Managing Risk In A Portfolio Of Funds

A hypothetical million dollar portfolio is constructed of lower risk, higher risk adjusted funds that are doing well now and likely to do well in the next recession.

Recession risk is moderately low for 2019 with increasing odds for late 2020. When the next recession will start is uncertain but interest rates are likely headed lower.

Mutual Fund Observer, Portfolio Visualizer, and Morningstar are used to create a recession resistant portfolio and evaluate the risk and risk adjusted performance.

Introduction

In our study of advisors' fixed income portfolios, From Wallflower to Center Stage: The State of Modern Fixed Income Portfolios, we focused on the fact that the average advisor (in our database of over 5,000 advisor models) has diversified nearly half of his or her fixed income portfolio outside of the core: - When Fixed Income Diversification Becomes 'Diworsification', Janus Henderson Investors

I am watching the 2010 documentary, Inside Job, about the 2008 financial crisis for the second time. It is a disturbing reminder of how risks in investments can be underestimated, as the probability of recession increases for late 2020. The documentary points out that many people understood the risks and raised red flags about subprime loans and financial leverage. There is no shortage of potential risks lurking in the shadows now such as "Global Pension Crisis: Unfunded Liabilities and How We Can Fill the Gap" by Richard A. Marin, "Big Debt Crises" by Ray Dalio, or "Aftermath: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos" by James Rickards.

There also is no shortage of evidence that recession risk is increasing. Vanguard puts the odds of a recession occurring in the next 12 to 18 months at 40%. Guggenheim believes that the risk of a recession in the next two years is 22%, but much higher if current trends continue. In addition to the yield curve inverting, manufacturing and construction are contracting. The European Central Bank just lowered the deposit rate 10 basis points to minus 0.5%, and restarted monthly bond purchases (quantitative easing) due to increasing risks resulting from the prolonged global trade disputes and the U.K. exit from the European Union as described by William Watts at MarketWatch.

Seriously? A Recession? When?

So far this year, employers have announced plans to cut 423,312 jobs from their payrolls, up 36.2% from the 310,773 cuts in the first eight months of 2018. It is the highest eight-month total since 2015, when 434,554 cuts were announced. - Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc Eight months into 2019, there have already been 29% more store closings announced than in all of 2018, according to a new report from global marketing research firm Coresight Research. - More store closings coming: An estimated 12,000 shops could close by the end of 2019, USA Today

In addition to job cuts and a slowing GDP, according to statistics from the American Bankruptcy Institute, Chapter 11 filings increased 6% for the first 9 months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Below is my Investment Model based on about a hundred economic and financial indicators which shows conservatism is warranted. My review of which funds did best during the past five recessions is that quality debt, gold and cash did best, not including funds with a "Dedicated Short Bias". What about the collateralized debt obligations that were rated high prior to the 2008 financial crisis?

Chart #1: Investment Environment

Source: Created by the Author

Quantitative Easing and Negative Interest Rates

Wikipedia describes a Minsky Moment as follows:

The rapid instability occurs because long periods of steady prosperity and investment gains encourage a diminished perception of overall market risk, which promotes the leveraged risk of investing borrowed money instead of cash. The debt-leveraged financing of speculative investments exposes investors to a potential cash flow crisis, which may begin with a short period of modestly declining asset prices. In the event of a decline, the cash generated by assets is no longer sufficient to pay off the debt used to acquire the assets...

John Hussman wrote an interesting article, "Going Nowhere In An Interesting Way", which discusses the current investment environment. I summarize three points:

Effectiveness of monetary policy is conditional on whether investors are inclined toward speculation or risk aversion. Market valuations are high and negative interest rates and quantitative easing is unlikely to defer "negative implications of current valuation extremes indefinitely. Lower interest rates are not likely to encourage someone who focused on saving for retirement to increase spending.

Mr. Hussman makes the point about when investors are inclined toward risk aversion in the presence of easing monetary policy:

The thought experiment is this: What do you think investors would prefer in that environment of hypervalued prices and risk-averse psychology - the predictable loss of half of one percent on the risk-free investment, or the potential loss of fifty percent on the risky one? The answer is simple: lose the speculative "carry-trade mentality," and you simultaneously lose the ability of extraordinary monetary policy to support overvalued risky assets.

Building a Recession Resistant Portfolio

Risk assets tend to perform well two years out from a recession, but investors should become increasingly defensive in the final year of an expansion. - Forecasting the Next Recession, Guggenheim

But how do we know when a recession is one or two years out? The ideas expressed in this article form my core beliefs that:

High budget deficits and debt levels pose a significant risk. Prolonged periods of low interest rates add risk through increased leverage and asset bubbles. Approximately half of the nearly 500 funds that ranked for this article were not in existence during the last recession. Untested financial innovations can add additional risk. Stocks often go up prior to recessions, but most investors do a poor job of timing markets. A recession is likely to occur by late 2020 or 2021 unless there is an improvement from the current trends.

I adjust my portfolio according to the business cycle. I am a total return investor, but want a reliable source of income. At this late stage of the business cycle, I want a minimum allocation of 20% to equities.

