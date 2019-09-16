American Renal's Share Appreciation Ignores The Risks Of A Changing Healthcare System

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Company Thesis

American Renal (ARA) suffered a dramatic sell-off of over -50% this March due to the announcement of a SEC investigation into its revenue recognition; the resignation of the company's CFO, and an audit committee ordering ARA to restate its financial statements. At the start of this September, however, it turns out the impact of such risk has been grossly over-estimated with a cumulative realization of just $15.2 million in downside pretax income through 2013 to 2018. Since the release of restated financials, ARA's stock has more than doubled from its nadir. Whilst risks involving accounting methods have subsided, investors have now become overtly euphoric as the emergence of new risk factors makes ARA the worst exposed out of all players in the dialysis sector.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors:

Restatement of Financials (+)

Starting from March of this year, shares of ARA sold off dramatically as an audit committee announced the company had questionable practices with regards to revenue recognition, discounts, price concessions, and uncollectables. The problem was so severe ARA had delayed its FY2018 10-K and Q12019/Q22019 10-Q filings until their release on September 5. Coupled with a SEC investigation and resignation of its CFO, investors were fearing the worst in terms of accounting irregularities.

Since the beginning September, however, it is clear investors' worst fears not materialized at all. The company was projecting an impact of -$5 to +$5 million to FY2018 pretax income and a cumulative negative adjustment of $13 million to 23 million from the 2000s until last year. In actuality, the company's reinstated financial statements saw pretax income before 2013 increase by $5.4 million with the same metric declining by $15.2 million from 2013-2018 on a cumulative basis. The company's also guided for GAAP EBITDA less NCI to be in the $85 to $88 million range this year with normalized treatment growth increasing 7.0-7.5%. While ARA's financial woes are arguably minor, its guidance raises serious concerns as investors appear to be oblivious to new systematic risks in the dialysis sector.

Organ Transplant and Dialysis Reform (-)

A large reason for the improvement of ARA's revenue per patient treated and total number of treatments is the excruciating wait list for organ transplants. Approximately 83.4% of patients on this list are in need of a kidney due to end-stage renal disease. For years, 58 middle-men organ procurement organizations have controlled the supply and demand of organs with little regulatory oversight. As a result, there exists extreme disparity of operating performance of OGOs with some seeing 1/3 of all organs not properly recovered. Studies have found simple regulatory tweaks could increase the total number of organs recovered by 28,000 and save over $12 billion over 5 years from the saved cost of dialysis. One key element of change is that critical care staff at hospitals can be on the front-lines of working with donors' transport logistics, instead of being held back by OPO partners with subjective operation metrics. Tragically, only 3 out of 1,000 organs from deceased organ donors can be extracted. Hence, there exists a dire need to improve the efficiency of organ transplant logistics. Considering 113,000 Americans are on the organ waiting list, an improvement in the tens of thousands of organs transplanted is certainly a life-saving endeavor, albeit at the expense of dialysis providers.

Recently, the Trump Administration has enacted legislation pushing for the development of artificial kidneys and investing in incentives for earlier detection. Federal officials are targeting to double the amount of kidneys available for transplant by 2030. President Trump has also given HHS Secretary Azar 90 days from July 2019 to "propose a new reporting system for OPOs that is “transparent, reliable, and enforceable"". Moreover, the administration is introducing a new payment model which would heavily incentivize the use of at-home dialysis clinics. These changes are vital to alleviating the burden of government mandated dialysis care (since 1972), as the budget for such practice has ballooned to 1% of all federal spending. Once improvements in organ transplants gain momentum, patients would no longer need dialysis for the treatment of end stage renal disease (affecting up to 118,000 Americans) and hence, renders the service of ARA's dialysis clinics archaic. Furthermore, ARA's entire business model is founded upon setting up $2 million investments in clinics for nephrologists who do not have capital of their own. Should home care become the normal of dialysis treatments, there would be little overhead for nephrologists and certified technicians to directly treat patients at their residence, and retain 100% of their profits (as opposed to 45% currently with ARA).

