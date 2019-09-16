WeWork Doesn't Practice What It Preaches

The S-1 filing does not clearly explain the business model or total addressable market.

WeWork's IPO is rated poorly according to my IPO Heatmap which rates several factors including revenue growth, management and earnings.

“On the sixth day, God created Adam in the garden of We-Eden.”

I focus on socially responsible investing, screening for companies that are environmental stewards, treat their employees well and have organizational systems that ensure good governance (meaning there are checks and balances).

WeWork - officially called The We Company (WE) in particular, excited me given its strong mission, culture and framing as a service-tech company and its veggie-friendly atmosphere. The company rents the best designed hipster workspaces I’ve ever seen to freelancers, startups, and increasingly, enterprise businesses.

I also rate initial public offerings (IPOS) presenting the ratings in the form of a Heat Map utilizing ten criteria. See link to excel file. The table includes recent IPOs, such as highest rated Zoom Video (ZM), as well as Snap (SNAP) which is considered an unsuccessful IPO. Though, I believe WeWork may prove to be the worst of them.

Source: LAM, LLC

As an analyst who gives ESG factors heavier weight, I believe WeWork is a failure before launch. Its “Gov-lite” structure raises several red flags. There is a disparity in how the company presents itself and how it governs. I call this “The Heresy of WeWork.” This report is divided into four sections: I) Governance, II) Financial highlights, III) Valuation and IV) Glassdoor reviews.

Section I: Governance issues

There is an ancient saying that “A fish rots from the head down” and this is reflected in governance below.

ARK real estate platform: Adam had owned buildings it was leasing to WeWork which was a conflict of interest. Consequently, ARK was created to purchase Adam’s buildings at cost creating very good “optics”, however, the cure seems worse than the disease. ARK, jokingly named after “Adam, Rebecca and Kids” recalls LJM (named after Enron CFO’s family). ARK is a complicated off balance sheet entity used to purchase buildings that are partially leased to WeWork (so they’re on both sides of the negotiating table). While WeWork has committed just 7% of ARK’s $2.9Bn in capital, note it will retain control via the ARK general partner and ARK manager. This control also implies that WeWork could be responsible for debt of buildings acquired by ARK. While complicated, I believe this factor is the critical weakness of WeWork’s governance. The above may be considered a conflict of fiduciary duties.

Adam’s supervoting shares under a dual-class voting structure weakens shareholder protection as well as oversight by the board of director’s. Further, the board will not have to comply with certain corporate governance requirements (e.g., having an independent board of directors). Adam’s 20 to 1 voting ratio is even higher than the 10 to 1 at Snap (SNAP) and Facebook (FB). Further, should Adam die, his wife and “thought partner” (not the board) would lead a succession committee. The above may be considered a conflict of fiduciary duties.

under a dual-class voting structure weakens shareholder protection as well as oversight by the board of director’s. Further, the board will not have to comply with certain corporate governance requirements (e.g., having an independent board of directors). Adam’s 20 to 1 voting ratio is even higher than the 10 to 1 at Snap (SNAP) and Facebook (FB). Further, should Adam die, his wife and “thought partner” (not the board) would lead a succession committee. The above may be considered a conflict of fiduciary duties. Adam has taken (and repaid a portion) of up to $700MM in loans (and share sales), a portion which is backed by WeWork according to the WSJ and Financial Times. The S-1 filing notes a $500MM line of credit from four banks as well as $97.5MM in credit products from JP Morgan. While this may not appear to be a governance issue at first, cashing out prior to an IPO is frowned upon given the presumed lack of confidence. One can’t help but draw comparisons to Groupon in which early investors cashed out of $0.9Bn prior to the IPO. The company later fired CEO Andrew Mason subsequent to controversy over Groupon’s use of a funky financial metric called ACSOI (which excluded marketing costs) leaking of a memo during a pre-IPO period and questionable accounting practices. Sound familiar?

