Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel

Federal Express (FDX) has attracted bottom fishing that has formed a triple bottom on the weekly chart, and it needs improved guidance to continue any bounce up. Will the company give improved guidance on Tuesday? I don’t know, but I like to look at the fundamentals and make an educated guess before earnings. I like to be prepared to buy the bottom after earnings or wait for the next earnings report.

Our FDX Sell Signal

FDX does not qualify for our model portfolio. Our most important signal is our overall fundamental/technical grade for the stock. Currently, FDX has a grade of 30 out of 100, where 50 and below is a Sell signal. No surprise that a stock testing the bottom has a Sell signal. What will be a surprise is if FDX gives improved guidance on Tuesday. That will improve our Sell signal to possibly a Hold signal, but probably not a Buy signal.

Bottom Fishing

Bottom fishing is tricky business, and those that bottom-fish are usually in very early before lift-off. The bottom fishers don’t wait for the real bounce to start, but the small investor can. This requires that you are prepared for any surprise and ready to act after earnings. If you have better research than is currently available in the public domain, you may act before earnings. Obviously, bottom fishers pay for and have such research. Let’s see if we can figure out why they are bottom-fishing at $149 and if they are going to be right. Obviously, if China is fixed and Amazon (AMZN) fails as a competitor, FDX may be off and running again.

Earnings Expectations

According to Earnings Whispers, expectations are for $3.23 vs. $3.20 consensus, and the consensus revenues are estimated at $17.1 billion. Yahoo is showing that in the last 90 days, earnings estimates dropped from $3.63 to $3.17. Next quarter dropped from $4.03 to $3.59. Full year dropped from $16.65 to $14.69. This is the guidance that is already in price. What we need to find out on Tuesday is whether this guidance holds or improves. If it holds, the bottoming process continues. If it improves, then the bounce continues. If guidance is worse, price will look for a new bottom below $149. The bottom fishers will average down. They don’t expect to catch the exact bottom. If there is a big negative surprise, the bottom fishers fold, there is exhaustion selling, and price could test $124. I think that is unlikely. More likely is a retest of $149.

Valuation

Let’s turn to the fundamental metrics to test the valuation of FDX, based on the existing guidance. If it is overvalued and there is no improvement in guidance, I expect the price to drop to $149. Finviz shows these metrics and even color codes them. As you can see, the FPE based on next year’s earnings is attractive. If you look over the valley of this year’s drop in earnings, and FDX can hold on to the current estimate of next year’s earnings, price might reach the old high again. That scenario would generously give FDX all of this year to fix its problems and turn around. I think the China problem will be fixed soon rather than later. A good holiday season might also help, and tariffs are being rolled back for the holidays on some items.

Using this year’s earnings estimate of $14.69 gives an FPE of 11.85. Compared to the 5-year growth rate of 8.80%, that seems reasonable, giving us a PEG of 1.35. However, FDX is mature company facing disruptive competition, and that growth rate may be optimistic. Even if there is no growth, the FPE is still acceptable, but the price may never see the old high for some time.

The short ratio is not exceptionally high, but if there is a positive surprise, the shorts will be squeezed and price will have a nice pop after earnings. I don’t expect that this quarter, but it could happen in future quarters.

Triple Bottom

Here is the weekly chart, and it shows the profile of a bottoming stock that has failed to break out or break down. The bottom fishers are looking for a breakout. The shorts are looking for a breakdown. I don’t think we will see either of these outcomes this quarter.

Free peek at our Portfolios: Beat Index, Dividend, and ETF. Simply sign up for our free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.