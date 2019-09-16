Agricultural Commodities Post The September WASDE Report

On Thursday, September 12, the US Department of Agriculture released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Grain and agricultural product prices had limped into the report after a mostly bearish report from the USDA in August.

The early season floods did not cause massive losses in the grain markets. The escalation of the trade war between the US and China caused export demand to decline. Abundant supplies and tepid demand were a potent bearish cocktail for the prices of corn, soybeans, and cotton. In the meat markets, the outbreak of African swine fever in China was not enough to lift the prices of cattle and hog futures before the report. Wheat supplies have been sufficient to meet requirements, and the grain followed the corn and bean markets to the downside.

Each month, volatility in the grain markets tends to reach a crescendo around the time of the release of the USDA report. The WASDE is the gold-standard when it comes to global supply and demand data.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the commodities that are the subject of the monthly WASDE report. The September WASDE caused the prices of most agricultural commodities to recover.

A word from Sal Gilberte

I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, for his take on the September WASDE report. Sal told me:

The September 12 WASDE Report was not expected to provide any fireworks to the market, and it did not disappoint, although soybeans did provide some spark post-release of the report. Nothing in this month's WASDE deviated dramatically from market expectations, with the possible exception of soybeans, where both old crop and new crop ending stocks were lowered slightly more than anticipated. The biggest takeaway from the report is almost certainly that many farmers and private analysts believe the USDA is still overestimating crop yields, but it is simply too early in the season to confirm if farmer's fears will be realized. Indeed, China stole the show from the WASDE report by buying in "good faith" a rumored 10 to 20 cargos of US soybeans for Q4 delivery, which likely was the cause for the almost three percent jump in soybean prices, rather than any information traders may have gleaned from the WASDE release. It is worth pointing out again this month that global soybean ending stocks are predicted to decline year-over-year by over nine percent, due to both a decline in global soybean production and an increase in global soybean usage of over two percent; even with China apparently using less soybeans due to the continuing African Swine Fever epidemic. Swine Fever, the trade war, and tariffs aside, China's nearly immediate purchase of US soybeans within hours of when a slight thaw in the trade war was announced indicates their immense need for US soybeans. The October, and perhaps more importantly, the November WASDE releases will certainly bear watching, because they will determine if farmers' concerns regarding late planted soybeans are correct. The outcome could have a dramatic effect on prices moving forward into next year.

Sal is the founder of the CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE ETF products and an astute analyst of the sector. The prices of agricultural commodities all moved higher following the release of the September 12 report.

Soybeans rally in post-WASDE trading

New-crop November soybeans closed at $8.6750 per bushel on September 11, the day before the release of the latest WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price jumped to a high at $9.0350 after the release of the September 12 report and settled last week at $8.9875 per bushel, as the price rose by 3.6% in post WASDE trading. Price momentum was rising at the end of last week. The USDA told the soybean market:

U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is projected at 110.2 million tons, down 1.3 million from last month with lower soybean and cottonseed production partly offset by a higher peanut forecast. Soybean production is projected at 3.6 billion bushels, down 47 million on a lower yield forecast of 47.9 bushels per acre. Soybean supplies are reduced 2 percent on lower production and beginning stocks. With soybean crush and exports unchanged, ending stocks are projected at 640 million bushels, down 115 million from last month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019/20 is forecast at $8.50 per bushel, up 10 cents. The soybean meal price is projected at $305 per short ton, up $5.00. The soybean oil price forecast is unchanged at 29.5 cents per pound. Changes for 2018/19 include higher U.S. soybean exports, higher crush, and lower ending stocks. Exports are increased 45 million bushels based on official trade data through July and indications from August export inspections, which were record high for the month. With crush raised 20 million bushels, ending stocks for 2018/19 are projected at 1.0 billion bushels, down 65 million. This month's 2019/20 global oilseed outlook includes lower production, increased trade, and reduced stocks relative to last month. Global rapeseed production is at a 3-year low, mainly reflecting lower production for the EU on both area and yield. Australia's production is also lowered this month due to dry weather conditions in New South Wales and Queensland. Soybean production is down slightly this month as lower U.S. production is mostly offset by higher output for India, Canada, and China. Major global oilseed export changes for 2019/20 include higher rapeseed and soybean exports for Canada. For 2018/19, soybean exports for Brazil are lowered based on lower than-expected shipments during the past few months. However, higher-than-expected exports by Argentina and the United States, particularly to China, are offsetting. Global soybean ending stocks for 2019/20 are lower as reduced stocks for Argentina and the United States are partly offset by higher stocks for Brazil, Iran, and India. Source: USDA

Lower global ending stocks was bullish for the soybean market. As was lower US production. As Sal pointed out, Chinese purchases of soybean cargos trumped the WASDE, which was not bearish for the price of the oilseed.

