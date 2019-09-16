Black Hills Corporation Maintains Steady Course

The stock is currently near the top of its 52-week range and virtually at its one-year target, with good capital appreciation in the last year.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is a utility holding company whose subsidiary utilities operated reliably through the difficult second-quarter weather, but which is challenged in the future by only moderate growth in some of its service areas. In particular, its gas utilities - the bigger part of its revenue - primarily serve weather-variable demand of residential and commercial customers, and the company may have already realized the uplift from low-priced natural gas.

Brief Company Summary

Black Hills Corporation is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, was founded in 1941, currently employs more than 2,900 people full-time, and has 1.27 million customers: over a million natural gas customers and 212,000 electric customers. Its natural gas service area comprises communities in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. Its electricity service area comprises communities in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. This wide geographic area is shown below.

The company also has a small power generation segment making and selling power under long-term contracts and a small mining segment that produces coal from its Gillette, Wyoming, mine.

Natural Gas Utilities

Some of Black Hills' natural gas utility sourcing is anchored by the Cheyenne Hub (Note the Cheyenne Hub is actually in Weld County, Colorado). Because gas is plentiful from inside and outside the Rockies and Northern Plains, several pipelines serve the hub: Cheyenne Plains, Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG), Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission, Public Service of Colorado, Rockies Express, Southern Star, Trailblazer, and Wyoming Interstate Company/Kinder Morgan (KMI). The hub also has gas storage facilities.

The company has seven storage fields, 33 compressors, and one natural gas processing plant.

As the chart below shows, the gas price at the Cheyenne hub has largely been at or below $3.00/million British Thermal Units (MMBTUs) since the beginning of the year, even reaching near zero at one point. These low prices benefit both Black Hills' gas utilities and the gas-fired units of its electric utilities.

Black Hills' Generation by Fuel Type

In the first half of 2019, Black Hills bought 61% of the electricity it delivered. It also generates electricity from its net-owned 875 megawatts in wind, natural gas, coal, and oil plants. Despite a mix of generation units, most of the self-generated electricity it delivers is coal-fueled, suggesting that coal units are baseline with wind, natural gas, and oil used for backup, peaking or intermittent supply.

Although the company groups natural gas and oil units together, the great majority of that capacity is natural gas.

State Regulators

As a utility holding company, Black Hills does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which its utilities operate. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and changes in demand for its gas delivery and electricity production.

Second-Quarter 2019 Results and Projections

In the second quarter of 2019, Black Hills' net income was $14.6 million, or $0.24/share, about a third lower than the same quarter for last year. Similarly, the six-month net income was $118.4 million, or $1.96/share, compared to $154.9 million for the same period in 2018. Part of the issue, explained CEO Lin Evans, was that the company’s service area experienced record-breaking rainfall and flooding in the second quarter, particularly in Iowa and Nebraska, leading to low sales volume, which the company considers temporary in nature. The second quarter is also normally a seasonal off-peak.

The company expects full-year 2019 earnings per share (EPS) to be $3.40-3.60, based on normal weather conditions and no significant unplanned outages.

Black Hills' Operations, Strategy, and Capital Expenditures

Black Hills has 46,000 miles of gas lines, 1.1 gigawatts of generation capacity, and 9,000 miles of electric lines. Its utilities' natural gas demand is mostly residential and commercial - which vary exactly and greatly with weather - with a small slice of industrial demand.

Black Hills affirms $777 million of capital investments for 2019 and said that despite difficult weather, construction projects remain on schedule. For 2020, the company is budgeting $582 million in capital expenditures. Through 2023, the company expects to make a total of $2.8 billion in capital expenditures.

Among other projects, it is constructing a $57-million, 40-megawatt wind project in Wyoming, expected to be in service in 2020. Its $71-million 60-megawatt Busch Ranch II wind project near Pueblo, Colorado, expected to be online in the second half of the year, will meet Colorado’s renewable portfolio requirement of 30% for Black Hills’ Colorado Electric utility.

