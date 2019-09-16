SteelPath September MLP Update And News

Spot West Texas Intermediate crude oil exited the month at $55.10 per barrel, down 5.9% over the period and 21.1% lower year over year.

By Brian Watson, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager

Private equity has continued to invest in midstream as earnings season concludes better than expected.

MLP market overview

Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), ended August down 6.7% on a price basis and down 5.5% once distributions were considered. The AMZ results underperformed the S&P 500 Index's 1.6% total return loss for the month. The best-performing midstream subsector for August was the Petroleum Pipeline group, while the compression subsector underperformed, on average.

For the year through August, the AMZ is up 3.8% on a price basis, resulting in a 10.1% increase in total return. This trails the S&P 500 Index, which jumped 16.7% and 18.3% in price and total returns, respectively. The compression group has produced the best average total return year-to-date, while the gathering and processing subsector has lagged.

MLP yield spreads*, as measured by the AMZ yield relative to the 10-Year US Treasury Bond, widened by 110 basis points (bps**) over the month, exiting the period at 706 bps. This exceeds the trailing five-year average spread of 529 bps and the average spread since 2000 of approximately 377 bps. The AMZ indicated the distribution yield at month-end was 8.6%.

Midstream MLPs and affiliates raised no new marketed equity (common or preferred, excluding at-the-market programs) and $2.5 billion of marketed debt over the month. MLPs and affiliates announced no new asset acquisitions in August, though one previously announced consolidation was completed (MLP acquired by diversified C-Corp sponsor).

Spot West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil exited the month at $55.10 per barrel, down 5.9% over the period and 21.1% lower year over year. Spot natural gas prices ended August at $2.34 per million British thermal units (MMbtu***), up 2.6% over the month and 20.9% lower than August 2018. Natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGL) pricing at Mont Belvieu exited the month at $17.93 per barrel, 2.0% lower than the end of July and 52.9% lower than the year-ago period.

News

Major pipelines from Permian to Corpus Christi begin service. Crude oil began flowing on Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA, PAGP) Cactus II Pipeline, with capacity to deliver up to 670 thousand barrels of crude oil per day (Mbbls/d) from Wink, Texas to terminals along the Gulf Coast in and around Corpus Christi, Texas. Additionally, EPIC Midstream (private) began interim crude service through its Y-Grade pipeline, which will transport up to 440 Mbbls/d from the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi area until early 2020, when EPIC's 590 Mbbls/d Crude Pipeline will be placed into service and the Y-Grade Pipeline will begin transporting NGLs.1 Finally, Kinder Morgan (KMI) began filling its Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, a pipeline designed to transport up to two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Permian to a natural gas hub near Corpus Christi. Full commercial service is slated to begin in October.

Private equity buying midstream. Late in the month, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners made an offer to take Tallgrass Energy (TGE) private at an approximate 35.9% premium over TGE's closing price on the date of the offer. Blackstone already holds Class A and B shares of TGE, representing approximately 44% of the outstanding equity interests that were acquired in March 2019.2

Second-quarter earnings season concludes. Second-quarter reporting season was largely completed by the end of August. Through month-end, 61 midstream entities had announced distributions for the quarter, including 27 distribution increases, 32 unchanged distributions from the previous quarter, and two dividend suspensions. Through the end of August, 64 sector participants had reported second-quarter financial results. Operating performance has been, on average, better than expected, with EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, coming in 0.3% higher than consensus estimates, 0.3% lower than the preceding quarter, and 17% higher on a year-over-year basis.3

Chart of the month

SteelPath recently published "Private equity continues to invest in midstream", where we discussed the underlying midstream fundamentals, as well as the continued private equity interest in midstream assets.

Figure 1: Private equity has been ramping up investment in midstream at higher valuations than where public MLPs trade

Source: Morgan Stanley and company press releases as of 6/30/19. Past performance is no guarantee of future results Source: Wells Fargo Research as of 6/30/19. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Footnotes

All data is sourced to Bloomberg as of 8/30/2019 unless otherwise indicated

1 Source: Plains All American Pipeline

2 Source: Tallgrass Energy

3 Source: SteelPath and midstream companies, as of 8/30/2019

Important Information

The midstream MLPs are indexed against the Alerian MLP Index.

Private transactions are represented by a pool of transactions compiled by Wells Fargo Research as of 6/30/2019.

* A yield spread is the difference in yield between debt instruments of varying maturities.

** One basis point equals one one-hundredth of 1 percentage point. Changes in interest rates or other financial assets are measured in basis points.

*** MMbtu represents a standard unit of measure for the price of natural gas.

SteelPath September MLP update and news by Invesco US