Corn recovers but remains weak

New-crop December corn closed at $3.5950 per bushel on September 11, the day before the release of the latest WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that corn rallied in the aftermath of Thursday's report and closed last Friday at $3.6875 per bushel, 2.57% above the pre-WASDE close. Price momentum was moving higher in neutral territory at the end of last week. The USDA told the corn market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for reduced production, lower corn used for ethanol, and slightly higher ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 13.799 billion bushels, down 102 million from last month on a lower yield forecast. Corn supplies are down from last month, as a smaller crop more than offsets larger beginning stocks due to lower estimated exports and corn used for ethanol for 2018/19. Corn used for ethanol for 2019/20 is lowered 25 million bushels. With use falling more than supply, corn ending stocks are up 9 million bushels from last month. The season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at $3.60 per bushel. This month's 2019/20 foreign coarse grain outlook is for virtually unchanged production, with fractionally lower trade and stocks relative to last month. Ukraine corn production is lowered, as dry conditions during the month of August reduce yield prospects for filling corn. EU corn production is unchanged, as reductions for France and Germany offset increases for Bulgaria and Romania. Barley production is raised for Russia, Ukraine, the EU, and Kazakhstan, but lowered for Australia and Canada. Major global coarse grain trade changes for 2019/20 include barley export increases for Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Russia, with a partly offsetting reduction for Australia. For 2018/19, corn exports for Brazil are raised for the local marketing year beginning March 2019, based on record large shipments during the month of August. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2019/20 are lower relative to last month, mostly reflecting declines for Brazil, Ukraine, Mexico, Paraguay, and Chile. Source: USDA

While US ending stocks moved slightly higher, foreign stockpiles fell. However, the optimism over trade sent the price of the grain higher at the end of last week.

Wheat moves higher

Nearby December CBOT wheat closed at $4.7650 per bushel on September 11, the day before the release of the latest WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that December wheat futures rose to settle at $4.8350 last Friday or 1.47%. Price momentum was moving higher at the end of last week. The USDA told the wheat market:

The 2019/20 U.S. wheat supply and demand outlook is unchanged this month but there were offsetting by-class changes for wheat exports. The projected season-average farm price is $4.80 per bushel, down $0.20 on NASS monthly prices reported to date and expectations for cash and futures prices for the remainder of the marketing year. Global wheat prices are expected to be restrained for the rest of the marketing year on greater 2019/20 exportable supplies for several major U.S. competitors compared to last year. The global outlook for wheat this month is for lower supplies, reduced consumption and exports, and higher ending stocks. Supplies are reduced primarily on lower production forecasts for Australia and Kazakhstan on continued dry conditions. Australia's production is lowered 2 million tons to 19.0 million, mainly on the second consecutive year of drought in New South Wales and Queensland. Kazakhstan's wheat production is lowered 1.5 million tons to 11.5 million on further deteriorating conditions, and this would be its lowest output since 2012/13. This reduction in global production is tempered by higher carry-in stocks, which results in global supplies less than 1 million tons lower this month. World exports are decreased by 1.8 million tons to 180.8 million on reductions for Australia and Kazakhstan. Global consumption is lowered 1.9 million tons, led by declines for Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. Despite a reduction this month in global supplies, 2019/20 ending stocks are projected record large at 286.5 million tons with China comprising 51 percent of the total. Source: USDA

Even though global supplies declined, ending stocks rose to a record level. The price of wheat rose in sympathy with corn and bean prices on the back of optimism over trade. On a bearish note, the KCBT discount under CBOT wheat closed last Friday at 83.75 cents per bushel on the December futures contracts. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. Weakness in the spread is a sign that US consumers continue to purchase requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis.

Bullish action in cotton and meats

The price of cotton limped into the USDA report at below the 60 cents per pound level after trading less than one cent above the March 2016 low on August 26. December cotton futures settled at 59.37 cents on September 11.

