Basic Energy Services Picks Areas To Focus On When The Tide Is Low

Midstream And Well Servicing Can Bring Back Cash Flow Stability

Basic Energy Services (BAS) provides completion and remedial services, water logistics, well servicing, and contract drilling for the upstream companies. Basic Energy’s negative free cash flow can become a concern if the energy market continues down the path. Although the company has limited near-term financial risks, it needs to maintain a steady FCF to meet its debt obligations in the medium-term. I do not expect the stock price to yield positive returns before 2020. Returns may improve in the long-term, but expect volatility in the near term.

As the energy producers’ budget cut goes deeper, the production-related projects are expected to perform better than new drilling activities. The primary booster in the current scenario is the robust growth in the midstream water logistics business, which is likely to benefit the company. However, the company’s low equity base poses financial risks if the energy market environment deteriorates.

Strategies

During 2018, Basic Energy started relocating the frac assets from the Permian Basin into the Mid-Continent to gain from the higher utilization rates and cost efficiency following the takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian. It has also relocated well-servicing rigs, rental tools, and water trucks to core markets like the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the SCOOP/STACK. In 2019, given the continued weakness in the completion business, it is building stronger production service businesses. The crude oil price volatility has renewed interests in production-related jobs because such activities typically offer greater stability and, thus, higher cash flow generation.

The company’s Well Services and Water Logistics businesses support long-lived production maintenance. As a result of the new strategy, the share of these businesses has gone up to 58% from 48% a year ago. The midstream business can turn out to be the primary growth driver in the transition. With that aim, it is utilizing the network of saltwater disposal wells to support the rapidly increasing water volumes in the crude oil wells.

Also, the company has recently transitioned 17 of its stacked frac pumps to the Well Servicing operations. These pumps have now become a part of bundled 24-hour rig packages in the completion and workover activities. I will discuss this and the water logistics business in more depth later in the article.

Analyzing Completion And Remedial Services

In Q2 2019, Basic Energy Services’ top line declined by 3.7% compared to Q1 2019, while year-over-year, it fell by 25%. A large part of the company’s weaker Q2 performance can be attributed to the slowing of completion activity leading to the drilled-but- uncompleted (or DUC) wells buildup, which finally led to lower demand for hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping. On top of that, some of the company’s customers delayed completion project activities while also substituting higher-margin maintenance jobs with cheaper options.

The Completion & Remedial (or C&R) segment revenues declined quarter-over-quarter due to lower demand for hydraulic fracturing, particularly concerning completion activity, but the fall was partially offset by higher coiled tubing sales and pumping services. Total frac HHP reduced by 4.5% in Q2 compared to Q1. Despite the headwinds, the segment operating profit margin inflated to 24% in Q2 2019 from 17% a quarter ago.

While the segment is unlikely to add much to the company’s top line, the management expects it continue to show stability following steady rental tool revenues in Q3. Although the pumping service revenues are recorded in the Well Servicing segment, they are still meaningful for the C&R segment because they are additive to the rental and fishing tool business. In the near-term, moving the pumping assets to the U.S. mid-continent will allow for lesser white space in the calendar. So, more effective movement of assets, where the activity is high, can lead to higher utilization which can improve the bottom line in the coming quarters.

Is Well Servicing Improving?

The Well Servicing segment revenues declined by 4% sequentially in Q2 2019. Despite that, the operating margin improved marginally to 22% in Q2 compared to 21% a quarter ago. The average number of service rigs and utilization decreased in Q2 versus Q1, although revenue per well servicing rig improved. In effect, the segment operating margin declined marginally in Q2.

By the end of July, the company’s 24-hour rig packages decreased to 18 from an average of 19 in Q2. During Q2, the company moved pumps from the Pumping Services Division to well service operations. This was a part of the company’s streamlining initiatives, which resulted in fewer gaps in that work calendar, headcount reduction, moving equipment to larger yards, closing and shuttering some facilities, removing overhead in some areas. What differentiates the company’s 24-hour packages are some of the drill-out packages, and completion packages do not have ancillary equipment. However, the benefits of higher coiled tubing units, as seen in Q2, are unlikely to last. We may see a shift in the long laterals where the coils may be replaced with stick pipe because the failure rates on coils were quite high.

