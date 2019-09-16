Ovid Therapeutics: High Risk/High Reward

In total, the company’s two clinical assets are being evaluated in six indications, four of which there are no approved therapies.

"Miracles are like pimples, because once you start looking for them, you find more than you ever dreamed you'd see." - Lemony Snicket, The Lump of Coal

Today we take a look a developmental biotech concern that is deep in "Busted IPO" territory. However, if things fall right for the company, substantial capital appreciation could lie ahead. A full analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. (OVID) is a New York City-based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of rare neurological disorders. The company has two assets in the clinic being assessed for six indications. Ovid was founded in 2014 and went public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $66.7 million at $15.00 per share. It is the definition of a busted IPO as evidenced by its second trip to the capital markets in February 2019, where its common stock only fetched $2 per share. Ovid currently trades below $2.50 a share and commands a market cap slightly above $90 million.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

OV101. The company's more advanced candidate is OV101, an oral delta selective extra-synaptic GABA A receptor agonist designed to induce tonic inhibition. Diminished tonic inhibition causes the brain to become inundated with excitatory signals expressed in a wide range of symptoms, including anxiety, hyperactivity, cognitive dysfunction, reduced fine motor skills, speech impairment, and seizures.

Source: Company Presentation

OV101 is being evaluated for two indications, the more advanced is AS, a multi-symptomatic condition triggered by the functional loss of the UBE3A gene on maternal chromosome 15. A non-operational UBE3A gene disrupts GABA signaling, causing a reduction in tonic inhibition. By activating the GABA A receptor, Ovid believes OV101 can restore deficits in tonic inhibition, leading to improvements in symptoms.

AS affects ~24,000 in both the U.S. and EU and ~1 in 16,000 globally. It is typically diagnosed in early childhood with patients usually exhibiting frequent laughter but difficulty speaking, sleeping, and walking. They live normal lifespans but require lifelong care. There are no FDA-approved therapies for this condition. The standard of care for seizure symptoms is traditional anticonvulsants. For other AS symptoms, standard treatments don't exist.

OV101 was in-licensed from Danish concern Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF) in May 2015. Lundbeck and Merck (MRK) conducted several Phase 3 trials for OV101 in the treatment of insomnia between 2004 and 2007. After high doses (30mg and 45mg) were shown to be not tolerated in a population of drug abusers, the development program was discontinued.

As a result, when Ovid entered two lower doses of OV101 (once nightly 15mg ), or 10mg in the morning with 15mg in the evening into an 88-patient Phase 2 study for the treatment of AS, the primary endpoint was safety and tolerability versus placebo, which was achieved. The secondary efficacy endpoint of difference in CGI-I mean score at 12 weeks was attained in the QD arm (p=0.0006) and in the combined treatment group (p=0.0103). Overall, 66.7% of patients improved on the CGI-I scale versus 39.3% on placebo (p=0206). Improvements in reduction in latency to sleep onset and clinical impressions of overall sleep were observed.

However, the BID group flunked badly (p=0.3446). Confused as to why a second daily dose in the morning would result in greatly reduced efficacy, investors fled, reducing Ovid's market cap by 36% on August 6th, 2018. It was later disclosed that OV101 had also failed to separate from placebo in domains of behavior, sleep, and motor skills as measured by the Aberrant Behavior Checklist and the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale.

Despite the response from the investment community, Ovid stated that the CGI-I data were enough to proceed forward into Phase 3. CGI-I (Clinical Global Impressions - Improvement) is a seven point scale that requires the clinician to evaluate how much a patient's symptoms have improved or worsened relative to a baseline state at the commencement of treatment. Given the heterogeneity of symptoms and their severity associated with AS, management believed the CGI-I test was the best way to measure the effectiveness of OV101. The FDA agreed and a Phase 3 trial (NEPTUNE) for OV101 will utilize a modified CGI-I (CGI-I-AS) versus placebo at Week 12 as its sole primary endpoint measure. CGI-I-AS utilizes anchors specific to AS to capture severity across multiple domains (behavior, motor, communication, and sleep).

The ~60 patient trial is randomized (1:1), double-blinded, involves subjects ages 4-12 who have not recently been on sleep meds (with the exception of five patients 2-3 years old for safety evaluation), and will involve a weight-based single-daily evening dose. The trial is 95% powered to detect a 0.8 difference in CGI-I-AS with secondary endpoints including improvement in sleep measures, overall change in CGI-I-AS, and associated symptoms measured by the Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scale 3rd edition. NEPTUNE was initiated in June 2019 with top-line data expected in mid-2020. This news temporarily propelled Ovid's stock ~40% higher - only to return to the sub-$2 level five weeks later. Either way, a positive outcome should pave the way for regulatory submissions in both the U.S. and EU. OV101 has received Orphan Drug designations from both the FDA and EMA.

This candidate is also being assessed in the treatment of Fragile X syndrome (FXS), a genetic condition that manifests in autism-like symptoms such as cognitive impairment, anxiety, hyperactivity, and attention deficit. FXS is the result of mutations on the FMR1 gene, which initiates the synthesis of fragile X mental retardation protein (FMRP), essential for normal brain development. As in AS, FXS lowers tonic inhibition, resulting in a flood of excitatory signals to the brain. FXS affects ~1 in 3,800 males and ~1 in 5,000 females. Also like AS, there are no approved drugs for FXS. Prescribed therapies are symptomatic and customized to each patient and include antipsychotics, antidepressants, sleep meds, and anticonvulsants.