(and share sales), a portion which is backed by WeWork according to the WSJ and Financial Times. The S-1 filing notes a $500MM line of credit from four banks as well as $97.5MM in credit products from JP Morgan. While this may not appear to be a governance issue at first, cashing out prior to an IPO is frowned upon given the presumed lack of confidence. One can’t help but draw comparisons to Groupon in which early investors cashed out of $0.9Bn prior to the IPO. The company later fired CEO Andrew Mason subsequent to controversy over Groupon’s use of a funky financial metric called ACSOI (which excluded marketing costs) leaking of a memo during a pre-IPO period and questionable accounting practices. Sound familiar? There is little diversity (color, gender…) in the c-suite and all of the board members are male (mostly white). This fact is astonishing given the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements. WeWork has been subject to numerous lawsuits regarding gender and age discrimination; however, none is described in the S-1. Note that board diversity is now required in several European countries and in the state of California (Source: National Law Review). All S&P 500 companies have at least one woman on the board. (Note: WeWork added an independent female director according to an amended S-1 filing of 9/3/2019.

in the c-suite and all of the board members are male (mostly white). This fact is astonishing given the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements. WeWork has been subject to numerous lawsuits regarding gender and age discrimination; however, none is described in the S-1. Note that board diversity is now required in several European countries and in the state of California (Source: National Law Review). All S&P 500 companies have at least one woman on the board. (Note: WeWork added an independent female director according to an amended S-1 filing of 9/3/2019. Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son’s (Masa) involvement in WeWork is now the stuff of legend. In 2016, Masa had a 12-minute meeting with Adam and then wanted to invest $16Bn in the company, according to NewYork Magazine. Masa is known as a speculator going back to the 1990s. “By the peak of the dotcom boom at the end of the 1990s, when SoftBank was worth $180 billion, Son was reported to be worth $78 billion—a number that dropped by more than $70 billion in the crash. It was the largest financial loss by any one person ever” according to arsTechnica. Venture capitalists tend to be good evaluators of risk and return. However, one can argue that Masa’s pushing growth at all costs may have made WeWork less financially disciplined. Both Adam and Masa have a fiduciary duty to their investors to grow the business in a sustainable manner.

in WeWork is now the stuff of legend. In 2016, Masa had a 12-minute meeting with Adam and then wanted to invest $16Bn in the company, according to NewYork Magazine. Masa is known as a speculator going back to the 1990s. “By the peak of the dotcom boom at the end of the 1990s, when SoftBank was worth $180 billion, Son was reported to be worth $78 billion—a number that dropped by more than $70 billion in the crash. It was the largest financial loss by any one person ever” according to arsTechnica. Venture capitalists tend to be good evaluators of risk and return. However, one can argue that Masa’s pushing growth at all costs may have made WeWork less financially disciplined. Both Adam and Masa have a fiduciary duty to their investors to grow the business in a sustainable manner. Adam Neumann’s VC investments for WeWork have been eclectic and probably rubber-stamped by the board and executive team. Adam, an avid surfer, has directed company investments into a natural foods business started by a surfer as well as a wave-pool maker (Source: WSJ). These are examples of investments that don’t make sense with company’s core business.

and probably rubber-stamped by the board and executive team. Adam, an avid surfer, has directed company investments into a natural foods business started by a surfer as well as a wave-pool maker (Source: WSJ). These are examples of investments that don’t make sense with company’s core business. In April 2019, the company adopted a complicated corporate structure called an Umbrella Partnership Corporation (Up-C) which effectively turned WeWork into a limited liability company that is overseen by The We Company. This allows Adam to avoid double-taxation – common shareholders won’t be so lucky.

called an Umbrella Partnership Corporation (Up-C) which effectively turned WeWork into a limited liability company that is overseen by The We Company. This allows Adam to avoid double-taxation – common shareholders won’t be so lucky. The We Company paid Adam $5.9MM to acquire the trademark to the word “we” and it is not certain whether this was an arms-length transaction (source: Bloomberg). (Note: the payment was reversed according to the amended S-1 filing. The above may be considered a conflict of fiduciary duties.

Section II: Financial highlights

Much media attention has been spent on WeWork’s large losses – second only to Uber (another Softbank favorite). However, the company has shown improvements in Net Loss Margin as a percent of Revenues. Further, it was surprising to find that operating cash losses (-$177MM) were small in 2018 and averaged positive $200MM for the 2017 and 2016 period.

The key issue is the method WeWork presents its business and whether the business can become sustainably profitable. WeWork shows multiple versions of cash flow proxies. This includes two versions of adjusted Contribution Margin and two versions of Adjusted EBITDA (see table below). Note: the revenue below includes membership and service revenue and thus excludes other non-core revenues.