Outlook On The Water Logistics Segment

Operating profit in BAS’s Water Logistics segment deteriorated by 15% in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. Lower demand following decreased production activity and lower flowback volumes contributed to the operating margin fall. What affected the segment performance adversely was lower demand for trucking logistics as the operators preferred to move products through the pipelines, which cost lesser than the trucks. So, the number of trucks operated by the company as well as the trucking hours, the two essential metrics in understanding the profitability in the segment, deteriorated in Q2.

Outlook: As the upstream customers look to protect the profit margin, they look for cheaper modules, including the low-cost pipeline for logistics. In this environment, the company expects pipeline disposal to continue to increase significantly. Although the truck-based water disposal continues to offer long-term growth, the current trend is likely to weigh on the segment top-line and bottom-line. So, BAS has a two-pronged strategy: increasing contracted disposal volumes and increasing the third-party trucked amounts. In July, the company executed a few midstream contracts, which can total ~80,000 barrels per day of contracted volume. The Permian Basin, where the company operates 33 saltwater disposal wells, houses many of these projects.

The advantage in the third-party trucking is that it may allow signing basin-wide truck disposal pricing agreements with large upstream producers. Also, BAS’s management expects the third trucked volumes to double in 2019 and double again in 2020. With such potential, in August, the company has launched Agua Libre Midstream - a subsidiary to move and dispose of oilfield wastewater in the Permian Basin and other shale plays.

Debt And Cash Flows

In 1H 2019, BAS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 53% compared to a year ago to $11.3 million. During 1H 2019, the company spent $33.8 million in capex. So, the company’s free cash flow (or FCF) was negative in 1H 2019. It has not been consistent over the past three years, with negative FCF in eight out of the past 12 quarters. Recently, it lowered the FY2019 capex guidance by 16% compared to the previous guidance. A majority of the FY2019 capex is expected to be spent on Agua Libre Midstream.

BAS has $300 million long-term debt, which would be due for repayment in 2023. The company’s liquidity (including cash & equivalents and borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $114 million as of June 30. Although it has no near-term financial risks, the company might want to improve its cash flows over the medium-to-long term given the current downturn in energy price and the resulting slowdown in the upstream activities.

BAS has a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio (1.7x) compared to its peers. Keane Group’s (FRAC) leverage was 0.73x as of June 30, while Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage was 0.12x. RPC, Inc. (RES) has no debt.

What Do The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

Basic Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.4x. Between Q2 2018 and Q2 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.4x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to the past five-quarter average.

Basic Energy Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12- month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the rise in the multiple for peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to rise compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its larger market cap peers’ (HP, FRAC, and RES) average of ~4.6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated BAS a “buy” in September (includes “outperform”), while three recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.1, which at the current price yields ~59% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its rating is high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. Not only are BAS’s year-over-year revenue growth rate lower than peers, but also it has been negative in the past four quarters. So, I think Seeking Alpha’s low rating on growth is justified. However, I believe the very low rating on EPS revision is too conservative, given that its earnings beat analysts’ estimates twice out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is at par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, Seeking Alpha’s high rating can be too aggressive.

What’s The Take On BAS?

A steady U.S. oil supply and weaker-than-expected global demand have weighed on the crude oil price. The upstream capex decline is also turning out to be more grave than initially anticipated, and the effect of the downturn has been sharp in the first half. Despite the continued slowdown, production-related projects are expected to perform better than new drilling activities. I expect robust growth in the midstream water logistics business, which is likely to boost the company over the medium-to-long-term. To muster an early-mover advantage, it has created a separate division to run the midstream business.

Basic Energy’s negative free cash flow can become a concern if the energy market continues down the path. Although the company has no near-term financial risks, it needs to maintain a steady FCF to meet its debt obligations in the medium-term. Accumulated losses over the past years have also been eating away its equity level, leading to high leverage (i.e., debt-to-equity). Increasing financial risks in the times of an energy market crisis can become a severe challenge. I do not expect the stock price to yield positive returns before 2020. You may look to buy BAS with a long-term view, but be wary of the risks it entails.