In July 2018, Ovid initiated a 30-patient (all male 13-22 yrs. old) Phase 2 study (ROCKET) to assess OV101 in FXS. Like the Phase 2 AS study, the primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; this time in three different cohorts (5mg once daily; twice daily; or thrice daily). However, investors will likely be more focused on secondary efficacy measures, including changes in behavior measured by the Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale and the Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Scale. Data is expected in either late 2019 or early 2020.

OV935. Ovid's second asset in the clinic is OV935, an oral therapy that is being investigated in the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). With symptoms presenting early in childhood and persisting throughout patients' lives, DEEs are characterized by constant seizures that are resistant to conventional anticonvulsive meds. With OV935, the company is targeting four specific DEEs: CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD); Chromosome 15q Duplication Syndrome (Dup15q); Dravet Syndrome (DS); and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). These are all rare disorders, ranging in occurrence from ~1 in 11,000 to ~1 in 60,000. CDD and Dup15q are without FDA-approved therapies. Ovid believes all four have the same triggering mechanism for seizures.

Specifically, OV935 inhibits CH24H, a cytochrome p450 enzyme that converts brain cholesterol into 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24HC) for normal CNS function. However, and overabundance of CH24H can disrupt the reuptake of glutamate by astrocytes, causing inflammation and tissue excitability, ultimately resulting in epileptic episodes. Currently approved anti-epileptic drugs do not target CH24H, providing a significant market opportunity if Ovid's novel approach is safe and effective.

To that end, OV935 was enrolled in an 18-patient Phase 1b/2a trial to evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics in which it demonstrated a 61% reduction in seizures at Day 92 and a significant drop in 24HC levels. Two of the eleven patients who were on OV935 throughout became seizure free over the final 28 days of treatment. When the subjects were taken off OV935, 24HC plasma quantities resumed to pre-study levels.

On the back of these results, OV935 is being enrolled in two Phase 2 studies covering the four aforementioned DEEs. The ARCADE trial is an open label pilot that will encompass ~30 pediatric patients with CDD or Dup15q. The other study (ELEKTRA) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating OV935 in ~126 pediatric patients with DS or LGS. The primary endpoint of both studies is percentage change in seizure frequency. A top-line readout is expected from ARCADE in 1Q20 with data from ELEKTRA likely arriving in late-2020 or early 2021. Ovid is also conducting an open-label extension study (ENDYMION) evaluating the safety and efficacy of OV935. An interim readout from ENDYMION is expected in 3Q19.

Collaborations

As part of its licensing agreement for OV101 with Lundbeck, Ovid is potentially on the hook for $189 million of milestone payments, including $1 million upon successful completion of a Phase 3 trial for which OV101 is the active ingredient. Lundbeck is also eligible to receive high-single-digit to low-double-digit royalties.

For OV935, Ovid entered into an arrangement with Takeda (TAK), whereby both companies have a co-exclusive worldwide license to develop the asset. Also, Ovid obtained an exclusive license to market OV935 in certain territories. As part of the terms of this agreement, Ovid will issue the lesser of 8% of its outstanding capital stock or $50 million of its capital stock upon the first patient enrolling in a Phase 3 trial where OV935 is the active ingredient. If this milestone is achieved, then Ovid would be on the hook for an additional $35 million of potential global commercial and regulatory milestones to be paid in cash or additional stock.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

To shore up its balance sheet, Ovid executed a secondary offering in February 2019, in which it raised net proceeds of $30.5 million through the sale of ~14 million shares of its common stock at $2 per share and 2,500 shares of its convertible preferred stock at $2,000 per. The company held $47.4 million of cash and equivalents as of June 30th, 2019, and no debt, giving it a cash runway only through 1Q20.

Despite its precarious financial position, analysts are upbeat on Ovid's prospects with three buy and two outperform ratings. Its median 12-month price target is over $15.00. RBC Capital initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $12 price target early in September. RBC's analyst stated:

The Street is "overlooking" the potential for success in the company's Angelman's Syndrome, which he believes could generate $280M in out-year revenues. He further points to the "considerable upside opportunity" for Ovid Therapeutics' Fragile X Syndrome drug and its OV935 program in refractory epilepsies, which he sees creating a "compelling" risk-reward on the shares."

Insiders have also never sold a share since the company came public despite the collapse of its stock price over that time.

Verdict

With $47.4 million in cash and a market cap around $72 million, the market is assigning a ~$25 million valuation to Ovid's OV101 and OV935 franchises. The negatives are the doubt surrounding the bifurcated results in OV101's Phase 2 trials. No explanation has been forwarded as to why a morning and evening dosage of OV101 is significantly less effective than one dosage at night, which provides investors with less confidence regarding the outcome of its Phase 3 trial in the treatment of AS. Also, absent a market moving event, Ovid is going to have to dilute shareholders significantly in the coming months to continue as a going concern - not to mention the Takeda collaboration.

The positive is that Ovid is investigating candidates in four indications (AS, FXS, CDD, and Dup15q) where there are no approved therapies and administration is lifelong. The upside is substantial as indicated by Street analysts' median 12-month price target.

For right now, Ovid seems to merit a small "watch item" position. Once we see further trial results (and probably another capital raise), a larger position might be warranted at that time.

"It was possible that a miracle was not something that happened to you, but rather something that didn't." - Jodi Picoult, The Tenth Circle