The $54 million 35-mile Natural Bridge gas pipeline project in Central Wyoming is also slated to be online soon.

In its eight-state service area, the company wants to consolidate operations of three states - Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The legal and regulatory process to do so is underway.

The company’s Wyodak surface mine in Gillette, Wyoming, supplies low-sulfur Powder River Basin coal for electricity generation. The region’s oldest mine, it has been operated since 1923. Its coal reserves are expected to last through 2055 at current production levels. Virtually all of its production serves mine-mouth electricity generation.

Segment Results

The illustration below shows six months' operating income by segment. As is clear for the first half of the year, gas utilities’ operating income outweighed electric utilities' operating income. This is different from many combination gas-and-electric utilities in which the electricity side predominates.

Governance

The company outlines four strategic goals:

Profitable growth, valued service, better every day, and great workplace.

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Black Hills’ overall governance as an (improved) 3 - from 4 earlier - with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (3), Shareholder Rights (5), and a better Compensation sub-score (3). In this ranking, 1 indicates lower governance risk and 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Short shares are a small 2.9% of floated shares. Insiders own a mere 0.86% of outstanding stock.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Black Hills' trailing 12 months' EPS is $3.79, giving a price-to-earnings ratio of 20. Analysts' average estimated 2020 EPS is lower at $3.68, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. The company itself projects 2020 EPS at $3.50-3.80/share.

The return on assets is 3.6% and the return on equity is 11.0%.

At June 29, 2019, Black Hills had $4.66 billion in liabilities and $7.08 billion in assets resulting in a hefty though standard-for-utilities liability-to-asset ratio of 66%. Its current ratio is 0.76, less than the preferred 1.0, and thus a slight negative.

The rate base is $3.6 billion, 52% of which is for gas utilities and 48% for electric utilities.

The company’s market capitalization is $4.63 billion at a September 13, 2019, stock closing price of $75.87 per share.

Black Hills' enterprise value (EV) is $7.94 billion and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 13.4, above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that would suggest a discount.

The 52-week price range is $56.42-82.01 per share, so its September 13, 2019, closing price is 93% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $76.67/share, putting its closing price of $75.87/share almost right at that level.

Black Hills' dividend of $2.02/share represents only a moderate 2.7% yield to its current price. The company targets a payout of 50-60%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.4 or between "buy" and "hold" leaning slightly toward "buy" from the eight analysts who rate it.

At June 29, 2019, most of Black Hills' stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The top four institutional holders are BlackRock with 14.3%, Vanguard with 11.5%, State Street with 8.4%, and Wellington with 4.8%.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

Analysts calculate a range of estimates for Black Hills' beta from 0.53 to a three-year beta of a mere 0.08. Investors can readily surmise that the company’s stock doesn't fluctuate completely with the overall stock market.

The company’s book value per share of $37.94, half of its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider expectations of regional economic growth (especially Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa), state regulatory environments, regional population growth, and natural gas prices as factors most likely to affect the electricity revenues of Black Hills Corporation.

Crucially, the natural gas utility revenues are almost entirely weather-dependent.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 66%, Black Hills and the utility sector generally are more exposed to interest rate changes than companies in other sectors.

Recommendations for Black Hills Corporation

With a stock price at its one-year target and near its 52-week high, Black Hills is clearly well-known. Moreover, the company’s price-earnings ratio is already 20 and its enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio is a "no-bargain" 13.4.

I recommend investors who own the stock continue to hold it as a modest-dividend (2.7% yield) stock for a company with a gradual growth profile. An important part of Black Hills' portfolio is its coal holdings and generation. It is adding wind generation, but may be primarily considered a utility holding company that both delivers natural gas directly and uses it as a generation fuel at a time of abundant U.S. gas supply. However, it has likely realized the uplift already from the vast supplies of natural gas.

The company’s natural gas demand is fluctuating, weather-dependent residential and commercial (rather than steady industrial) and so gas demand growth relies on population growth assumptions for Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Electricity demand as well as the demand for gas to fuel electricity can be expected to grow in line with economic growth in the states of Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

