Bonds Face Stiff Headwinds As 'Risk-On' Returns

The improved prospects for an entente in the U.S.-China trade war has put a serious dent in this summer's bond market rally. In today's report, we'll look at evidence which suggests that U.S. Treasury bonds in particular will encounter strong headwinds in the coming weeks. A combination of diminished safety demand and a weakening technical picture are the primary culprits.

Last month saw U.S. Treasury bond prices rally in nearly vertical fashion as the market's concern over the U.S.-China trade war reached almost panic proportions. It was widely feared that increasing trade tariffs by both countries would further erode the slowing global economy. Consequently, investors moved out of equities and rushed to buy government bonds in a flight-to-safety move. Investors' heightened demand for T-bonds is illustrated in the runaway upside move in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) in August.

Source: BigCharts

The run-up in bond prices of the last four months, which was based almost solely on safe-haven demand, also had the effect of causing bond yields to plunge in equally dramatic fashion. The CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) came close to hitting its previous all-time low from 2016 this summer as investors fled from risk and were willing to accept paltry yields for the sake of protection against global market volatility.

Source: BigCharts

In the process of falling to multi-year lows, however, the plunge in government bond yields also resulted in a situation which hasn't been seen since 2009. Specifically, the dividend for the S&P 500 began yielding more than 30-year Treasury bonds. The last time this inversion occurred was during the low point of the credit crisis in March 2009, as a CNBC article pointed out.

Source: CNBC

With the S&P 500 dividend yield recently moving above long-term T-bond yields, investors suddenly have an incentive to seriously re-evaluate equities. And now that both the U.S. and China have made goodwill gestures toward an amicable resolution to the trade dispute, the "fear factor" behind the demand for T-bonds has diminished. Thus, the bond market is facing renewed pressure as competition from higher-yielding stocks is likely to increase from here.

Although it has only been a few days since the latest decline in Treasury prices, there are other signs emerging that this will be more than just a "pause that refreshes" for bonds. Consider for instance the rotation that is taking place on Wall Street. Investors are moving out of safety-oriented investment including Treasuries and are rotating into beaten down value stocks. According to Bespoke Investment Group, the recent surge in demand for value stocks is potentially a sign that investors anticipate higher interest rates in the coming months. Bespoke's George Pearkes' observation to this effect was quoted in a recent CNBC article:

Either equities are over-reacting to the recent move higher in rates, or they're predicting a more extended turn higher in yields."

Moreover, recent money flow trends also suggest that investors are beginning to sour on bond market proxies and are showing an increased appetite for risk. Bond proxy ETFs saw outflows, according to analysts at Jefferies. Bond proxies include assets like utility and real estate stocks which tend to benefit from ultra-low bond yields. The implication is that investors are becoming less pessimistic - and perhaps even more optimistic - over the near-term prospects for the global economy.

Yet another consideration which suggests that the bond market faces headwinds in the coming weeks is the chart shown below. This is a 4-week rate of change in the new high-new low differential of actively traded bond funds listed on U.S. exchanges. This encompasses about 40 bond ETFs, including Treasury, municipal and corporate bonds. This indicator shows that the number of bond ETFs making new highs dwindled drastically of late and that the incremental demand for bonds in general is waning. Historically, the best time to own bonds or bond ETFs is when this indicator is trending higher. When the momentum of new highs versus lows among bond ETFs is trending lower, it's best to avoid bond ETFs.

Source: NYSE

The weight of evidence as reviewed here implies that not only have bond yields likely hit bottom, but equities are also likely to outperform bonds in the coming weeks. Investors should accordingly avoid making new commitments in Treasury bonds in particular and focus instead on the higher profit potential of equities, thanks to higher stock yields vis-à-vis bond yields. Moreover, if there is continued progress on the trade war front investors can expect to see even more rotation out of bonds and into stocks.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I'm using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.