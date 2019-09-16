J.C. Penney's Common Stock Is A Trading Vehicle

Long-dated bonds remain a better way to go long J.C. Penney, while the common stock is more of a trading vehicle.

I can see there being speculative value in JCP's common stock at that level, but it is more challenging to find enough positive expected value at $1+.

This appears to have been driven by trading activity, as J.C. Penney's situation has not changed significantly since its Q2 2019 earnings.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) stock has made a nice run-up since bottoming out at around $0.53 per share around one month ago. However, this run-up has made the risk/reward equation for J.C. Penney's stock considerably less favorable. The odds of J.C. Penney being able to pull off its required turnaround haven't changed in the last few weeks, so a speculative purchase that could have been justified at $0.60 wouldn't look that good at $1.25 (its recent high).

Insider Purchases

During the last month various J.C. Penney insiders have purchased a total of 2.58 million shares on the open market at an average of $0.60 per share.

Purchaser Shares Average Price Lisa Payne 230,000 $0.79 Javier Teruel 500,000 $0.59 Michelle Wlazlo 100,000 $0.59 Shawn Gensch 250,000 $0.58 Jill Soltau 500,000 $0.56 Ronald Tysoe 1,000,000 $0.59 Total 2,580,000 $0.60

These are significant purchases, although the total purchase price is only a small portion of the net wealth of these insiders. I'd consider the insider purchases to be a modest positive for J.C. Penney, although these purchases were made at average prices well below J.C. Penney's current stock price.

Stock Valuation

I discussed various scenario odds a few months ago for a valuation calculation in relation to KTP (that could be applied to J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds too). Using similar scenario odds for the stock would result in the expected returns shown in the table below.

Situation By 2022 Odds Value In 2022 Expected Value Contribution Bankruptcy 65% $0.00 $0.00 Barely Holding On 15% $0.50 $0.08 Okay Shape 15% $2.00 $0.30 Excellent Turnaround 5% $8.00 $0.40 Total 100% $0.78

The odds of a J.C. Penney bankruptcy by 2022 is pegged at 65%. In such a scenario, the value of the common stock would be zero. There is a 15% chance that J.C. Penney is barely holding on (perhaps getting its 2023 debt maturities pushed back a couple years, but with its longer-term future still very challenged). In that scenario, J.C. Penney would be worth $0.50.

A J.C. Penney that is in okay shape (getting back to $700 million EBITDA or so) might be worth $2 per share. An excellent turnaround scenario (reaching $900 million to $1 billion EBITDA) may result in the stock trading for $8 in 2022. This would probably still require a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than J.C. Penney's peers, but that often happens (at least temporarily) in a recovery scenario.

Based on the estimated odds of these scenarios, J.C. Penney would have an expected return of $0.78 per share by 2022. Thus a purchase at $0.60 could be justifiable, as that would result in a 30% expected return (albeit with a high standard deviation) over three years.

Purchasing JCP At $1.25

These scenario odds would need to change fairly significantly to make purchasing J.C. Penney's common stock at $1.25 to make sense in the long run though. To get the same 30% expected return over three years would require the stock to get to approximately $1.63 by 2022.

Situation By 2022 Odds Value In 2022 Expected Value Contribution Bankruptcy 45% $0.00 $0.00 Barely Holding On 21% $0.50 $0.11 Okay Shape 20% $2.00 $0.40 Excellent Turnaround 14% $8.00 $1.12 Total 100% $1.63

In this case, the odds of bankruptcy by 2022 would need to go down from 60% to 45%, while the odds of an excellent turnaround would go up from around 5% to 14%.

Obviously one can quibble over the odds, but it is certainly easier to make a case in favor of purchasing J.C. Penney's common stock at $0.60 than at $1.25.

As well, there is the potential for dilution from debt-to-equity swaps as J.C. Penney seeks to work down its level of debt. This would be beneficial for J.C. Penney's chances of survival, but would also serve to reduce some of its upside due to the higher share count.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's stock temporarily more than doubled off its lows after a series of notable insider purchases at an average of $0.60 per share. Based on my estimated odds of various scenarios, a speculative purchase at $0.60 may make sense, but it is significantly harder to see positive expected value at $1.25. J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds remain a better option for a long position in the company, even though they have also gone up in price over the last month.

J.C. Penney's common stock is likely to be a trading vehicle for now as we probably won't get a better sense of how the turnaround attempt is going until 2020. I purchased a small number of puts as J.C. Penney's stock went above $1 for short-term trading purposes.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.