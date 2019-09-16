TMF: So Far, We've Been Wrong

Here, I show how the hedges ameliorated that drop, and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged longs.

By Friday's close, TMF had dropped by more than 20% since then.

Last month, I noted that TMF had appeared in a few of my site's hedged portfolios, and I presented two ways TMF longs could hedge the ETF.

Bloomberg cross-asset reporter Sarah Ponzcek discussing declining Treasury yields during TMF's peak last month on "What'd You Miss."

Crash Protection Kicks In For TMF

Last month, I noted that the Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares ETF (TMF) had appeared in a few of my site's portfolios, and I presented ways readers could hedge in the event they bought TMF and the trade went against them. Since then, shares of TMF are down more than 20%.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at how the hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged TMF longs now.

The August Optimal Put Hedge

On August 15th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge TMF against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-November.

Note that the cost of the put protection was fairly high: $3,000, or 8.85% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 20.62% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Friday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated TMF's Drop

TMF closed at $33.90 on August 15th. An investor who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $33,900 in TMF shares plus $3,000 in puts, so the net position value was $33,900 + $3,000 = $36,900.

TMF closed at $26.84 on Friday, September 13th, down more than 20.62% from its close on August 15th. The investor's shares were worth $26,840 on Friday, and the put options were worth $6,400, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Friday's close was $26,840 + $6,400 = $33,240. $33,240 represents a 9.9% drop from $36,900.

The August Optimal Collar Hedge

On August 15th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >15% drop in TMF by late February, while not capping your possible upside at less than 12% by then.

In this case, the cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,100, or 3.24% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated TMF's Drop

Recall that TMF closed at $33.90 on August 15th. An investor who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $33,900 in TMF shares, $1,400 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $2,500. So, the net position value on August 15th was ($33,900 + $1,400) - $2,500 = $32,800.

Since TMF closed at $26.84 on Friday, September 13th, the investor's shares were worth $26,840, the put options were worth $3,450, and it would have cost $550 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($26,840 + $3,450) - $550 = $29,740. $29,740 represents a 9.3% drop from $32,800.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although TMF had dropped by about 20.62% from August 15th to September 13th and both hedges were designed to protect against a >15% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 9.9% and the optimal collar hedged position was down 9.3%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, and it will probably depend in part about your view of TMF's prospects from here, which of course is dependent on where you see interest rates going over the next several months. My site was still bullish on TMF as of Friday, but if TMF continues to drop, that may change in the near future. The nice thing about being hedged, though, is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further TMF might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more TMF shares (I don't recommend this: leveraged ETFs are risky to hold unhedged). In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.