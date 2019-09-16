Square: Product Innovation Is Dead

The stock is likely to test $50 again where Square isn't exactly a bargain with a market cap still up at $24 billion.

The mobile payments company is now more reliant on a base business seeing GPV decelerate to only 25% growth.

Last year, Square (SQ) surged to $100 due in part to constant product innovation that drove revenue expansion. The departure of the CFO marked the top in the stock with product innovation lagging since the leading full-time executive's departure. The stock has more side as the company continues on the wrong side of momentum.

Lack Of Product Innovation

One can argue that Square hasn't launched a meaningful new product since the debit card for businesses all the way back in January. In March, the fintech revamped the Square Online Store and Square for Retail. These tools provide an integration with Weebly allowing for a solution to grow an omnichannel business.

Either way, these are the prime product releases in 2019 since the hiring of new CFO Amrita Ahuja in early January. The reason the CFO position is notable is CEO Jack Dorsey splitting time with Twitter (TWTR). Even Twitter was most successful when Anthony Noto was the CFO running the push into streaming video partnerships.

Going back to 2018, Square had these press releases for key product launches or acquisitions of products during the year:

Square Terminal - October 18

Square Solutions Partner Program - September 20

Square Reader SDK - August 2

Square for Restaurants - May 8

Acquired Weebly - April 26

Acquired Zesty - April 19

The fintech had prior to 2018 launched successful products such as Cash App and Square Capital. What made the stock so appealing to investors or traders was this constant innovation along with acquisitions that led to accelerating revenue growth. Now, the business is stagnant and reliant on the current business line that is in deceleration mode.

The key gross payment volume metric based on mobile payments and other payment methods has been in constant deceleration. In Q2, payment volumes were only up 25% over last Q2 to $26.8 billion.

Even the company selling Caviar recently is a flip from the model of rapid expansion at nearly all costs.

Momentum Is Dead

Momentum is a funny thing with stocks. Investors so willing to pay $100 for Square last year aren't even willing to load up at $60 now despite a substantially cheaper forward EV/S multiple. The combination of substantial sales growth and the stock price down 40% has the EV/S multiple down from levels topping 15x to only 8x now.

The problem here is the the lack of innovation and aggressive acquisitions has the stock less appealing to the market. Investors couldn't justify the stock price last year and even now at 8x forward sales is more a fair valuation than an attractive valuation.

Analysts expect rapid revenue deceleration in the next few years. The growth rate was forecast above 40% this year and the growth rate is already slumping into the 30s range in the quarter with an ultimate path to only 23% growth in 2022.

In essence, investors are paying $29.0 billion (487 million shares outstanding) for Square with a revenue goal of $3.9 billion in 2021 and $4.8 billion in 2022. The company still expects substantial growth in the years ahead, but the massive growth period is over as competition joins the fray whether in global payments or via alternatives to the Cash card.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square isn't a good value until the stock tests the $50 lows from December. The stock remains in a downtrend as the flip side of momentum catches up on the fintech that no longer innovates like prior to 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.