Source: CQG

Cotton rallied after the release of the report and settled at 62.28 cents per pound on September 13, 4.9% above the pre-WASDE price. Like in the grain markets, price momentum was rising at the end of last week. The USDA told the cotton market:

The 2019/20 U.S. cotton estimates include lower beginning stocks, production, exports, and consumption, while ending stocks are unchanged. Beginning stocks are reduced 400,000 bales this month, reflecting 2018/19 reported ending stocks data from the WASDE-592-5 Farm Service Agency and the NASS Cotton System Consumption and Stocks report. Production is lowered 654,000 bales to 21.9 million, largely due to a decline for the Southwest, while consumption is lowered 100,000 bales reflecting recent activity. Exports are projected 700,000 bales lower due to reduced U.S. production and a lower projected U.S. share of world trade. The 2019/20 season-average price for upland cotton is forecast at 58 cents per pound, down 2 cents from last month. In both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 U.S. cotton balance sheets, the estimate for unaccounted cotton is revised downwards and exports are revised upwards. The unaccounted element of the U.S. cotton balance sheet has been growing in recent years, indicating an imbalance in the sum of the other components. The estimates for production, consumption, and stocks have maintained their consistency over this time, but a growing difference has occurred between the sources available for estimating U.S. exports. For 2017/18, exports are raised 432,000 bales, and unaccounted is reduced 332,000 bales. For 2018/19, exports are raised 546,000 bales, and unaccounted is 546,000 bales lower than the result based on the methodology used in past years. In each marketing year, revised exports are estimated as the average of the export levels reported by the Bureau of the Census and USDA's Export Sales Reporting System. See the Foreign Agricultural Service's Cotton: World Markets and Trade for more details on the export change and the Economic Research Service's Cotton and Wool Outlook for a detailed explanation of the stocks calculation. The 2019/20 world estimates this month show higher beginning stocks, but lower production, consumption, and world trade. Production is forecast 709,000 bales lower as reductions for the United States and Australia offset an increase for India. Consumption is forecast 1.3 million bales lower than in August, with lower estimates for China, India, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States offsetting an increase for Turkey. World trade is lower as lower imports are forecast for China, Vietnam, and Thailand. World ending stocks for 2019/20 are forecast 1.3 million bales higher this month, at 83.7 million bales, 2.9 million bales above the revised 2018/19 estimate. Source: USDA

The WASDE said US production, beginning stocks, exports, and consumption fell. While world stocks increased, the positive news on trade trumped the WASDE and the price of cotton broke through the 60 cents per pound level.

Animal protein markets were steady in the aftermath of the September WASDE report.

Source: CQG

October live cattle futures moved from 98.85 cents per pound on September 11 to close on Friday at 98.075 cents, a decline of 0.78%. However, live cattle hit a low on September 9 at 93.4 cents and have been recovering. Price momentum crossed higher in oversold territory last week.

Source: CQG

October feeder cattle rallied from $1.34025 on September 11 to $1.34575 on September 13 or 0.41%. Feeder cattle traded to a low at $1.2795 on September 9 and began recovering before the report as price momentum crossed to the upside.

Source: CQG

The most impressive move came in the lean hog futures market which moved from a closing price at 60.50 cents on September 11 to close last week at 66.475 cents, a recovery of 9.88%. The USDA told the animal protein sector:

The forecast for 2019 total red meat and poultry production is lowered from last month as reduced beef, pork, and turkey production forecasts more than offset higher broiler production. Beef production is reduced from the previous month primarily on slower expected pace of fed cattle slaughter and lighter carcass weights in the fourth quarter. The pork production forecast is reduced on the current rate of slaughter in the third quarter and slightly lighter carcass weights. USDA's Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report will be released on September 27 and provide information on producer farrowing intentions into early 2020. For 2020, the total red meat and poultry forecast is raised from the previous month on higher expected beef and broiler production. Beef production is raised from last month as higher expected first-half 2020 marketings support higher fed cattle slaughter in 2020. First-half carcass weights are also expected to support increased beef production. The broiler production forecast is raised from the previous month on expectations of a higher proportion of heavy bird weights. Pork, turkey, and egg production forecasts are unchanged from the previous month. Beef import and export forecasts for 2019 are reduced, reflecting recent trade data; however, no changes are made to the forecasts for 2020. The 2019 and 2020 pork export forecasts are raised from the previous month on recent trade data and expectations of continued strong global demand for U.S. pork products. The cattle price forecast for 2019 is lowered on current prices and expectations of continued price weakness; the 2020 forecast is also reduced. Hog price forecasts are reduced slightly for 2019 and first-half 2020. Source: USDA

The news on trade was very bullish for the price of lean hogs as China is suffering from a severe pork shortage. A continuation of buying in the lean hog futures market if the US begins to export pork to China would likely cause buying in the cattle futures.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds long positions in many of the futures contracts that the USDA report contained. The most recent holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $356.39 million and trades an average of 290,110 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA rose from a closing price at $15.11 on September 11 to close last week at $15.44 or 2.18% higher.

The overall tone of the agricultural markets in post-WASDE trading was bullish and an about-face from the reaction to the August report. The August USDA report came in the aftermath of the escalation of the trade war, so the current environment favors a continuation of price gains over the coming days and weeks.

