If You A Fan Of Morningstar, You Should Dive Into VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

Since 2007, the wide moat index has a monthly upside capture ratio of 119% and a downside of 105%, while quarterly ratios improve to 110% and 82%, respectively.

Since its inception in 2012, the VanEck formula of combining these attributes has outperformed the S&P 500.

Most ETFs can be put into two groups – those which focus on a specific sector or market index, such as oil services stocks and the S&P 500, and those which focus on a specific investment style, such as value stocks. In 2002 when my second book, The StreetSmart Guide to Overlooked Stocks, was published by McGraw-Hill, I included a section on the benefits of the newest investment craze – exchange-traded funds. Back in the day, ETFs were a mutation of WEBS, or World Equity Benchmark Shares, and there were only 102 ETFs to choose from. Originally designed to compete with the old fashion index mutual funds, there are currently in excess of 1,750 ETFs traded in the US and 5,000 globally. One of the EFTs I categorize as having a strategy focus is VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT).

Angkor Wat walls and moat built in the early 12 century and is exemplar of Classical Khmer architecture

Moats have been around for centuries, with some of the earliest ones being unearthed in ancient Egypt and eastern Thailand dating back to 800 AD. One of the largest ancient moats is a component of the 400-acre Angkor Wat temple complex in western Cambodia - 200 feet wide and over 3 miles in its perimeter. The marketing geniuses at Morningstar have used the moat concept to describe a very important aspect of a particular business model. Morningstar’s moat concept is an intriguing part of their analysis techniques and is a large component of this ETF’s consideration.

As a long-time fan of Morningstar commentary and analytics for stock research, I have been intrigued by VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and have been an investor since early 2013, a few months after its introduction. The position fills an interesting niche in my personal portfolio bucket titled “Equities bought primarily for capital gains” and complements other portfolio positions with very little overlap. As a value investor, I like their “under fair value” criteria, and as my investing style leans more towards mid-caps than mega-caps, this ETF offers a balance to my personal capitalization size biases. In my opinion, equal-weightings of ETFs are preferred as they tend to outperform capitalization-weighted portfolios over time.

MOAT combines the attributes of Morningstar moat rating and its Fair Value calculation. The overriding focus of this strategy is to own a portfolio of M* followed stocks with a wide moat and which are currently trading at a discount to M* fair value. VanEck recaps these attributes as:

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company’s competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar’s belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital. Qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include: Switching Costs - Switching costs give a company pricing power by locking customers into its unique ecosystem. Intangible Assets - Though not always easy to quantify, intangible assets may include brand recognition, patents, and regulatory licenses. Network Effect - A network effect is present when the value of a product or service grows as its user base expands. Cost Advantage - Companies that are able to produce products or services at lower costs than competitors. Efficient Scale - In a market limited in size, potential new competitors have little incentive to enter because doing so would lower the industry’s returns below the cost of capital.

Morningstar calculates its fair value estimate of a company’s common stock based on operating cash flow projections. When determining a stock’s fair value estimate, Morningstar also reviews the predictability of a company's future cash flows, as reflected in their uncertainty rating. Morningstar believes the Fair Value Estimate is an appropriate measuring stick for determining long-term intrinsic stock value.

MOAT’s strategy combines these two attributes by owning 40 to 50 stocks with wide moats and that are trading at a discount to fair value, usually in the 15% to 25% discount range. When moat ratings change or the discount to fair value becomes comparatively noncompetitive with others, the position is replaced. Adding into the mix is the equal-weighting attributes of MOAT's portfolio. Not only do the components change based on moat rating and discount to fair value, but the portfolio is re-balanced to an equal weighting as well. This creates a relatively high annual portfolio turnover of around 25%.

Over the long term, MOAT has outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY). However, over shorter periods, its preference may seem minuscule. Below is a chart of price only returns from dividendchannel.com, from April 25, 2012 (its inception) to Sept. 12, 2019. As shown, the annual return for MOAT is 14.0% vs 12.5% for SPY.

ETF.com offers an interesting review of MOAT. They rate various elements of the ETF as: Value (relatively inexpensive stocks) Positive; Capitalization Size (smaller companies) Positive; Momentum (rising stocks) Negative; Quality (sound balance sheets) Negative; Yield (cash flow payout) Positive; Low Volatility (lower risk) Negative. Their comments are below:

Despite its safe-sounding name, MOAT makes radical departures from market-like coverage. It holds a small portfolio of stocks identified by Morningstar's equity research team as attractively priced with sustainable competitive advantages (patents, high switching costs, etc.). MOAT favors single-name positions and significant sector biases. Investors need faith in the thesis or in the Morningstar brand. MOAT follows an equal-weighted index with a staggered re-balance: half the portfolio is reconstituted with equal weights every six months, and the other half follows three months later. It also caps turnover and sector exposure. This results in the fund holding more than 40 names at times. MOAT trades well for investors great and small, with strong block liquidity and small spreads on the secondary market.

Morningstar Wide Moat ETF was the topic of articles in Guiding Mast Investments in Dec. 2014 and June 2017. Below is a table of the sector exposures at each of those times and its current allocation:

This allocation dovetails nicely into my personal individual stock sector allocations. MOAT is strong in technology, financials, and consumers, balancing my personal allocation towards utilities, energy, and industrial sectors.

According to VanEck website, the wide moat index has generated an interesting upside downside capture ratio compared to the S&P 500, lending itself to outperformance in an overall bull market and a bit more defensive in bear markets, over the longer term. Noteworthy is VanEck offers its comparison based on the broader based Morningstar Wide Moat Index, and not just those which offer the best current value as is MOAT’s strategy. With that caveat, VanEck compared the upside downside from the index’s formation in 2007 until the last re-balancing in June 2019. On a monthly basis, the index captured 119% of the upside S&P 500 and 105% of the downside. Compared on a quarterly basis, the ratio numbers expand to 110% and 82%, respectively. Simply put, the index, which is the foundation of the MOAT strategy, appears to work in rising more than the market and falling less than the market.

VanEck offers an interesting review of MOAT’s portfolio after each quarterly re-balancing, or reconstitution. The latest report is dated June 21, 2019, and includes the following table, listing portfolio additions, deletions and reason (moat downgrade, lower discount to fair value), and ten stock which just missed the cut for inclusion:

I find the list of potential candidates to be especially interesting, along with those with negative moat trends.

Between 2011 and 2014, Morningstar was a quite prolific contributor to SA, publishing almost 940 articles. Morningstar authored an article in Jan. 2014 describing the MOAT ETF investment strategy, ending with the following advice:

In sum, MOAT has a reasonable process, high loadings on value and quality-two factors generally associated with excess returns-and some evidence of additional value added by Morningstar analyst input, but also negative loading on momentum. If you think momentum stocks won't do well or will be neutral at best, MOAT is probably a good bet; if you think momentum will do well, then MOAT probably isn't.

I have owned MOAT for a sufficient amount of time to feel comfortable holding it as a core portfolio position and believe it is a very worthy recommendation. However, like many selections with an overriding value strategy, MOAT is not designed to be a trading tool for short-term investors.

