Terra Firma Capital Corporation: Speculative Buy

I believe TII is a compelling investment due to its ability to leverage its existing equity which has increased BV/share at a 21% CAGR since 2013.

Through financial engineering, TII is able to obtain equity-like returns (IRRs >20%) while being exposed to debt-like risks through senior loan and private syndication and transaction fees.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation

Terra Firma Capital Corporation (OTC:TFCCF) or TII provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. The Company’s deals are generally short term, between one and three years, and are replaced by the developers and owners with lower cost and longer term financing from traditional lenders once the initial transition period is over or when the associated property redevelopments are complete.

TII currently holds loan and mortgage investments in residential buildings, land inventory, commercial retail and residential development, and retail income-producing properties. However, TII has historically held the majority of its investments in residential developments.

Loan Investments can be broken down into:

1. Land loans with first or second mortgages on early-stage property development; this is either subsequently taken on as construction financing or is discharged upon external funding of construction financing or refinancing;

2. Term mortgages for the purposes of acquiring or re-financing income producing properties;

3. Mezzanine/subordinated debt financing of real property developments that have either progressed to the construction phase or are in the process of approaching construction phase.

Financial Engineering

Through financial engineering, TII is able to obtain equity-like returns while being exposed to debt-like risks. Compared to regular mezzanine debt lenders which usually lend only up to 75% LTV, the Company has a slightly higher threshold of risk up to 80% LTV.

The Company has three primary levers to increase its project IRR:

1. Senior Loan Syndications – the company would originate a loan up to 80% LTV and create a senior “A” tranche (typically 50-60% LTV) as well as a junior “B” tranche. The “A” tranche is offered to institutional lenders at a lower rate, while the Company retains the “B” tranche. In this case, the “B” tranche is subordinated to the “A” tranche, but benefits from both the spread between the originated loan rates vs. the “A” tranche rates, as well as the retained “B” tranche rates (which is equal to the original loan rates). This effectively increases the “B” tranche rates.

2. Private Syndications – the company would syndicate up to 80% of a loan and mortgage investment to accredited investors, with terms of the syndicate generally mirroring the terms of the loan except for interest rates paid to syndicated investors, which are typically 300bps less. Participation is offered on a pari passu basis, and TII retains the commitment fees and certain other fees paid by the borrower.

3. Transaction Fees – during the negotiation process, the Company is able to add fees upon origination and/or exit of the loan.

Investment in real estate may be made by way of a variety of tranches with highly differentiated risk/return characteristics based on their position in the capital structure and subordination levels. TII strives to achieve equity-like returns on the loans and/or mortgages advanced by the Company on and secured by real estate while bearing lower risk than equity investments, by structuring its financing primarily in debt or priority structures.

Each syndicated loan and mortgage investment is customized, and the designated rate of return varies depending on LTV, mortgage position, location, term, and exit strategy. Because TII offers borrowers some flexibility with the loans, the term to payout for the loan or mortgage may require more or less time than the expected term. The key to TII’s syndication strategy is that both the senior and private syndications have no recourse to the company. TII is not obligated to fund any principal or interest shortfall.

Shown below is an illustration of the process along with an example.

September 2019 Corporate Presentation

Scenario 1 Original Investment $5,000,000.00 Years 2 Lien 1st mrtg Rate 12% Origination fee 2% Exit Fee Syndicate 80% Syndicate Rate 9% Year 1 2 Cash Outflow $(5,000,000.00) Cash Inflow $4,100,000.00 $200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 Net Cash $(900,000.00) $200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 IRR 27%

Scenario 2 Original Investment $5,000,000.00 Years 3 Lien 2nd mrtg Rate 15% Origination fee 1.5% Exit Fee Syndicate 80% Syndicate Rate 13% Year 1 2 3 Cash Outflow $(5,000,000.00) Cash Inflow $4,200,000.00 $200,000.00 $200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 Net Cash $(800,000.00) $200,000.00 $200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 IRR 31%

Investment Criteria

The Company has established a series of investment and operating policies to help control the investment quality which is closely monitored by the Board of Directors. The investment criteria is as follows:

1. Investments are limited primarily to loans and mortgage investments but in certain instances the company may provide an equity investment in a real estate development property;

2. No loan may exceed a LTV of 85% and LTV of the loan portfolio in total cannot exceed 80%.

3. No more than 25% of the principal amount of the loan portfolio will have unregistered loan investments;

4. No more than 20% of the principal amount of the loan portfolio will include mortgages secured by the same property;

5. The Company’s debt to equity will not exceed 1:1. This calculation excludes the portion of the loan portfolio which is syndicated to investors.