I built a Ranking System using MFO data to take into account metrics which I believe will help build a low risk, high risk adjusted return portfolio. It is based on momentum (3 and 10 month trends and return), Risk (Ulcer Index, MFO Risk, Lipper Category Recession Performance, Leverage, upside and downside capture, debt to equity, bond quality), Risk Adjusted Return (Martin Ratio, MFO Rank, Great Owl Classification), Income (Yield), valuation (price to earnings, price to cash flow, premium/discounts), market correlation (Capture Ratios) age, Fund Family Rating, and composite performance. This is my guide for trading funds on analytical grounds, reducing emotions (fear and greed).

The Funds

I chose 20 funds to be in the September Model Portfolio. Readers can simplify as to meet their own preference. With a dual income households and multiple types of accounts, Investors often have many funds. My preference is to to have smaller takes in order to reduce risk.

The average age of the funds is 21 years. Thirteen of the funds went through the 2007 recession and only the Vanguard Wellington and Fidelity Real Estate funds had drawdowns of more than 15% over the bear market. The portfolio is diversified with nearly 20% in equities. Five of the funds are closed end (BHK, NUV, NXR, MCR, and TSI). I added a small allocation to gold because it tends to do well during a recession. The list is a good starting point for investors and not a recommended portfolio.

Mutual Fund Observer

This year, Mutual Fund Observer [MFO] added "Portfolio" to analyze portfolio performance, and historical information for full, up and down cycles as well as monthly and annual performance. The Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio tool rates the portfolio as "Conservative" and over the past 18 months, it would have returned 8.8% with a maximum drawdown of just over one percent. The yield is 3.5%. The portfolio in Table #1 has an Ulcer Index value of less than one (low risk), and a Martin Ratio much greater than one (high risk adjusted return). The blue shaded funds are classified as Great Owls by MFO. The green shaded funds make the MFO Honor Roll.

Table #1: Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio - 18 months

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Risk Martin Yield VWIAX Vanguard Wellesley Inc 9 8.3 -2.9 1.0 2 6.4 3.0 VTABX Vanguard Total Intern 4 8.6 -0.3 0.1 1 85.2 2.8 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 5 6.4 -0.9 0.3 1 13.4 3.0 BIAEX Brown Advisory Tax Ex 2 6.8 -0.7 0.2 1 28.2 3.1 DHEIX Diamond Hill Shrt Dur Total Rtn 5 4.6 - - 1 - 3.9 NUV Nuveen Municipal Value 5 8.2 -1.7 0.5 1 13.2 3.5 VSCFX Voya Securitized Credit 5 7.0 -0.2 0.1 1 91.9 5.5 VWELX Vanguard/Wellington 5 7.6 -6.8 2.1 3 2.6 2.6 SPLV Invesco S&P500 Lo Vol 10 16.5 -6.9 1.8 3 7.8 2.0 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Inc 5 12.1 -3.7 1.0 2 10.0 4.3 NXR Nuveen Tax-Free Inc Portf 2 9.4 -1.4 0.4 1 19.3 3.1 VWAHX Vanguard Hi-Yld Tax-Ex 4 8.1 -1.5 0.4 1 14.1 3.4 VFITX Vanguard Interm Treas 5 7.2 -0.9 0.4 2 13.4 2.4 VCIT Vanguard Interm Corp 5 9.3 -1.3 0.5 2 14.2 3.4 VSGBX Vanguard Shrt-Trm Fed 5 3.8 -0.2 0.1 1 20.3 2.3 PRSNX T Rowe Price Glbl Multi-Sector 5 6.9 -1.5 0.7 1 7.0 3.5 BHK BlackRock Core Bond 5 12.7 -3.1 1.2 2 8.9 4.9 MCR MFS Charter Income 5 9.0 -1.8 0.7 2 9.8 7.6 TSI TCW Strategic Income 5 5.9 -0.4 0.1 1 30.6 6.2 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold 4 10.1 -10.5 5.1 3 1.6 - Portfolio 100 8.8 -1.3 0.4 2 17.1 3.5

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #2 shows the Return vs Risk (Ulcer Index).

Chart #2: Return versus Ulcer Index (Risk)

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

The performance of the funds over the past five years is shown in Chart #3.

