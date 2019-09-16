NextEra Energy: Trends And News Flow Keep Going Its Way

NEE's valuation is high, but I think that for patient investors it offers good relative value in a pricey stock market; and it just might melt up from here, frustrating dip-buyers.

NEE is well positioned within Florida as a highly efficient power generator, with extensive growth possibilities in state and out of state.

Background

In August 2018 I described NextEra Energy (NEE) as a tech stock in disguise. This past July, I described it as probably undervalued even though it was a utility stock trading around 25X current-year EPS. The stock keeps chugging upward despite occasionally very choppy markets, far outpacing a major utility ETF (XLU) and the S&P 500 (SPY) as shown on this three-year chart:

At around 26X estimated 2019 adjusted EPS (I find the adjustments appropriate and not abusive), as opposed to about 21X for the SPY based on GAAP EPS below $46, NEE is trading around a 25% P/E premium to the SPY.

This sort of relative performance always raises questions about whether the stock is already in a bit of a bubble. That question is probably more meaningful for utility stock investors, who tend to be value-oriented, focusing on dividends and P/Es rather than on momentum.

My view remains that NEE looks like a solid choice for dividend growth investors, but that also could be in "the zone" that stocks or sectors sometimes enter, in which getting hot presages more of the same. I say that because the chart is so bulletproof and because almost all the news flow these days appears to work for the bull case.

First up, the attack on Saudi Arabia.

Two ways that petroleum terrorism helps NEE

The potential missile attack on two oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia (versus drone attack) helps NEE's investment case as the world's largest producer of renewable energy. One way it does this is that it is now being bruited about that oil prices should receive a higher risk premium. NEE's unregulated subsidiary - NextEra Energy Resources, or NEER - competes with fossil fuels as well as nuclear, so the higher the price of the competitor's output, the higher the price NEER can realize over time and the more avid a potential customer will be. Second, the obvious vulnerabilities of the global oil-and-gas supply chain, from wellhead through refining to tanker or pipeline, to war or terrorism, makes more and more people want true energy independence. NEER offers this.

So even if Aramco (ARMCO) keeps the world fully supplied with product from its stores while bringing the damaged facilities back on line, incremental and I think durable benefits to NEE have already occurred.

Moving on...

The global warming story is getting hotter, even in the US

A Gallup poll from last year showed what I think is an ongoing trend in public opinion in the US, where concern about this phenomenon has lagged that in many other countries. Note the steady rise in what really matters, namely the percentage of people who think this problem will pose a serious threat while they are alive. In addition, even though the Trump administration forced certain linguistic changes, the government's NASA and weather-related web sites continue to make the case that climate change is real and likely due to CO2 levels in the air. Finally, almost across the board, large public companies are talking and acting in the direction of renewable energy.

The solid, experienced solvers of this problem are few in number, and to me the obvious one is NEE.

In a different vein...

NEE is an AI company

NEE continues to point out that it is a player in one of the most important and early-stage trends in the global economy: artificial intelligence. NEE's CFO said this about taking operating costs out of the system in a recent Q&A:

...our project momentum accelerates. We've evaluated over 11,000 ideas. And we've implemented 5,000 of those ideas. And as you build that up, it turns out to be over $1 billion of run rate savings. And I feel that we're really at the start of this as opposed to the middle innings or the end innings of this opportunity. And some of the big technology enablers from a themes that continue to be possible for us to go after. It's really around data science, machine learning algorithms to help streamline some of our processes, have more insight, so that we can do more of predictive maintenance, and proactive maintenance as opposed to reactive maintenance for our facilities, and be able to take out some of the variability of what is otherwise a human invariable nature business.

Later in the same interview, she was discussing site selection at NEER, and came back to the AI theme:

...we’ve focused on improving or applying the more advanced data science and ultimate machine learning and in a perfect position state, artificial intelligence, you... create the opportunity to do that in a more efficient way so that you aren't locking up land that you don't need, or [be] a little more flexible in terms of what you have to offer to customers...

I also believe the company uses AI in determining how to predict energy availability, especially from wind power given its intermittent nature.

While most other utilities are having trouble leaving the 20th century, NEE is leading the way into the back half of the 21st, using high-tech methods as well as old-fashioned strong management skills to do so.

NEE is making Gulf Power better; thus NEE is a classic successful roll-up

Ms. Kujawa, the CFO, said in the above Q&A that, regarding a major recent acquisition, NEE is executing on:

...everything we thought was possible at Gulf Power. And that is doing exactly what we talked about doing for years with FPL, which is invest capital that makes our customer value proposition better, takes out cost out of the system, improves our customers reliability. And in the case of Gulf Power gives us real visibility to lowering our customer bills over time. And in a meaningful way getting down to the mid-$120 per thousand kilowatt hour average built out into the middle part of the next decade. And that's while investing this capital, while taking the cost out of the business and improving reliability emissions and the overall value that our customers receive.

NEE is looking to combine FPL with Gulf Power, perhaps by 2022.

Consistent with other remarks she made at the same Q&A, and consistent with NEE's prior efforts, NEE is looking to expand within Florida and in other states. Its goal is to find regulated utilities that have not been run as efficiently as NEE knows how to do, and thus grow returns on capital.