For perspective, WeWork’s closest competitor, IWG, reported EBITDA margins of 15% for 1H’19 while WeWork reported (-37%) margins for adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash lease costs for 2Q’19.

The purpose of WeWork’s financial presentation is to show that profitability is a managed outcome. However, note that IWG’s occupancy rate at mature locations was just 74% in 2018 and has been trending down.

Source: IWG Annual Report 2018

Source: Statista

In WeWork’s S-1’s discussion of Contribution Margin, the company says that once a location is mature, its occupancy becomes “self-sustaining”, and thus, selling and marketing costs are excluded from the calculation of Contribution Margin. This is an unrealistic assumption. Competitor IWG, (which has a majority of mature locations) has Selling & General Administrative costs of 10% of total revenues. Hence, it would be reasonable to have 5% of revenues dedicated to selling and marketing costs for WeWork’s mature locations, especially considering falling occupancy rates that IWG is witnessing.

The S-1 dedicates several pages on its unit economics describing the process of finding, signing, building, filling, and running its workspaces. However, there is little detail on WeWork’s actual business. I would like to know:

Which expenses are fixed versus variable (as contribution margin only considers variable expenses)

When do expenses move from one bucket to the other as offices mature

What is the historical vacancy rate in dollar terms

How many memberships (as in people) are there per member (i.e., organization)

Why are all marketing costs excluded in contribution margin

What are the contract periods for enterprise customers (WeWork signs 15 year leases with landlords but rents out monthly to its customers – think of the Lehman Crises).

Consequently, attempting to build a financial projection model is futile especially considering WeWork’s calculated $3 trillion global TAM (total addressable market). At 14% of U.S. GDP, it’s ridiculous. As of 2019, I calculated the total global coworking space at $15.6Bn using data from Statista (2.2 million coworkers) and average monthly membership of $600.

Section III: Valuation - What’s WeWork really worth?

IPOs are typically worth their industry’s revenue multiple (market cap/revenue), plus a premium if there’s rapid growth. The last round’s valuation of $47Bn seems based on the technology industry’s revenue multiple of 15x. The word “technology” appears 123 times in the S-1 and WeWork presents itself as a SaaS (aka cloud software) company which typically benefit from the Network Effect.

Source: WSJ

I estimate WeWork’s forward revenue of $3.1Bn (based on the June’19 run-rate of $3.3Bn, and $4Bn of committed backlog against management’s expectations for lower average revenue per membership. I believe one could argue WeWork is a real-estate business (e.g., Boston Properties, IWG), but more likely it is a Business Services company. Note that WeWork’s revenues are reported on a gross basis (retailers) not net basis (e.g., Uber, Lyft). As such, the revenue multiple should range from 2-7x. Note that the revenue multiple for all industries is 2.0x and the multiple for business services companies is 1.5x (source: Professor Damodaran, NYU Stern).

Consequently, WeWork should be valued at no more than $20Bn. Readers must then downward adjust for Glassdoor comments and governance issues.

Section IV: Glassdoor reviews

Glassdoor is a website that allows employees to anonymously post reviews. WeWork’s overall rating was 3.4 (scale: 1 worst, 5 best) and if one filters down only to NYC (its headquarters) the rating declines to just 2.6. These are some of the lowest ratings I have ever seen for an upcoming IPO.

Review highlights are below:

Many employees like the work setup, free drinks, and extracurricular activities. However, several reviewers said WeWork reminded them of a cult noting their leader’s fond use of spiritual language such as “superpower.” Reviewers were confused over leadership meetings where people held hands, bared their souls and cried. I have found several sources including Business Insider, Property Week that specifically speak of the above topic.

Upper management was described as sprinkled with Adam’s family and friends (which was also noted in a NewYork article). Several reviewers said that senior management was paranoid and unpredictable. The work environment was described as “frat like”, supporting aggression and discrimination based on gender, age and race. A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that “two former executives are suing WeWork for age and gender discrimination.” Several reviewers were disturbed by the Summer Camp offsite which was described as having excessive alcohol and drug use (this was also highlighted by New York magazine).

Conclusion

Remember, Adam & the Garden of Eden and Unicorns are just myths!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.