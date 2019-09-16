Stay Long FMC: Forget Lithium, Crop Protection Is Where It's At

FMC Corp (FMC) in 2019 is quite a different company from the one I wrote about bullishly in 2015. The total return since that publication has been 169% to date so it would be easy to advise taking profits here. However, I still like this stock very much. Today it is a more focused pure-play crop protection business with favorable growth prospects. Whilst management didn't sell the business to realize value as I had thought was possible, they have made the business more streamlined while keeping its focus on the high growth agribusiness sector, with revenue volume drivers from Latin America and Asia the catalyst for a higher valuation over time.

My view is that FMC is still a more defensive option compared to traditional players in the agri-chemical space due to its extensive crop and geographic diversity. This seems to remain underappreciated following FMC's Cheminova and DuPont acquisitions.

FMC only derives 25% and 28% of revenues from North and South America respectively and less than 10% of revenue from corn, significantly below key rival Corteva (CTVA) which derives around 53%/20% of revenue from North and South America and roughly 40% from corn. To complete FMC's revenue mix, we have 23% from EMEA and 24% from Asia, based on 2018's numbers.

Soybeans remain the largest contributor to FMC revenues for now but a diversified product set is now far less driven by Americas corn and soybean performance than in the past. This is handy in the current environment since considerable uncertainty remains around total US corn and soybean production potential this year, given the ongoing trade war with China.

The 2017 acquisition of the highly successful diamides portfolio acquired from DuPont broadens FMC's product line. This consists of Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients which are used by farmers on a broad range of crops for protection. The acquisition of this crop protection business provided FMC with greater exposure to insecticides and fungicides while diversifying its regional footprint with differentiated technologies growing at above industry rates.

This portfolio, as discussed on the 2Q19 earnings call, holds an extensive array of process patents which protect the 15-16 step manufacturing process as well as the key intermediates that are used to make the final products, and in many cases these patents extend well past the composition of matter intellectual property. This gives FMC a nice moat in this important area of the market.

FMC is seeking to further expand the applications and formulations for diamides Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr to generate above-market growth. FMC also has a substantial pipeline of 20+ new proprietary active ingredients.

The company at its December 2018 investor day stated it is targeting sales growth of 5%-7%, which is over 2 times the expected market growth rate of 2%-3% alongside 3% points of EBITDA margin expansion resulting from its favorable mix of higher-margin new product growth and acquisition integration synergies leading to substantial free cash flow, even after spending 7% of sales on Research and Development. FMC intends to return up to $4.5bn in cash to shareholders via dividends and a share buyback program including the current $1bn authorization plus potential capacity for another $2.2bn through 2023, which should prove a tailwind to the stock price.

What I like about FMC is that it recognised that shareholder value was being trapped in a conglomerate structure, and by exiting the lithium business (with near perfect timing) over the course of 2018/19 through its spin-off of Livent (LTHM) and by selling its Health and Nutrition business to DowDuPont in 2017, at has recognised significant shareholder value. Merger and acquisition activity has been focused towards getting the company to become a pure-play agriculture focused business, the 5th largest in the world with around 8-10% market share.

FMC is one of the few publicly traded crop protection pure-plays that investors can invest in to leverage to an eventual agriculture upcycle. The purest public comparable company is Corteva (CTVA), which overlaps with FMC on crop protection chemicals including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. As already mentioned Corteva is less globally diversified and at its 2Q19 results had to lower its full year EBITDA guidance. FMC's guidance is more confident, the stock offers best in class organic growth (13% in 2018) as well as industry-leading EBITDA margins of 28% with guidance calling for margin expansion to reach 31% by 2023.

Valuation

Despite the excellent returns FMC have generated over the last four years, the stock's valuation is not expensive when judged by either P/E ratio of EV/EBITDA. Despite its vital role in the world economy, agriculture just isn't sexy compared to tech stocks. Trade war headlines have damaged sentiment towards the agriculture sector further. But we cannot escape the fact that the world population continues to grow and demand for agriculture rises. Acreage for crop plantation is limited so the focus must be on improving crop yields through crop protection.

Today's EV/EBITDA of 11.4x is low compared to a roughly 15x last five years average. Given Corteva is a new company with not enough financial data yet, we can't compare valuations historically. But even if we keep a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.4x going forward, given FMC's target of a relatively stable net/debt to EBITDA of 2-2.5x, FMC's EBITDA growth alone should see $100/share easily reached within the next 12 months, as FMC works towards its growth targets. Multiple expansion obviously would drive further upside.

Risks

Although my bull thesis is not based on a strictly Malthusian view of the world, it's clear food demand should trend higher over the coming years, and that naturally supports crop protection businesses like FMC. However, no thesis is without risks. Other than the usual failure to execute on strategy or to capture deal synergies the key risks to FMC's future include farmer profitability as FMC's pricing power for its products is directly impacted by by farmer profitability which in turn is driven by crop prices. Another risk, although this is highly uncertain and perhaps a longer term risk is the introduction of new precision agriculture tools, that could potentially impact farmer usage of crop chemicals in future years. A specific example of this would be Deere (NYSE:DE) Blue River Technology.

