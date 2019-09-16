AAC Technologies: More Time Needed For Other Businesses To Make Up For Weakness In Core Acoustic Business

The commencement of mass production for its stepper motor modules and the extension of haptics solutions outside smartphone applications are expected to help turn around the Electromagnetic Drives business.

While the optics business is growing rapidly in terms of revenue, it is unlikely to contribute significantly to the company's overall profitability due to a lack of scale.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies Holdings' (OTCPK:AACAY) (OTCPK:AACAF) [2018:HK] core acoustics business remained under pressure in 1H2019 with a -32% YoY decline in gross profit. While a turnaround is expected in 2H2019, the long-term prospects of the core acoustics business remain challenging given weak iPhone sales and competition from other Apple (AAPL) suppliers. Other businesses and products such as optics, stepper motor modules and haptics exhibit significant growth potential and could be key revenue drivers in the mid-to-long term, but they will need more time to be a significant contributor to the company's profitability.

AAC Technologies is currently trading at 19.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a premium to its five-year average P/E of approximately 16 times. I don't think current valuations are sufficiently cheap. I prefer to wait on the sidelines, while keeping a close eye on the growth trajectory of the company's new revenue drivers.

Company Description

Started in 1993 and listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005, AAC Technologies is a leading supplier of micro component solutions to smartphone manufacturers.

AAC Technologies' key product segments are dynamic components (including acoustic modules formerly known as miniature speaker modules and acoustic unit formerly known as receivers and speakers); electromagnetic drives (e.g. haptic motors and stepper motor modules) and precision mechanics (e.g. metal frame products); MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) components; and other products (including optics, RF antenna, traditional microphones and headsets).

AAC Technologies' Revenue And Operating Profits By Product Segment

Product Segment Segment Revenue As A Percentage Of Total Revenue For 1H2019 Segment Gross Profit As A Percentage Of Total Gross Profit For 1H2019 (Excluding Loss-Making Other Products Segment) Dynamic Components 48.2% 52.6% Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics 40.0% 43.1% MEMS Components 5.0% 4.3% Other Products 6.8% N.A. (Gross Loss Of -RMB2.9 million For 1H2019)

Source: AAC Technologies' 1H2019 Results Announcement

Greater China, America, other Asian countries and Europe contributed 43.0%, 46.4%, 10.4% and 0.2% of AAC Technologies' 1H2019 revenue, with respect to the location of its end-customers.

Core Acoustics Business Still Under Pressure But Targeting Higher SLS Penetration With Android

AAC Technologies' core dynamic components or acoustics business manufactures products such as speakers, speaker boxes and receivers. In 2018, AAC Technologies designed a new stereo (two speakers in a single device) module called SLS (Super Linear Structure) which produces superior stereo sound effect yet being thinner and smaller than existing stereo modules. Increasing SLS penetration for Android smartphones has been a key growth driver for AAC Technologies' acoustics business in the past two years.

SLS accounted for half of the acoustics business' Android acoustics modules shipments in 2Q2019 versus 35% in 1Q2019, representing a significant increase in SLS penetration of Android smartphones. However, this could not offset the overall weakness in the acoustics business.

AAC Technologies' acoustics business reported a -15% YoY decline in revenue to RMB3,646 million, while gross profit decreased by -32% YoY to RMB1,097 billion for 1H2019. The company attributed the weak performance of the core acoustics business to "reduced global smartphone shipments, and extended cycles for specification innovations and upgrades" in its 1H2019 results announcement. It is likely that a decrease in sales to Apple, speculated to be its largest customer, was a key contributing factor in the acoustics business' weak performance. AAC Technologies does not disclose the names of its customers, but its top five customers in aggregate accounted for 78% of the company's 1H2019 revenue and each of the five customers contributed more than 10% of its sales for 1H2019. It is possible that Apple could account for 20%-30% of the company's revenue.

The acoustics business' sales and earnings from Apple could have decreased due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, AAC Technologies is facing stiff competition from other Apple acoustic component suppliers, such as GoerTek [002241:CH] and a partnership between Luxshare Precision [002475:CH] and Merry Electronics (OTC:MMECF) [2439:TT]. Secondly, Apple's iPhone sales have been under pressure from competition and the lack of disruptive product innovation. Specifically, Apple's iPhone sales in China could decline even more significantly due to RMB depreciation, U.S.-China trade tensions, and an economic slowdown in China. Thirdly, Apple could have possibly squeezed the profit margins of its suppliers to maintain profitability. Notably, the acoustics business' gross margin declined from 37.5% in 1H2018 to 30.1% in 1H2019.