NEE is a classic Buffett-style high-quality stock

Warren Buffett advocates buying best-in-breed companies, for which a certain premium to the market should be fair to the buyer, even if the stock appears a bit expensive going into it. NEE has those characteristics. It also has other characteristics he admires. These include intangibles of know-how, market position, and sustainable growth potential along with staying power in difficult times. FPL has emerged as the powerhouse Florida utility, may acquire Jacksonville Electric Authority, and likely will try to fill in Gulf Power's geographic discontinuities.

NEER is the world's largest generator of renewable energy and perhaps already has an unassailable trove of knowledge of the industry. This know-how involves:

science and technology of power generation

cost-effective use of battery storage

regulatory matters

ability to write profitable contracts it can fulfill

site selection

developing managerial talent and managing growth

I also expect NEER to be able to scale far beyond North America.

Many investors are concerned about rising waters regarding NEE's base in Florida. I'm willing to take that risk, because I project that...

Florida's not going underwater any time soon

Yes, Florida has spent most of its time since the late Jurassic either completely or partially under water. So, one day, but likely not in your lifetime and maybe a very long time from now, it's reasonable to think that, yes, Florida's a goner. But from an investment perspective, a presentation out of Penn State shows that with either adaptive or mitigation efforts, Florida should be a manageable situation for the indefinite future. And with both of those approaches (local efforts plus atmospheric CO2 stabilizaton), most of Florida should have little damage from anticipated climate change.

The National Ocean Service of the US points out that sea levels have been rising at the modest level of one-eighth of an inch per year, but the rate of increase is increasing (i.e., it's accelerating). A web page from Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida suggests that a midpoint of the expected range is for a four-foot sea level rise from now to 2100.

I think this is manageable for NEE, with the hope of course that the situation stabilizes by 2100 at the latest. Current projections are for Florida's population to grow at a 1.3% CAGR through 2040, to over 26 million people. I do think that increasingly, in Florida and throughout the US, new housing will need to be vertical, for environmental as well as cost-related reasons. But, one way or another, NEE has many years to adjust to changing circumstances, and plans to grow its regulated and unregulated businesses far from Florida.

And NEE's experience in its home state may help it succeed elsewhere

No business succeeds by having it easy; dealing with challenges is the path toward success. Coastal issues in such low-lying areas of Florida as Miami and Tampa are likely to be seen in many other parts of America. As FPL and Gulf Power deal with the practicalities of rising waters, frequent severe hurricanes, faster plant growth, changing migration and building patterns, etc., the entire company will be gaining relatively unique expertise that should help it generate new business in the US and perhaps globally.

There are risks to buying or holding NEE, of course.

Risks to NEE

NEE reports adjusted earnings as well as GAAP; the numbers the Street uses are the adjusted numbers. I use them as well, but you may wish to also review GAAP numbers. NEE is used to making multiyear EPS and dividend growth assumptions, and may not meet those for more reasons than transient weather fluctuations. In addition, NEE has nuclear exposure. Broadly speaking, the company may not be able to manage its anticipated growth. On a different front, over time it is possible that global temperatures will rise less than expected and that at the same time, the hydrocarbon industry bends the cost curve downward faster than expected. This combination of risks would likely harm both NEER's long-term growth as well as take the premium valuation out of NEE. A separate matter could include changes in how Florida handles power generating companies and distribution companies, and other regulatory matters.

Please see NEE's 10-K and 10-Q, and other filings, for a much more complete list of the many risks facing this company.

Conclusion - NEE for the long run, but maybe a moon shot sooner than that

NEE closed Friday at $218.49, with a current yield of 2.27%. I tentatively project that at this stock price, the dividend yield would be about 4.5% in seven to eight years, i.e., that it will compound about or near 10% per year. Consensus EPS are $8.39 for 2019 and $9.08 next year, rising to $10.50 in 2022. I think these are slightly conservative, but realistic. Thus the key to thinking of NEE as a source of alpha on a multiyear basis is that its growth runway extends into the 2030s, that its "moat" is also unusually wide for a utility, and that the basic theme of renewables as the future of power generation will at least remain dominant. If so, I think that NEE can continue to provide in the range of 10% or greater compounded annual returns to shareholders, as its P/E remains at today's level or even expands a bit - and that this would be attractive versus my much more downbeat expectations for the SPY.

However, the way the chart looks and the way the news flow is coming in, it will be interesting to see if there is a certain blow-off top in the making here. NEE has a combination of investing virtues that is rare today. The dividend yield is above that of the SPY; interest rates remain low; the company is saying it will expand the dividend rapidly and steadily; it is possible to make long-term projections for NEE and believe them; the company does not have a superstar CEO whose departure will dim the stock's luster; and NEER appears to stand alone as largest in class and best in breed in wind and solar generation. So, if investor psychology and fundamentals break a certain way, existing technicals just might point to something of a melt-up over the next year or two.

No guarantees, but I'm sticking with an overweight in NEE and hoping for the best.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon before the futures have opened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.