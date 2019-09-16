Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory

It's now all about uses and categories such as restaurants, fitness, entertainment, experiential, value, and coworking - to name just a few.

Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers; never has the breadth of uses and categories been so great in the mall retail space.

Macerich's dividend yield is in excess of 9%, amongst the highest in the S&P 500. The dividend is well covered, especially on a pro-forma basis.

Macerich (MAC), an S&P 500 company, owns dominant “A” quality malls and town centers within the most densely populated markets. In fact, it is recognized as the most ‘urban’ of the mall owners, as designated by Green Street Advisors. It was founded in 1972 and became a public company in 1994. Since IPO, MAC has grown significantly (e.g. total market capitalization now stands at +$13bn versus $550M at IPO) and now owns 47 market-dominant properties, totalling 51M square feet of retail space in the top MSAs.

The market is sleeping

Many obsessively talk about the so-called 'retail apocalypse'. However, MAC is firing on most cylinders, and soon will be firing in terms of meaningful FFO growth as well. It is a function of time. When you develop a new project, whether it is a small refurbishment, major redevelopment or greenfield development, it goes without saying that during the 'construction phase' you won't generate rental income. It is striking how the market fails to understand this very simple concept. I assure you my grandmother does. Simply put, MAC has experienced exactly this phenomenon, getting punished for making an investment in the future at the expense of lost income today. The market is not patient to wait for these growth projects to come online and instead excessively focuses on historic metrics such FFO growth over the past 3-5 years, and generalizes that the dividend is under pressure on the basis that the same rate of FFO declines will persist indefinitely or the same level of growth CAPEX will last forever. The market fails to appreciate future 'pro-forma' financials, which are set to improve substantially. In addition, sentiment is extremely depressed, with a lot of negativity in the mall space in general, reaching paranoia levels. I recently wrote an article about this entitled Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better, which highlights that the mall sector is actually in much better shape than most think, challenging the headlines observed in mainstream media. In fact:

mall traffic is at a multi-year high, as evidenced by the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index

sales PSF are at all-time highs

occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels

leasing spreads are positive in most instances

malls are transforming into lifestyle-oriented/mixed-use town centers, with less focus on legacy retail such as apparel

MAC's share price does not reflect underlying fundamentals

MAC's share price has fallen significantly, now trading well below NAV and at an extremely elevated dividend yield, currently in excess of 9% and amongst the highest in the S&P 500. Just a few weeks ago it was even higher, around 11% dividend yield. With such a dismal share price performance, around 2/3 below 2015 and 2016 peak levels, one would expect that the company is in severe distress. However, the reality is that MAC is in good shape. The company has been making noteworthy progress on most fronts (releasing spreads, sales PSF, etc) and will soon reach the much-anticipated inflection point in terms of FFO growth, given that many growth projects are coming online soon. For example, Philadelphia Fashion District, a high-impact project, is set to open in less than 1 week on 19 September 2019. Fashion District is an almost $450M redevelopment of The Gallery in downtown Philadelphia project - 50/50 joint venture (JV) between MAC and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). Spanning three city blocks in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, Fashion District will be an immersive, metropolitan shopping experience that combines style, dining, entertainment, and arts. This is a major project for MAC, both in terms of capital invested ($200-210M capital invested, at MAC's share) and anticipated NOI ($15M+ NOI, at MAC's share upon stabilization). The table below lists in-process development and redevelopment projects.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 29

MAC anticipates to spend roughly $200-300M per annum on development and redevelopment projects over the next several years, with projected yields in the ~8% region. These initiatives will further strengthen MAC's NOI/FFO growth and boost dividend coverage.

MAC is delivering strong operating metrics

MAC has been consistently delivering strong operating metrics, even during the doom and gloom period of the so-called 'retail apocalypse'. Specifically, over the past decade:

average base rent increased from $40.67 to $61.17 (4.4% CAGR)

sales PSF increased from $407 to $776 (6.9% CAGR)

economic sales PSF increased from $467 to $896 (7.0% CAGR)

occupancy has remained resilient, averaging 94.3%

The strong performance is depicted in the graphs below.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 10

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 11

It is important to note that current occupancy is virtually flat relative to Q2 2018, despite major bankruptcy closings. This would not have been possible without a strong leasing environment. What's more, 2013-2018 same-store NOI growth has been robust, above A-Mall peers.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 13

So why is MAC down a lot despite record results? Even though I don't agree with the market, and that is why I am buying MAC hand over fist, I think it boils down to the following. MAC willingly downsized its portfolio and embarked upon a big growth program, which has yet to bear fruit in terms of generating rental income/FFO. MAC has disposed slower growth, non-core assets, resulting in a more focused portfolio in core markets with greater resilience. In fact, MAC raised $1.8bn over the past six years through its capital recycling program. In addition to raising capital, the strategic dispositions mitigated forthcoming bankruptcy problems across the lower quality disposition portfolio, which included 16 Sears stores.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 8

As a result of dispositions, MAC willingly shrunk its asset base which resulted to 'losing' around 16.6% of its NOI (i.e. the smaller portfolio the lower rental income is, all else constant). To mitigate the negative impact on per share metrics such as FFO/share, MAC embarked upon share repurchases (share count is lower compared to 2015) and pursued several growth projects, which will eventually start producing additional NOI and therefore boost FFO. All this is part of a well-thought, multi-year strategic plan to make MAC a more focused company with emphasis on quality "iconic" assets.

