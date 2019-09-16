EUR/GBP: The Downside Is Not Over

If prices retrace to the upside in the near term, the author would view these retracements as short opportunities (in the region of 0.8900 to 0.8990). September 2019 will likely see at least 0.8775, with the potential to also see the weekly support midpoint of 0.8735.

The next weekly support level would appear to be around 0.8667 to 0.8801, with a midpoint of roughly 0.8735. Although the pair must break a daily support level ending at 0.8825, the pair should ultimately see 0.8775 to the downside this month.

In the near term it appears that EUR/GBP is heading towards the next key monthly support level of 0.8818, through to as low as 0.8560.

As sentiment seems to be shifting, the pound is strengthening against not just the euro but also the U.S. dollar. Interest rate spreads are improving and finally translating into prices.

EUR/GBP has been volatile, given the political and macroeconomic uncertainty surrounding both Europe and the U.K.

The euro has halted its rise against the pound is spectacular fashion, falling from its recent highs of around 0.93 quickly down to present prices of around 0.8850. What's next is likely further lower prices, although the pair is now close to important monthly support levels.

The chart below plots, using equidistant price zones, the monthly support and resistance ranges observable to this author.

It would appear that the case for further upside is limited. The next level of support begins at 0.8818, and ends at about 0.8560 (per the chart above). This range's midpoint would be approximately 0.8690. If historical price action is any clue, we should see 0.8775 as a potential low (possibly lower) in September 2019 for EUR/GBP. In the author's view, it is highly unlikely that the pair does not at least break 0.8560 this month, with at least two trading weeks left to go.

Moving forward, I add to my monthly perspective the weekly support and resistance levels using a similar approach. I also mark my 0.8775 level, which I view as a potential low for September 2019, although lower prices are definitely not unlikely. The next weekly support zone (green) offers a range of around 0.8667 to 0.8801, with a midpoint of roughly 0.8735.

The daily time frame is offered in the chart below to complete the picture, with the prior monthly and weekly zones preserved (still in red and green, respectively). The blue boxes in the chart below are the daily support and resistance zones.

The price now seems to have closed (in the most recent trading day of September 13, 2019) in the daily support zone of around 0.8825 to 0.8860. At the current market price of 0.8854, we might now see some short period of consolidation before the price heads lower.

In fact, we may see the euro rise against the pound in a short-term retracement, before making its way lower. If one were interested in shorting the EUR/GBP on a short-term or swing trading basis, possible entries might exist in the shaded area presented below (in the range of 0.8886 to 0.8988).

If one were to short EUR/GBP from 0.8905 (within the 'short potential' range identified above), and target the projected minimum monthly low of 0.8775, there would be a profit potential of 130 pips. A stop could be placed at 0.9015 (approximately the high price of September 9, 2019); a possible loss of 110 pips. The reward:risk ratio would be about 1.18 (130 over 110).

The EUR/GBP pair is quite volatile, particularly at the moment, so it may be worth sitting out of the trade potential here. On the other hand, if the price were to find resistance intraday between 0.8905 to 0.8990, the potential for a short would look attractive.

One interesting observation to leave with, is as follows: the chart below presents the daily price moves of EUR/GBP versus the interest rate spread between German one-year bund yields and U.K. one-year gilt yields. Notice how the yield differential has followed a sort of 'megaphone' pattern, in which we have higher highs and lower lows (an expanding range), yet most recently the yield spread has failed to find higher highs above -1.1934%.

I view this as an indication that EUR/GBP is likely heading lower (this observation strengthens my already bearish conviction) as German yields are struggling to stay ahead of strengthening U.K. gilt yields. If the spread continues to fall and make lower highs and lower lows, it will become ever more attractive to short the euro against the pound.

If the spread were to offer a break under -1.42%, EUR/GBP could fall precipitously, although it likely that it will fall significantly before those lows are taken. Much longer term, provided that the U.K. does not face a 'hard Brexit', there is no reason why EUR/GBP could not trade substantially lower, even back to 0.8500 (the lows of March 2019 and May 2019) in the next few weeks or months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.