The Trade Desk: Balancing Bullish Sentiments With A Realistic Calculation Of TAM

Should the walled garden approach become more prevalent, The Trade Desk's TAM will be significantly capped at quite a distance away from the $700 billion to $1 trillion that I often see.

However, one must be realistic about The Trade Desk's TAM with a need to consider the contentious debate between the walled garden approach and the free internet approach.

With The Trade Desk (TTD) about 25% off its ATH, I thought that now would be a great time to visit TTD's bull/bear case as well as overall investment thesis. I hope to first introduce the programmatic advertising industry and TTD before a discussion of what I believe to be the most important question on TTD's future - whether the walled garden approach or free internet approach will become more prevalent. I believe that this is the most important question since it'll decide TTD's Total Addressable Market (TAM) which is the subject of an intense debate.

Introduction

The Trade Desk provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. TTD’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets. However, they don’t buy ads on Facebook & to a large extent Google and Amazon but rather “the Trade Desk is really helping buyers figure out what to buy on the rest of the Internet.” Some of the biggest name ad inventories that TTD has access to include Spotify, SoundCloud, PlayStation Vue, Pandora, MoPub (Twitter), LinkedIn, iQiyi, Youku, Tencent, Fox & Fox News, Dailymotion, BBC, Baidu, TripAdvisor, Vevo, Vice and The Wall Street Journal.

Programmatic advertising helps automate the decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences and demographics. Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB). It's usually used for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, but is also expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces. This process forgoes the usual ad-buying process that requires a request for proposal, price and placement negotiations, and manual insertion orders, instead TTD places ads on the platform where they will be most effective at the lowest cost.

Investment thesis

I believe that there are 3 main pillars of a bullish investment thesis for TTD. They are the following.

Secular tailwind and long runway for the programmatic advertising industry in general of which TTD is certainly best of breed. High growth driver of Connected TV (CTV) and Over The Top (OTT) video streaming as well as audio platforms for TTD. International growth particularly in China and Europe.

Secular tailwind and long runway for programmatic advertising industry

While growth in the advertising industry has largely slowed, the programmatic digital advertising industry has seen explosive growth. For example, according to eMarketer, the programmatic digital display advertising spend has expanded by around 10x from 2013 to 2019.

Magna Global estimates that the global digital programmatic advertising industry is estimated at around $70 billion which is only around 23% of total digital advertising spending of $304 billion.

Magna Global estimates that programmatic advertising has been growing at around 21% and will continue to grow at around 20%, with TTD's growth more than double of the industry average. Incredibly, TTD's CEO, Jeff Green has said that:

We maintain our prediction that, before long, most advertising will be digital, and nearly all of it will be transacted programmatically.

Hence, if Jeff Green is correct, then the programmatic digital advertising industry is potentially worth at least $335 billion and TTD is most certainly best of breed.

High Growth Drivers - CTV & OTT video streaming as well as audio

Management believes that Connected TV (CTV) and OTT video streaming platforms are arguably TTD's most bullish growth drivers. For example, Q1 2018 CTV spend on TTD increased by 21x YoY and 9x overall from 2017 to 2018. Jeff Green said:

[CTV is the] single biggest thing our year will be made or broken from connected TV. Connected TV is the most interesting thing happening in new media from my perspective.

The symbiotic relationship between CTVs & OTT video streaming platform with programmatic advertising is down to three compelling reasons:

Number of CTV and OTT platforms hence the need for TTD's programmatic advertising services as a Demand Side Platform (DSP). Unlike Search where there are only very few choices (Google, Bing, Yahoo), there are hundreds of OTT platforms offering ad inventory hence there is a need for somebody to aggregate demand... and then help that demand choose in a data-driven way what media has to buy. Programmatic ads are necessary for media companies & OTT video platforms to manage rising content costs. Jeff Green believes that "there is no way to offset that [rising content costs] without data driven ad offerings." Green even believes that Netflix will eventually have to provide ad inventory like other platforms in China and Hulu. Programmatic advertising and data solutions provided by TTD is necessary to push CPM up by pushing the price of ads up. Green in the recent Q2 '19 call provided the following example, that most CPMs have "gone up pretty meaningfully… not uncommon to see a $10 CPM in linear TV and see the same content monetize at a $30, $40 or $50 CPM in digital.” Large runway of growth for CTV and OTT ad revenue. The popularity of OTT video streaming platforms can be seen in that Magna Global estimates that it makes up 29% of all watch time but only 3% of television ads goes to streaming services. These numbers will begin to converge soon. Magna Global predicted that OTT ad revenues would hit $2 billion in 2018 but its estimates were smashed as ad revenue was actually $2.7 billion. This led to a revised prediction of $5 billion by 2020 which is still miles away from the $70 billion traditional TV advertising business.

The potential of programmatic ads in audio platforms is also another high growth driver for TTD. Spending on audio ads increased 230% YoY from 2017 to 2018. TTD is particularly bullish on programmatic audio ads since they’re so cheap relative to premium television content and the recent podcast explosion has made audio ads more attractive. Furthermore, the inherent nature of streaming is conducive to programmatic ads since it’s so low margin that programmatic ads will allow them to sell in an automated way that reduces costs. TTD also partners with some of the biggest music streaming platforms such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Pandora and Tencent Advertising and Marketing Services.