Chart #3: Five Year Performance

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #2: Cumulative Performance

Symbol 1Month 3Months 6Months 1Year 3Years 5Years 10Years 12Years TSI 0.9 2.3 4.7 6.9 5.7 4.6 11.2 10.7 BHK 5.3 9.0 16.3 18.3 6.8 6.8 8.8 7.9 FRIFX 1.4 4.4 7.7 10.2 6.6 6.9 10.1 7.5 VWELX 0.4 6.0 7.1 7.1 9.4 7.5 9.9 7.3 MCR 1.9 6.0 8.8 12.5 6.7 5.4 7.5 7.1 VWIAX 1.7 5.4 7.8 9.7 6.4 6.1 8.3 7.0 SPLV 2.4 7.3 11.3 16.6 13.0 12.4 - - VSCFX 1.2 2.3 5.5 7.6 6.6 6.4 - - NXR 2.2 3.9 8.8 11.7 4.4 5.7 6.1 5.7 VWAHX 2.0 3.3 7.7 9.8 4.2 5.0 5.7 5.2 NUV 2.1 3.5 8.1 10.3 4.0 5.0 5.9 5.2 DHEIX 0.5 1.6 3.1 5.0 4.0 - - - VTABX 2.1 5.2 8.4 11.5 4.3 4.6 - - VCIT 2.6 5.4 10.2 13.3 4.4 4.6 - - PRSNX 2.0 4.3 7.2 11.1 5.0 4.2 5.5 - DODIX 1.6 3.7 6.8 9.1 3.8 3.6 4.7 5.1 BIAEX 1.6 2.7 6.1 8.3 3.6 3.5 - - IAU 7.0 17.9 15.8 26.8 5.0 3.3 4.6 6.8 VFITX 2.5 3.4 7.3 9.8 2.3 2.7 3.3 4.1 VSGBX 1.0 1.5 3.4 5.0 1.7 1.6 1.6 2.4

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #3: Metrics for the Past 12 Years.

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Portfolio Visualizer

The September Model Portfolio can be found at this link at Portfolio Visualizer (PV). I use Portfolio Optimizer and Backtest Portfolio at Portfolio Visualizer. I used the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund as a baseline because of its track record of lower risk, higher risk adjusted returns. It is a fund that I want to outperform on a risk adjusted basis during a recession.

Table #4: Portfolio Performance over 18 months.

Metric Recession Resist Port Vanguard Wellesley Inc Start Balance $1,000,000 $1,000,000 End Balance $1,145,056 $1,126,585 End Balance (inflation adjusted) $1,111,227 $1,093,302 CAGR 9.45% 8.27% CAGR (inflation adjusted) 7.28% 6.13% Stdev 3.86% 5.33% Max. Drawdown -1.68% -2.94% Sharpe Ratio 1.84 1.13 Sortino Ratio 4.51 2.07 US Stock Market Correlation 0.69 0.87

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #4: Comparison of Model Portfolio to Vanguard Wellesley (VWIAX)

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Table #4: Portfolio Exposures

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Table #4: Bond Quality

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #4: Efficient Frontier

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Morningstar

Morningstar is a good source for finding detailed information quickly. Table #5 is a customized report showing the Morningstar rating and the Analyst Rating for the fund in the September Model Portfolio. Useful information can be found for those funds that an Analyst has rated. The tax efficiency and premium/discount of the funds are shown.

Table #5: Morningstar Ratings and Metrics

Source: Created by the Author based on Morningstar

Morningstar's X-Ray compares the portfolio to the overall market. The equity is concentrated in real estate and utilities and underweight in consumer cyclicals, industrials, healthcare, and technology. For bonds, the portfolio is of medium quality and moderate interest rate sensitivity.

According to X-Ray Interpreter:

Your portfolio is conservative. An asset mix such as yours normally generates low returns but experiences very little volatility. Financial planners typically recommend these types of mixes for investors who have investment horizons less than three years, are risk averse, or have already saved enough to meet their goals. Portfolios of this nature normally generate a high level of current income. If this portfolio is designed for the long term, however, you run the risk of failing to keep up with inflation.

Summary

The opportunity cost of being invested in fixed income instruments as opposed to average quality stocks is much lower in a sideways market than in a bull market. Don't own stocks just to be invested. In the absence of attractive equity investments-the right stocks-fixed income instruments (or cash) are viable alternatives to an "average" stock. - The Little Book of Sideways Markets, Vitaliy N. Katsenelson

To Mr. Katsenelson's point, the price to earnings ratio has begun to decline. In the event of a recession, the P/E ratio will fall much further.

Chart #5: Late Stage declining P/E Ratio

Source: StockCharts

Real estate and utility funds have risen 10 to 20% over the past 12 months, and I have been reducing exposure as volatility in them has increased. Short term rates will decline as the Fed lowers interest rates to spur the economy, and long term interest rates may decline if quantitative easing starts or a recession nears. The funds in the September Model Portfolio have done well over the past 3 to 12 years and are good long term investments for many investors, increasingly so in a recession.

Mutual Fund Observer Premium ($100/year), Portfolio Visualizer (free), and Morningstar Premium ($199/year) are great equalizers for the small investor willing to spend a few hours per month learning to use the tools. Investors may have different uses for them, but I like Mutual Fund Observer for the tools to select funds based on risk and risk adjusted returns, Portfolio Visualizer for optimizing funds, and Mutual Fund Observer for the portfolio analytical tools and fund research.

While the funds in my own portfolio differ from the September Model Portfolio, the principles are the same. I measure risk in my portfolio and try to ensure that return is worth the risk taken.

I would like to thank Seeking Alpha readers, George, Robert, Exeditor, and Karl, among many others, for introducing me to Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer and/or sharing their knowledge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIAX, VTABX, VWELX, SPLV, FRIFX, VFITX, VSGBX, PRSNX, TSI, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. I am employed in the precious metals industry. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.

