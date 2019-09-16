Charles River Laboratories: Stay The Course

Long-term shareholders should consider staying the course because, in my opinion, CRL shares will outperform the broader market over the next 18-24 months.

I believe that Charles River is well-positioned for 2020 and beyond, and the company's recent operating results tell the same story.

Charles River Laboratories' (CRL) stock has not performed well so far in 2019, as CRL shares have underperformed the broader market by almost 4 percentage points over the last 9-plus months.

I, however, believe that the underperformance has created a long-term buying opportunity because, in my opinion, Charles River's most recent operating results, especially from a revenue standpoint, show that this Contract Research Organization ("CRO") company is well-positioned for 2020 and beyond.

The Business Case

The company has three operating segments - [1] research models and services ("RMS"), [2] discovery and safety assessment ("DSA") and [3] manufacturing support ("Manufacturing") - and a diversified client base:

Management has been heavily investing in its business over the last 3 years, while also closing on several tuck-in acquisitions, which has resulted in a promising portfolio of businesses.

Additionally, it is important to note that Charles River is a top-CRO company that operates in an industry that is expected to experience strong growth through 2024.

Charles River is known for its strong DSA unit but management has done an excellent job positioning the other two business segments for future growth. This company will definitely go as its DSA unit goes, but I believe that management now has more levers to pull in the years ahead.

And there is a reason why Charles River is viewed by many as a company with a solid, defensive business. This CRO is a valuable partner for most of its customers and, in my opinion, the company is considered mission-critical to its clients' business processes. To this point, Charles River worked on 85% of the drugs that were approved by the FDA in 2018 and management has positioned the company to be the top player in the RMS, Safety Assessment & Microbial Solutions space.

There is a lot to like about Charles River in today's environment, and it is encouraging that management is still guiding for strong results over the next 2 years.

It also helps the bull case that the company's recent operating results paint a promising picture, too.

The Results

Charles River has reported strong operating results over the last few years. More recently, the company reported Q2 2019 results that beat the bottom-line estimate but fell short on the top line. The company reported adjusted Q2 2019 EPS of $1.63 (beat by $0.08) on revenue of $657.5M (missed by $5.0M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Notice the strong top-line growth, including the solid organic revenue growth of 8.5%.

The highlights:

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.4% YoY to $657.6M (with service revenue growth of 15.4%).

Free cash flow came in at $104.8M as compared to $102.7 in the prior period.

Adjusted net income was $81.1M (YoY increase of 13.7%) but the non-GAAP operating margin declined by 20bps YoY (to 18.7%).

Charles River's Q2 2019 top-line results were good, but as management described during the conference call, the company had earnings and margin pressure due largely to the heavy investments being made in its business. To me, this is a short-term headwind.

Looking ahead, management guided for Charles River to have a solid finish to 2019.

Simply put, Charles River has a great, long-term story to tell (and it may actually be getting stronger as the company enters 2020).

Valuation

Based on historic metrics, CRL shares are trading at a reasonable valuation at today's price.

While this valuation is not cheap, I believe that Charles River's story gets even more impressive the further that you are able (and willing) to look out. Plus, let's remember that management is investing for the future so the company is contending with earnings headwinds that will eventually become tailwinds. Therefore, this small-cap company has the potential to more than grow into its current valuation in 2020.

Risks

Investing in small-cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Charles River is related to the company's reliance on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, Charles River's business would be negatively impacted.

Additionally, the company's growing debt balance should be closely monitored in 2019 and 2020. Please also refer to Charles River's 2018 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

Charles River has reported strong operating results over the first 2 quarters of 2019, and while earnings/margins were definitely under pressure, the company's top-line growth really stands out. The management team has made several great acquisitions over the last 3 years, and I believe the company's most recent quarterly results show that the bull case is still intact.

At the end of the day, Charles River is well-positioned for 2020 and beyond. The acquisitions have not only been a significant part of the long-term growth strategy, but they have also already been major contributors to the financial results. Expect more of this to happen in 2020. Therefore, investors with a time horizon longer than 3-5 years should consider staying the course.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.