Key Research:

End of Lax Industry Regulations (-)

Currently, dialysis clinics which do not meet their performance can only have 2% of Medicare payments revoked by CMS. Considering 25.6% of all ARA's clinics are rated below-average in quality of care, this represents a rather negligible punitive action. Dialysis lobby groups hold a significant amount of power in Congress and was instrumental in the implementation of safe harbor provisions of the Stark Law. Under this legislation, physicians with financial relationships with clinical entities cannot refer Medicare patients to these entities for DHS. Dialysis, however, remains a significant exception to this law. Over 72% of ARA's overall revenues come from Medicare beneficiaries, and the company has seen its patient population ten-bag from 1716 in 2003 to 16,543 in 2018.

Recently, however, lax regulations in the dialysis sector has led to the practice of price gouging. Fresenius Medicare Care (FMS), for example, was charging $13,868 per session (or 59 times the Medicare price) for ESRD patients with a 14-week treatment ballooning over $524,000. Similar abuse patterns by sector players has caused California to propose capping the profits of dialysis service providers to 115% of direct care service costs. The bill, labeled as "Fair Pricing for Dialysis Act", or Prop 8, was defeated last November albeit after massive lobbying by dialysis service providers.

Nonetheless, price gouging practices of dialysis companies was brought to public scrutiny, and is certainly not helped by the discovery of 1400 deficiencies in dialysis clinics in the Sunshine State alone. Should other states follow suit and propose caps on the profits of dialysis providers, expect a protracted lobbying battle with 9 figures in capital spent for sector players to fight for their survival. Furthermore, a recent bill which would disallow the shady practice of switching Medicare payers to private insurance for higher treatment prices and greater reimbursement rates illustrate deep systematic risks present in the dialysis sector. With ARA owning 245 clinics out of nearly 7,350 in the U.S., the company simply does not have enough capital nor market share to actively engage in lobbying to thwart potential legislative changes. While the company's average revenue per treatment in FY2018 was $347 and in line with Medicare standards, keep in mind these are average calculated by simply dividing ARA's total revenues by the total number of treatments. Individual cases may deviate substantially from this average, and all it takes is a few isolated cases of price gouging practices to materially affect the reputation of the company as to warrant a severe share price decline.

Valuation and Summary (-)

With an enterprise value of nearly $1 billion and an adj.EBITDA-NCI guidance of $85-88 million, shares of ARA are trading at 11.76 forward EV/EBITDA. Considering sector players such as FMS are trading at 11.02x and Davita (DVA) stands at 8.76x, there is no reason why a company with far inferior net margins and average quality of treatments should be valued at a higher multiple. In terms of leverage, ARA is barely generating enough EBITDA to finance its $40 million interest obligations, and a leverage ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) of 7 certainly does not inspire confidence in the company's debt obligations. The company's cash balance stands at just $70 million, is losing money, and has ~$40 million debt maturities every year until 2023 where the vast majority of loans are due. These poor financial metrics hence makes refinancing a serious concern as to put the company's future in jeopardy.

Moreover, home based treatment growth of dialysis and recent improvements in organ transplant efficiency will likely result in a decline in -8 to -10% treatment volume. Coupled with a 5% Y/Y growth in treatments from the ESRD crisis, the net impairment is likely to be a -5.5% Y/Y decline in the 2,311,037 treatments at ARA clinics for FY2019-2020. Considering the company is not profitable, and is already projecting an EBITDA decline from last year, ARA's EBITDA will likely be materially lower than that of management's $85-88 million guidance. With 45% of net income going into partners instead of ARA, the company is simply not able to generate sufficient profits for its own survival. Its competitors, FMS and DVA, are both healthy with net margins between 5-7%, and remain much better exposed to monetizing the ESRD crisis and leveraging lax industry regulations at the moment. Hence, the author is anticipating a 50% decline in the stock price due to the aforementioned risk factors essentially wiping out its premium to peers, setting a price target of $6.75.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ARA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.