Looking ahead, AAC Technologies is guiding for an "uptrend for both shipments and ASP of SLS products, and a potential improvement of gross margin of acoustics business" in 2H2019, which will be mainly driven by the increase in SLS penetration for Android smartphones. Its current entry-level SLS product has largely penetrated most of the Android flagship smartphone models in 1H2019 and will be targeting mid-to-low end smartphone models in 2H2019. Also, a upgraded version of the SLS product will be launched in 2H2019 targeted high-end smartphone models. AAC Technologies is targeting a 70% SLS penetration for Android smartphones by end-FY2019.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, AAC Technologies elaborated on how it expects to increase SLS penetration in Android smartphones in 2H2019 to drive an increase in revenue and earnings for the acoustics business:

What is important is that we have already prepared an upgraded version to the previous entry version, whereby the vibration or the movement of the diaphragm can double from, for example, roughly 35 to 65. And clearly, that would provide a strengthening -- a very noted user experience upgrade. And I think by the end of this year, there are clear market response or indications that the upgrade of acoustic will continue to next year, and we are confident that AAC is the major technology provider for this upgrade. And through that, this is the reason why we believe our margins performance will gradually improve...I think there are 2 very exciting developments for SLS in the Android market in the second quarter already. I think first of all, as we have said, we already have seen the upgraded version being adopted by a couple of major customers. That's one thing. And there is a slight betterment of ASP in a slight upgraded version. But more importantly, we are seeing some customers already extending SLS adoption to what we call mid-segment-tier phones to extend market share of SLS as well. Through these 2 factors, I think there is a continued trend, not only on ASP, but not only on volume...What is more important, is more kind of coming later this year, not only we have an upgraded version, but we have what we call a classic version whereby we briefly talk about the vibration extending to 0.65 movement. And there is a very strong upgrade in the acoustic performance and also a strong upgrade in ASP percentages as well. Of this, we believe we could see achievement of better gross margins.

Optics Revenue Surged But With Limited Impact On Profitability

AAC Technologies' other products segment accounted for 6.8% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. The optics business generated RMB417 million of revenue in 1H2019, which accounted for over 80% of the other products segment's top line in the same period. AAC Technologies entered the optics business with the acquisition of Japanese' ATJR (lens design company) in 2009 and Denmark's Kaleido (developer of wafer level glass or WLG technology) in 2010. Although AAC Technologies entered the optics market much later than market leaders Sunny Optical (OTCPK:SNPTF) (OTCPK:SOTGY) [2382:HK] and Largan Precision (OTC:LGANF) [3008:TT], it has been growing fast albeit off a low base.

AAC Technologies' optics business revenue grew 73% YoY in 1H2019, and average monthly shipments doubled YoY to 30 million units in 2Q2019. In the company's 1H2019 results presentation, the optics business is referred to as a "key & strategic growth driver" and a "Top 3 global supplier of plastic lens."

Going forward, the company targets to increase average monthly shipments for the optics business to 60 million units by end-FY2019 by increasing the mix of higher specification plastic lens (5P/6P plastic lens or five or six plastic lens pieces) to improve capacity utilization. Another growth driver will be the mass production of high-end hybrid lens (typically a mix of one glass lens and six pieces of plastic lens) utilizing wafer level glass or WLG technology.

AAC Technologies discussed about the growth potential of high-end hybrid lens at its 1H2019 earnings call:

We have received significant interest from all our customers on the capability of hybrid lens...I believe, hybrid lens is going to be an important trend in delivering higher optical specifications... In the first half in our Denmark facility, we have already -- have more than 20 molding machine equipment in operations and we have hired -- taken on more than 100 employees, and they are undergoing what we call a training phase. The data that we've been seeing from the facility have proven very clearly the proposition that in terms of the precision and the optical performance that WLG lens can achieve is much, much better than what the plastic lens can offer. Our current interaction or the penetration, the successful penetration in all our Android customers have led to a very clear direction that they are interested in the stronger optical applications that WLG can offer. We believe the optics strategy for AAC will be proven of very high contribution value, significant to our business in the next 3-year period...I think as we see the main camera as we -- as the user experience demands higher resolution of going up as high as over 100 million mega resolution, those design of the plastic lens seat height have exceeded 8 millimeter already, and whereby in terms -- or approaching 8-millimeter height already, whereby the thickness of smartphone restricted the design of such kind of thick main camera. I think with the design of 1 to 2 pieces of glass lenses in the main camera, we can help to resolve or definitely reduce this height design problem.

