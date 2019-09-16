Dover's Investor Day Gives A Reassuring View Of An Improving Company

I was particularly pleased to see the company addressing manufacturing footprint optimization (where the company underwhelms) and offering a focused vision of incremental M&A in areas like life-sci.

Multi-industrial Dover (DOV) has done quite well over the last year, handily outperforming most industrial peers as the Street has bought into this company’s self-help restructuring efforts. Not only has Dover taken strides toward higher margins, but the company has also become meaningfully less cyclical in the process.

I thought the shares were relatively fairly valued back at the time of second quarter earnings, and while the shares did sell off some after earnings, the stock has since recovered and has modestly outperformed its peers on renewed optimism that the trade dispute with China can come to a negotiated end. At this point, I like what Dover is doing from a structural/organizational standpoint, but I’m not all that excited about the valuation. It’s fine, I suppose, as a hold, but I’d wait in the hopes of a pullback before starting a position.

Leaner, Less Cyclical

Dover has gotten more attention for its restructuring potential since the hiring of Richard Tobin as CEO in March 2018, but to be fair to former management, this has been a multiyear process. Dover spun off Knowles (KN) years ago and then followed with the Apergy (APY) spin in 2018, removing two highly cyclical businesses from the mix.

Recurring revenue, revenue that is immune (or at least much less sensitive) to cyclical swings, is very much in vogue now (take a look at companies like Danaher (DHR), Fortive (FTV), and Roper ROP) ), and Dover now sits with a surprisingly high recurring revenue mix at 30% - not far removed from Fortive, though different companies define “recurring” differently. What’s more, Dover’s end-market mix is diverse (only five markets accounting for 10%+ of revenue and none at 20%) and not especially cyclical in a traditional short-cycle industrial sense.

Given the outlook for short-cycle industrial end-markets like autos, trucks, heavy machinery, machine tools, compressors, and so on, this end-market mix should serve Dover relatively well, and I do believe it at least partly explains the relatively healthy valuation multiples Dover is enjoying (relative to its recent margins and ROIC/ROA).

On the leaner side, management announced that it has largely completed its SG&A restructuring efforts, achieving a $100 million net cost reduction. To that end, recent segment-level margins are at the highest level in about five years.

More Of The Same Is Just Fine

Dover’s September 10 Investor Day didn’t really lay out any bold visions for dramatic transformation. That’s okay, though; I don’t believe investors really expected any big swings, and I don’t think the business needs them. Instead, management laid out a plan that I would argue reflects a focus on steady incremental progress, and a “stick to your knitting” focus on core specialties where Dover can compete effectively and earn attractive long-term margins.

On the margin side, management is planning another $50 million of cost reductions in 2020, with footprint rationalization, IT centralization, “digital efforts”, and operational optimization all playing a role. I’m particularly happy to see mention of the footprint rationalization. Not all companies report detailed information about their manufacturing base, but among those multi-industrials that do, Dover is below average in terms of revenue per sq ft of manufacturing space (below Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Fortive, among others). Doing more with less, along the lines of the automation that the company is adopting in its refrigeration business, would certainly be welcome and this is an important area of focus.

Dover management also again stated that they are not looking to use M&A to add new verticals, and will instead use M&A to improve/build out existing businesses. Pumps/Process and Fueling look to be the areas of greatest focus, with management mentioning an interest in the hygiene and life sciences markets that have served IDEX (IEX) and Danaher quite well, as well as adding more software capabilities in the fueling business.

Although management sounded happy with the business as is, I do wonder if there could be some further portfolio restructuring down the line. Dover’s food equipment business is mostly a hodgepodge and could be a candidate for sale. I could also see Dover selling its refrigeration business, though I think that would come after the margin improvement efforts and after/into the recovery I’m expecting for this market in 2020 and beyond.

Last and not least, Dover will be re-segmenting the business into five reporting segments (Engineered Products, Pumps & Process, Fueling, Imaging & ID, and Refrigeration/Food). Dover actually gives a pretty decent level of disclosure as is, so I don’t think this will be a big change for transparency, but at the barest minimum it’s not a move towards less disclosure. I also believe the re-segmenting could have some modest positives in terms of the day-to-day operations of the business.

The Outlook

Although Dover isn’t as vulnerable to short-cycle industrial markets as companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) or Parker Hannifin (PH), I don’t think the company’s end-markets are getting stronger, and I do see some modest risk to second half 2019 results and 2020 expectations. This is less a call about Dover in particular and more about the multi-industrial category in general, and Dover’s relatively lower cyclical sensitivity should be a net positive.

I still value Dover on the basis of long-term revenue growth (annualized) around 3% and high single-digit FCF growth. I also use an EV/EBITDA approach wherein the multiple is driven by the company’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al). Dover shares look richly-valued on both metrics, with an implied annualized long-term return potential in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Dover’s lower cyclical sensitivity and margin self-improvement efforts have helped it outperform its peers, and I could see that continuing through 2019. By the same token, when the cyclical recovery starts taking hold (likely late in 2020 or early in 2021), Dover likely won’t get the same boost. As is, I wouldn’t be in a rush to sell Dover if I owned it, particularly as management is making real progress on its self-improvement efforts. At the same time, I also can’t work up much enthusiasm for buying it today, as it’s a little expensive for my tastes even as a relative safe haven.