6. The weighted average term to maturity of all the investments are capped at 60 months.

Security

How the Company’s loans are securitized against the borrower’s assets depends primarily on whether TII holds the “A” or “B” tranches and the type of development financing it is providing. For early-stage real estate developments and where the developer requires funds to acquire or re-finance real estate, the Company provides mortgages that are either 1st or 2nd mortgages.

For real estate that is in the construction phase and for income properties, TII usually provides mezzanine financing. In cases where TII sells an “A” tranche to institutional lenders, the lender is entitled to priority for payment via its senior position on the mortgage. The servicing of the mortgage is governed by a contract between TII and the other lender that permits the lender to control the administration of the entire mortgage, under certain conditions. Typically, both the senior and junior positions of the mortgage receive their shares of the interest payments according to the contracts. Title to the mortgage and all other security will be in the name of a nominee that will hold title on behalf of both the company and the other lender as beneficial owners of the mortgage.

If there is an event of default under the mortgage, the senior participant is entitled to direct the lender to enforce the mortgage on behalf of both participants, with all costs to be borne by the borrower. TII's second charge mortgages are secured by a standalone charge against the underlying real estate and are subordinate to the first charge and therefore have a lower priority for repayment.

TII's unregistered loans are not secured by real estate assets, but are secured by other forms of securities, such as personal guarantees, or pledge of shares of the borrowing entity and are subordinate to the first charge and therefore have a lower priority for repayment.

Historically residential housing development has been the majority of TII's loan portfolio but has recently been tilted towards lot and land inventory.

In TII's early days their portfolio was more concentrated in Canada, mostly in the greater Toronto area as that is where they are headquartered.

September 2019 Corporate Presentation

Aside from the 2008/2009 recession, Toronto’s housing prices have seen a steady upward trend since 2000. This is in part due to the scarcity of housing stock and in part due to a downward trend in mortgage rates that help with affordability.

On the housing supply and demand side, although there is no shortage of land throughout the GTA to build single-family homes, the land is located far from city cores and centers of employment but most areas have ready access to public transit (e.g. the GO train or TTC services) to get to work and other amenities, but to be affordable often meanes trading a larger house and a yard for a smaller-sized house, townhouse, or condo. Looking at Google Public Data below, population in the Toronto metropolitan area increased from 4.4M persons in 1996 to 6.1M persons in 2016, representing an average per-year growth of 87,000 or 1.5% per year.

Source: Google Public Data

Source: Rate Hub

Since mortgage rates hit their peak of 8.5% in May of 2000, mortgage rates have declined to trough levels of 5.3% in July 2005 and 3.7% in July 2015. Credit became more widely available with the introduction of the Canada Mortgage Bond (“CMB”) in 2001. By 2006, lending policy was loose with maximum insurable mortgage amortization terms extended to 40 years, minimum down payments required for mortgage insurance reduced from 5% to 0%, and the eligibility of interest-only mortgages for insurance. Post 2008 financial crisis, lending policies were tightened with interest-only mortgages no longer able to be insured, a reduction of maximum insurable amortization terms from 40 to 35 years, and the minimum down payment raised from 0% to 5%. Credit tightening continued later in 2012, when the amortization period was further reduced to 25 years, and more recently in 2016, when home buyers are required to put a 10% down payment on homes above $500,000. Despite the mortgage rules tightening, the actual mortgage rates have continued to decrease along with bond yields, offsetting the negative effects on affordability from tighter credit, although there has been some increase in bond yields since August 2017.

Source: Author's Tables

Management believes that there is a significant market opportunity in the U.S., as a result of financing needs not being met by traditional institutional lenders. Through management’s relationships with the U.S. mortgage lenders, brokers, local sponsors and other market participants, the TII has been able to identify real estate opportunities where it can provide financing solutions to borrowers while achieving equity-like returns at reduced risk levels as compared to straight equity ownership. TII differentiates itself by serving niche markets with an experienced financing team that can provide flexible terms and creative structuring. Management believes its experience with real estate investments and its industry contacts will provide the company with a consistent flow of quality investment opportunities.

TII is focusing its US growth in specific markets where there is above average growth relative to the national average. This has typically included certain regions in North Carolina, Atlanta, Florida, and Texas, Arizona. Currently, TII has investments in Kitchener, ON, Phoenix, AZ and Jacksonville FL.