Source: SEC filings

Since 2010, MAC's annual FFO has been fairly robust, as show in the graph below, but is lower today compared to the peak 2015 and 2016 levels (which also corresponded to the share price peaks).

Annual FFO: Source: Seeking Alpha and SEC filings

This is also depicted in MAC's FFO per share since 2010, which is below 2012 levels (when MAC started its asset disposition program) and below 2016 levels (FFO surpassed $4/share). In other words, the share price has followed the declines in FFO per share.

Annual FFO per share:

Source: Seeking Alpha and SEC filings

As already discussed, the share price has been following the decline in FFO and FFO per share, as depicted in the graph below. But this is set to change soon on the back of growth projects coming online, starting with Fashion District which is set to open in less than week from now.

Data by YCharts

MAC's guidance for FY 2019 is FFO per share—diluted $3.50 - $3.58. versus a dividend of $3 per share. So the dividend, even with lost income caused by asset dispositions, lost income due to anchor vacancies, and a growth program which is not yet online producing any NOI, MAC's dividend is still adequately covered on an FFO basis. Going forward, taking into account all growth projects and same-store NOI growth, FFO per share is anticipated to approach $4/share --- marking the inflection point.

In fact, MAC has even provided a road map for 2020-2022 with sources and uses of funds, demonstrating the stability of the current dividend. Cumulative annual AFFO assumes the Company’s payout ratio will decline to approximately 80% in 2022.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 8

In short, the company has ample liquidity to execute all growth projects such as Scottsdale Fashion Square (depicted in the photos below) whilst maintaining (and eventually increasing) the current dividend. Also, it is important to note that MAC has a simple, plain vanilla capital structure with no preferred shares, which is another liquidity avenue the company can pursue if need be.

I think it is fair to say that the retail apocalypse has not caused MAC major headaches, as evidenced by the robust operating metrics. The decline in FFO has been primarily driven by the company's multi-year strategic plan, which includes asset dispositions i.e. to a large extent it has been self imposed.

The dividend is here to stay

MAC has a progressive dividend policy. The market is in manic-depressive mode with mall/retail REITs in general, potentially pricing in a cut. I see no evidence of this however, nor any value to strategically consider such a move. I am a proponent of stability. In fact, I expect more dividend increases over the long term, especially when growth projects come online and start to produce NOI/FFO.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

The CEO, in his open remarks on the Q2 2019 conference call mentioned the following

We had a few questions about our plan for the dividend given the current high dividend yield. I would like to make it very clear, we have no intention of cutting our dividend.

During the Q&A session, the CEO doubled down his remarks on the current dividend policy. For example, when replying to a question from an analyst, he mentioned

...our AFFO covers the dividend. We are expecting accelerating same-center NOI growth going forward. And I also mentioned that given the JV transactions we are considering we probably will be generating some additional taxable income. So, we have no intention to cut the dividend and frankly if we do those JVs there is no room to cut. So, we are comfortable with where the dividend is today.

Strong insider purchases

The CEO is not only doubling down on his dividend policy remarks, he is also doubling down on his purchases of MAC shares in the open market. The CEO purchased ~$500K worth of shares back in May for around $41 per share. Since then, he has doubled down, investing ~$1M, including a purchase of ~$150,000 after Q2 2019 earnings were released at $30.9 per share. Several other insiders have made heavy purchases as well including the company's president (invested ~$700K since May) and one of the directors has invested a ~$1.35M during that time span. Interestingly, short interest remains high, which is quite unusual given strong insider buys. Management is literally taking the opposite side of the shorts, and so am I.

Solid progress on financials and financing initiatives

In terms of recent financials, MAC's Q2 2019 FFO was ahead of guidance and consensus estimates. Same-center NOI growth was up 0.9% for the quarter and 1.3% to-date, exceeding MAC's 0.5% to 1% same-center NOI guidance for 2019. Margins continue to show improvement. Year-to-date EBITDA margins were up nearly 130 bps through June 30 versus the first six months of 2018, due to a focus to produce efficiencies. Regarding financing activity, MAC is closing long term loans at attractive interest rates. For example:

$220M, 10 year fixed rate financing on SanTan Village in Gilbert, Arizona, at a fixed rate of 4.3%

$256M, five-year fixed rate financing on Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler Arizona, at a fixed rate of 4.1%

These financing activities are also yielding significant incremental proceeds to help fund redevelopment projects. What's more, MAC's JVs in both the residential tower at Tysons Corner (known as Tysons Vita) and the new office tower (known as Tysons Tower) are negotiating terms for a 10-year, fixed rate loans on both of these assets, both of which are currently unencumbered. Fixed interest rates on these two separate deals are expected at the very attractive levels in the mid-3% range and combined incremental proceeds of the company’s share should exceed $140M.

