Build-A-Bear: What Do Falling Cats And Stuffed Bears Have In Common?

To answer the riddle in the article’s title: Build-A-Bear (BBW) is due for a dead cat bounce. The company has been hit by a number of economic headwinds the last year, and its stock quote has cratered. The noteworthy news for shareholders is the equity price reached an extreme oversold level last week, then reversed higher. It looks like a decent bounce to the upside has arrived. Whether the bounce higher morphs into a long-term reversal or just a reprise from intense selling for a few weeks remains to be seen.

If you have children in America or England, odds are good you have visited one of their stores for a birthday or special treat. The company’s name recognition is sky-high and millions of individuals are a part of their mailing list. A combination entertainment and toy company, Build-A-Bear’s 2019 business prospects have slowed from stagnant retail mall traffic and fears of higher trade war costs for goods sourced in China and Mexico. While the company is still bringing in substantial cash flows, earnings have all but disappeared this year. Questions abound regarding its long-term future. About 10% of shares outstanding have been sold short according to the last monthly exchange report.

However, today's common equity valuation of 0.15x annual sales and 5x cash flows is the lowest since 2012. The stock market capitalization today is roughly half its net tangible assets. One can argue plenty of upside exists if the company can return to profitability during 2020.

Image Sources: www.buildabear.com

Identifying A Tradable Bottom

Using Wall Street slang as a trading style, sometimes a stock quote falls so dramatically a “dead cat bounce” becomes inevitable. A "dead cat bounce" revolves around the notion that even a dead cat will bounce if it falls fast and hard to ground level. In stock market terms, after an onslaught of investors and speculators have sold over a period of time, a vacuum of sellers can appear, at least in the short-term. The goal is to identify a washed-out area that moves technical momentum levels into deep, deep oversold territory, then reverses.

On the chart below I have outlined the oversold levels in Build-A-Bear using the Relative Strength Index [RSI], the Money Flow Index [MFI], and the basic Average Directional Index line [ADX]. The key is to find a sharp turn in trend for all three at the same time. Notice on the Build-A-Bear chart the early January reversal higher is quite similar to the current trading position. Both instances are marked using green lines.

Final Thoughts

I use several other technical indicators to establish a change in price trend has better odds of occurring, but the three mentioned above are a good start. At the very least, we may see a move back to the 50-day moving average round $3.50 in coming weeks. I would try to buy in the $2.75 to $3.10 range in coming days as a short-term speculation. Either use a 5% gain / 5% loss setup or more adventurous 10% gain / 10% loss trading scheme. Basically, sell your position on either a 5% gain or loss (more conservative), or 10% gain or loss, whichever goal profit/loss is hit first, aiming for a quick return on investment. Definitely use a 5% or 10% stop-limit sell order when trading Build-A-Bear this late in the company’s retail-focused business cycle.

The optimal roundtrip risk-reward scenario would be to buy early this week closer to $3.00 and sell in the $3.20-$3.40 range within two weeks, depending how far you want to stick your neck out.

Build-A-Bear’s market capitalization is only $50 million at Friday’s close of $3.12 a share. With a miniscule $1 million in equity value traded daily, it won’t take much buying power to move the stock 5% or 10%, similar to the action during early September.

Hopefully Build-A-Bear will survive its latest turmoil. I would enjoy seeing my future grandkids visit a store years from now. If the company can generate operating profits again next year, the present $3.00 price may mark a long-term bottom area.