September 2019 Corporate Presentation

Below we see these US regions where they currently have investments experiencing positive trends in housing prices since recovering from the 2008 financial crisis and are within the top 10 regions experiencing the highest population growth since 2010. Even though the housing markets are showing positive trends, the ability to financing new housing development in the U.S. is still quite restricted.

Source: FRED

Ranking State Population Growth Since 2010 1 District of Columbia 17.6% 2 Utah 16.1% 3 Texas 15.2% 4 Florida 14.9% 5 Colorado 14.3% 6 Nevada 14.2% 7 Idaho 14.0% 8 Washington 13.7% 9 Arizona 13.5% 10 South Carolina 11.0%

Source: World Population Review

Source: World Population Review

September 2019 Corporate Presentation

Financial Overview

Looking at the Company’s loan portfolio, the Company has experienced some early repayments which has resulted in a few quarters when there is excess capital and a contraction in the loan portfolio, but on an annual basis TII has been able to steadily grow its book with the benefit of its syndication capabilities.

Below we can see TII’s EPS growth has grown in step with the portfolio build-up and a tight control on overhead. The company began reporting a provision for credit loss in 2015 which is why diluted EPS hasn't reached it's 2015 levels.

The company has been able to not only constantly grow book value and book value per share (21% CAGR since 2013), but has also raised equity at increasing per-share prices, and has either grown organically into or issued equity at prices that surpassed the previous book value per share peak.

Below is a list of equity raises:

Q210: $8.0 MM shares issued at 0.30/share.

Q411: $11.7M shares issued at $0.50/share.

Q414: $10.6M shares issued at $0.63/share.

Q415: $18.1M shares issued at $0.85/share.

In August 2018 TII announced the closing of a $20 Million US credit facility with Texas Capital. TII formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, TFCC USA LLC (“TFCC USA”) with the purpose of holding US loans and investments. The credit facility will be secured by loans and investments held in TFCC USA. The credit facility has since been expanded to $35 Million U.S. TII has also raised over $420M in third party capital from HNW individuals, which should aid in managements goal of deploying $135 Million Canadian in capital in 2019.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

As we can see the stock hasn't traded at a premium to BV that often since its IPO in 2007, only really between about 2014 FYE to about 2016 FYE. Since 2016 FYE the discount to BV has widened.

Most mortgage REITs which are a similar business model trade at at least 1:1 with BV. Goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada, it also leases household products to consumers, and does even higher risk loans and trades at 2.5x BV.

The stock has been held back by the bad performance of the Canadian markets as a whole. I believe that over longer periods of time, stocks will move in relationship with their results. Over shorter periods of time though, a bull or bear market can have a significant influence on the price of this security. Given the current focus and expected pace of growth over the next few years, I expect the market to start rewarding the company for strong execution.

Dividend Initiation

TII announced in June 2019 that they will be initiating a quarterly dividend program starting in the third quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. The board of directors has declared an initial cash dividend of $0.005 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 (subject to adjustment in the event of any share consolidation which may occur prior to the payment thereof). This will work out to a yield of ~4%.

Given the YoY increase in BV, there is no reason to believe that this dividend won't increase YoY going forward.

Risks

Given that TII is prepared to advance funds up to a LTV of 80%, TII will likely be negatively affected if real estate markets in any of its target regions see a rapid decrease in property value which prevents repayment of the outstanding loans. TII mitigates some of this risk by loaning money to borrowers that are developing infill type opportunities in established metropolitan areas. The company also typically keeps the duration of loans relatively short so the term doesn’t exceed the typical real estate cycles. The weighted average life of the company’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 and 2017 was 1.67 years and 1.85 years respectively.

TII’s real driver of value creation is syndication. The ability to tap this source of lending could be materially impacted should the company have any major loan defaults. As the speed of the company’s top line growth is dictated in part by the speed of capital deployment, there is a balancing act between loan origination vs. the amount of due diligence performed. If borrowers fail to make payments, the company may have to rely on term extensions or to collect on its security (the value of which may be impaired parallel to the overall market). Furthermore, even if the company is able to recover its principal and legal fees in its entirety, this will still put a dent in IRR for equity holders.

Conclusion

I firmly believe that this stock is greatly undervalued given TII's ability to leverage its existing equity to obtain strong IRRs on its investments. Which is why I believe the stock should trade at at least 1:1 with BV/share which would mean an $0.80/share target and 60% upside from the current $0.50/share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.