Collectively, these financings represent a nine asset financing plan for 2019 expected to exceed $2bn in volume and generate over $600M liquidity to MAC. Looking forward, over the next several years, MAC anticipates incremental financing proceeds of $250M to $400M per year, providing financial flexibility.

Notable investors going long MAC

Third Avenue Management and Cohen & Steers are both investing in MAC. For example Third Avenue in the Q2 2019 shareholder letter made the following remark about MAC:

a business that owns a portfolio of market-dominant shopping centers in dense urban markets may screen as a “value” investment with a historically-low cash flow multiple due to the out of-favor nature of “brick-and-mortar” businesses today. Nonetheless, the company’s securities may actually represent “growth at a dirt cheap price” as the enterprise takes steps to reinvest in their well located centers and replaces obsolete department store space with higher-value alternatives such as experiential retail concepts, apartments, hotels, offices, self-storage and fulfillment centers (e.g., Macerich Co. common stock).

I find it comforting (call it a sanity check) that reputable and sophisticated REIT investors like Third Avenue see the value in MAC.

Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers

Never has the breadth of uses and categories been so great in the mall retail space. Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers, becoming everything for everybody, catering for the next generation that wants it all in one place. Mall companies no longer focus on just traditional retailers, as the headlines suggest.

Now it’s all about uses and categories.

it's about restaurants like Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack and True Food Kitchen

like Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack and True Food Kitchen it's about fitness like Lifetime, Equinox and 24 Hour

like Lifetime, Equinox and 24 Hour it’s about theaters and entertainment like Harkins, Cinemark, Dave & Buster's, Round One and REC Room

like Harkins, Cinemark, Dave & Buster's, Round One and REC Room it’s about value and large format uses like, Dick's Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx and Target

like, Dick's Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx and Target it’s about experiential like Candytopia, Crayola and Wonderspaces.

like Candytopia, Crayola and Wonderspaces. it’s about digital like Casper, Morphe and Madison Reed

like Casper, Morphe and Madison Reed it’s about coworking like Industrious, WeWork and Spaces

The above examples are some of the uses and categories active in the 'new mall' model. Underperforming and irrelevant retailers are heading towards the exit and malls no longer have to rely on backfilling space with traditional retail. It's no longer 'more of the same'.

A note on department stores. Department store closures like Sears have caused headwinds including lost rent and co-tenancy issues, which in turned have caused declines in FFO. However, these are temporary problems which are successfully being addressed, even by lower quality mall companies. In fact, the ability to recapture vacant department store space is an opportunity to accelerate the 'new mall' model and accommodate all of the non-traditional uses and categories.

Conclusion

Malls are in much better shape that what the mainstream media suggests. Be wary of generalizations. Whoever is looking at the space must view the investment from the 'new mall' model lens. Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers; never has the breadth of uses and categories been so great in the mall retail space. It's now about uses and categories such as restaurants, fitness, entertainment, experiential, value, and coworking, to name just a few.

MAC's operating metrics are strong, despite the doom and gloom era of the so-called 'retail apocalypse'. Sales PSF are at record-high levels, releasing spreads are on the rise and occupancy remains resilient. Leasing volumes are robust and vacant space is leased to new and exciting tenants that make the center even more appealing (and more mixed-use), improving overall guest experience. What's more, MAC's leading centers in core markets have significant embedded real estate value / alternative-use potential. For example, a large part of One West Side is being repurposed to accommodate Google's new office campus.

It seems that MAC's share price is following the decline in FFO per share witnessed over the past few years. But this is set to change going forward driven by major growth projects coming online (Philadelphia Fashion District set to open in less than 1 week from now) and same-store NOI growth. MAC's guidance for FY 2019 is FFO per share—diluted $3.50 to $3.58, versus a current dividend of $3 per share. Going forward, I anticipate FFO per share to head towards the $4/share mark. The market is sleeping and will wake up once the impact of growth projects is reflected in the financial results. That said, most believe that markets are forward looking. Philadelphia Fashion District is opening in just a few days; the grand opening might help raise awareness. Every little helps.

In short, the plan all along was for MAC to be a smaller company focusing on trophy assets and make up for the 'lost' NOI (caused by dispositions and anchor vacancies) by pursuing a number of flagship growth projects and achieve same-store NOI growth. This, in addition to some already executed share repurchases, will eventually generate higher FFO per share. But the market seems to be sleeping, as is also the case with many of MAC's peers. I believe MAC is severely undervalued. Strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.