On the flip side, while the optics business is growing rapidly in terms of revenue, it is unlikely to contribute significantly to the company's overall profitability due to a lack of scale. The other products segment (which the optics business accounts for over 80% of revenue) recorded a gross loss of -RMB2.9 million for 1H2019. In contrast, Sunny Optical's handset lens business is at least three times larger than AAC Technologies' optics business in terms of revenue and its segment gross margin is in excess of 40%. Within AAC Technologies, the acoustics business, the electromagnetic drives and precision mechanics business and the MEMS components business have gross margins in the 20%-30% range.

AAC Technologies addressed the issue of the optics business' low profitability at the company's 1H2019 results briefing on August 23, 2019, it thinks that increased capacity utilization and a more favorable mix of higher ASP high-end hybrid lens could help to improve gross margin over time:

By the end of June, we are only shipping out around monthly 30 million. So out of the 60 million capacity, we are shipping out 30 million. And it is a fact that at the moment, there is still some designs which are more of what we call resolution design 4P, which we believe as we improve our shipment volume, the mix should turn into a much more favorable one, whereby 5P plus some 6P should help to improve the performance of the optic business. And all along, we have stressed that we -- our own tooling and our own fixtures continue to play an important part in a continual process of improving our yield, which I think -- which is going to be a very important criteria for us to not only to achieve our industry gross margin standard, but also to outperform our competitor in this regard...But what is important is that we recognize that all our -- we have successfully penetrated in all our major customers already, whereby it is a known fact that in terms of the cost of optics business, the material play a relatively fixed portion. The important criteria is the mix of project design and our internal yield rate. And we are confident that not only that at the current stage because of the mix of our continued investment in the glass WLG, whereby the R&D expenses will, in a way, impact our operating performance, but it also lays out very important strong basis for us to move on and to include hybrid lens into our portfolio of optic performance business, whereby we do believe our gross margins performance will be improved significantly.

Stepper Motor Modules And Haptics To Help Turn Around Electromagnetic Drives Business

AAC Technologies' other core business (apart from the acoustics business), Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business also disappointed in 1H2019, with revenue and gross profit down -12% YoY and -34% YoY respectively. This was possibly due to lower shipments to Apple and competition from other Apple suppliers similar to the acoustics business. Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) (OTCPK:NNDNF) [6594:JP] is a key competitor with AAC Technologies in the supply of haptics components to Apple.

The commencement of mass production and shipment to mainstream Android customers for its stepper motor modules and the extension of haptics solutions outside smartphone applications are expected to help the company turn around the Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business in 2H2019 and beyond.

Haptics defined as the "use of advanced vibration patterns and waveforms to convey information to a user or operator" could see wider applications beyond smartphones in the coming years. AAC Technologies guides that it expects to extend its haptics solutions to the automobile market in one to two year's time. It also thinks that haptics could be a RMB10 billion revenue business in the mid-term, as it expands its haptics solutions to other markets such as wearables and smart household devices, starting with automobiles. In comparison, the Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business as a whole generates approximately RMB6 billion in annual segment revenue based on annualized 1H2019 revenue of RMB3,030 million.

As full-screen smartphones become more common, pop-up cameras have become widely adopted which drives demand for AAC Technologies' stepper motor modules. However, under-screen cameras have become another alternative for full-screen smartphones, which could potentially depress the sales of AAC Technologies' stepper motor modules.

A Comparison Of Pop-Up Cameras And Under-Screen Cameras

Source: Gsmarena

Notwithstanding competition from under-screen cameras, AAC Technologies is still targeting stepper motor module shipments of 100 million units and 200 million units in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The company refers to motor modules as "a new revenue driver" in its 1H2019 results announcement.

AAC Technologies also explained at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 23, 2019 why it thinks that stepper motor module-enabled pop-up cameras are superior to other alternatives like under-screen cameras:

In these stepper module design, it clearly have a very specific user experience of letting the applicant know that a functionality is on or off. That is a clear, desirable design. The second part of the attraction is a kind of revolving wider kind of angle of 180 or 360 degrees.

Valuation

AAC Technologies trades at 19.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$40.65 as of September 12, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a premium to its five-year average P/E of approximately 16 times.

AAC Technologies offers a trailing 3.5% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for AAC Technologies are a further weakness in its core acoustics business resulting from lower smartphone sales and competition from other acoustics suppliers, and a lower-than-expected growth rate for the other businesses and products such as optics, stepper motor modules and haptics.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.