International Growth - China and Europe

Current sales outside N.America account for 14% of total revenue but Green has said that the figure should eventually be around 2/3 of total revenue to mirror global economic markets.

One of the most exciting recent news out of TTD was its expansion into China with its own programmatic ad buying platform for China. It has also entered into partnerships with Tencent, Alibaba & Baidu as well as the three’s online streaming platforms which all have a free ad-supported version.

TTD's offices in other parts of APAC such as Hong Kong, Jakarta and Sydney all achieved record spend. TTD has also done well in Europe with their offices in Hamburg and Madrid both grew spend well over 100% YoY. Their success in international is due to their exclusive partnership with many of the largest media companies and OTT video streaming platforms in both Europe and Asia including RTL Group, ProSieben, TVB, Viu and LINE TV etc.

RISK: Walled Garden or Free Internet?

While I believe in the above bullish investment thesis for TTD, I believe that the most important question which also happens to be the most contentious is whether the future of digital advertising is the walled garden or free internet approach.

The walled garden approach is best seen in Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Amazon. Together, these 3 platforms dominate the digital ad space in the US. Advertisers wishing to purchase Facebook or Google ad inventory has to do it through Facebook and Google's own DSPs directly as independent DSPs such as TTD have no access to their ad inventories.

Taking a look at TTD's DSPs' competition, there is a trend that media and social media companies with large ad inventories have acquired DSPs that cement the walled garden approach. For example, AppNexus was bought by AT&T in 2018 and has since been rebranded as Xandr Invest. No AT&T data is able to leave the Xandr environment and Xandr has exclusive access to AT&T's Warner Media and linear TV inventory as well as cross-channel inventory as it has integrated with all of the major video SSPs. The same can be seen with BrightRoll which was acquired by Yahoo in 2014 and integrated with AOL and Yahoo's own DSP into Oath Ad Platforms. The consolidated DSP offers access to inventory across AOL, Yahoo, MSN and other Oath properties with display, video, native and connected TV inventory. The best example is DoubleClick which was bought by Google in 2007 and has since been rebranded as Google Marketing Platform and offers exclusive access to Google's ad inventory as well as 100 other ad exchanges.

Hence, if I'm looking to purchase ad inventory and my first choices are Google, Facebook or Amazon, the question is why I would then use TTD's DSP services which doesn't have access to arguably the most important ad inventories. Furthermore, DSPs from the walled garden companies such as Google's DoubleClick also offers access to 3rd party ad inventories that TTD offers.

I do not believe that these DSPs even with access to 3rd party inventories will clash too much with TTD due to the objectivity problem. For example, advertisers usually only use Google's or Amazon's DSP to purchase Google or Amazon ads. They would not trust them with their entire marketing budget for fear that they would simply allocate of it to Google or Amazon ads.

However, even getting rid of the above concern leaves a pressing concern for TTD - lack of access to the most important ad inventories. The bearish result of the increasing prevalence of walled gardens was laid bare by Hanlon, US president of GroupM’s internal data service who said that after accounting for budgeting ads with Facebook, Google and Amazon, the number of independent DSPs a brand works with is being whittled down to one or two, and sometimes is limited to 10-15% budget carve outs for testing. If this is true, this will have a significant impact on TTD's actual TAM. Even if programmatic advertising is equivalent to programmatic advertising in the future (around $350 billion TAM), TTD's TAM would only be around 10-15% at $35-52 billion as it would not have access to the most important ad inventories.

However, TTD believes that the walled garden approach might not be everlasting. Green predicts that by enabling real price discovery on the rest of the Internet, walled gardens will eventually feel enough economic pressure to come down and all advertising will get accessed and purchased on a relative basis instead of in walled-off silos. This could possibly be a way forward as can be seen in the recent TTD deal with Amazon Publishing Services and as a way for these Big Tech companies to fend off antitrust concerns. The recent deal with Amazon Publishing Services provides TTD with access to the ad inventories of apps on Amazon Fire including ESPN, Discovery and NBC. It is important to see if Google/Facebook/Amazon's walled gardens will continue to fall with increasing antitrust concerns. This is necessary in order for TTD's TAM to actually increase.

Conclusion

While TTD has enjoyed explosive growth (revenue and stock price) over the last few years, I believe that the low hanging fruit has generally been picked.

Data by YCharts

While I am still bullish on TTD, as seen in my three part bullish investment thesis, I believe that the greatest risk and uncertainty around TTD lies in whether the future of digital and programmatic advertising lies in the walled garden approach or the free internet approach. If it lies in the walled garden approach, the global independent DSP industry would only be around $35-53 billion. Even if we are being generous and allocate TTD 20% of the global market share, this would mean that TTD's long term revenue could be capped at $7-$10 billion. I would be interested in TTD at a PS of around 10x which was what Google paid for DoubleClick but I would not be overly optimistic at using the $1 trillion or $700 billion TAM that I often see on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.