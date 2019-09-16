A Challenging Year For Silicon Motion, But Things Should Improve From Here

Management argues that better times are ahead, the shares aren't expensive, the balance sheet is strong, and the company pays a very generous dividend.

It also led to a substantial ($5M) inventory write-off and an upcoming impairment charge for intangibles.

The company has a difficult year, mostly due to its Shannon SSDs which were caught by NAND price declines and a technology shift, leading to a sharp decline in sales.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) is a leading producer of SSD controllers and SSD solutions (the Shannon enterprise SSD line and the Fermi line for industrial applications). The company is having a challenging year:

Data by YCharts

And the stock price is showing it:

This is slightly more dramatic than reality as revenues also declined as a result of the sale of FCI.

With the Q2 results producing a substantial decline in the share price from which it is just starting to recover a bit.

There are a number of challenges plaguing the company:

Rapidly falling NAND and SSD prices, and given the precarious financial state of some of its customers, the company is flexible with respect to the pricing of its controllers, in order to "maintain this diversified partnership ecosystem." Industry consolidation is now in Silicon Motion's interest as a result of this weakness.

Performance becoming less of an issue for the mass market with customers moving to cheaper controllers as PCIe SSDs give such a performance boost (especially over HDDs) that having high-end controllers becomes less important. This is especially the case for the mass PCIe market, which is rapidly expanding as a result of the NAND memory price declines.

Impairment issues with Shannon.

However, it's not all bad:

The price declines are increasing demand for SSDs and controllers with management believing that controller unit shipment will grow at or above the industry growth rate (the latter is estimated at 20% by Gartner).

Strong SSD design activity for PC, game consoles, and other devices as a result of the price declines. PCs using HDD could fall by 50%. As there are still 220-250M client HDDs shipping to PCs, consoles, and external storage, there is quite some mileage left for the shift to SSDs.

There are also several technology shifts:

The company is shifting from declining SATA controllers to newer PCIe and NVMe based controllers which tend to garner higher margins, and with the company gaining market share (however, as argued above, within these, there is a shift towards simpler, mass market controllers which depresses ASPs and margins). The company supplies roughly a third of the global market and at least three quarters of module makers in Taiwan and China.

From eMMC to UFS controllers for mobile products, this is still very early, with eMMC still very much expanding (eMMC + UFS controller sales were up 20% sequentially in Q2).

Silicon Motion is the first company to sell Open Channel NVMe SSDs to the likes of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and other cloud companies.

PCIe Generation 4 is also coming next year

These technology changes normally happen very smoothly.

On eMMC sales (Q2CC):

we are being actively supporting 6 to 7 module makers entry into eMMC market [indiscernible] smartphone to set top box and speakers. We expect our eMMC controller sales to these customer to scale rapidly in the next few quarters.

SSD solutions

Their SSD solutions (Shannon + Fermi) declined 40% sequentially with most of this due to Shannon. Their Shannon line of SSDs has been a disappointment up until now.

The company took a $5M inventory write-down and is selling the rest of the inventory at discounted prices generating just a couple of points of gross margins and revenues are "bare bones" at the moment.

This is because the company was stuck with SATA drive inventory when the market is moving toward PCIe and their first generation of Open Channel SSD was "massively" delayed.

The whole Shannon line has been a disappointment so far (breaking even at best), and this will lead to future write-offs of a good deal of the $34M in goodwill (Shannon was acquired in May 2015) due to lower profitability and cash flow prospects.

Management will take a large impairment charge later in the year but believes that the worst is behind and next year looks good with the second generation of Open Channel SSDs coming up, although 2019 is very challenging.

Q2 results

From the earnings PR:

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 Revenue $98.8 $94.7 $138.1 $94.3 $88.9 $130.6 Gross profit $46.1 $47.6 $65.6 $48.5 $44.6 $61.8 Percent of revenue 46.7% 50.3% 47.5% 51.5% 50.2% 47.3% Operating expenses $33.8 $39.5 $31.6 $31.1 $28.6 $26.3 Operating income $12.4 $8.1 $34.0 $17.4 $16.0 $35.5 Percent of revenue 12.5% 8.5% 24.6% 18.4% 18.0% 27.2% Earnings per diluted ADS $0.75 $0.23 $0.85 $0.52 $0.42 $0.92

Here are some highlights:

Revenue declined 28% y/y to $98.85M (GAAP) and $94.3M (non-GAAP, with the difference resulting from the sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor)

EPS came in at $0.75 (GAAP) and $0.52 (non-GAAP)

Gross margin was 51.5% (non-GAAP) and 46.7% (GAAP)

Operating margin was 18.4% (non-GAAP) and 12.5% (GAAP)

SSD Controller sales increased about 15% Q/Q

eMMC+UFS controller sales increased about 20% Q/Q

SSD Solutions sales decreased about 40% Q/Q

Introduced SM3282, industry's first single chip flash controller for cost effective USB portable SSDs

Outlook

From the earnings PR:

For the third quarter of 2019, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $104m to $108m -- $104m to $108m +5% to 9% Q/Q +10% to 15% Q/Q Gross margin 48.0% to 50.0% Approximately $0m 48.0% to 50.0%* Operating margin 13.8% to 17.8%** Approximately $3m to $4m 17.3% to 20.3%***

* Excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.

** Excludes yet to be determined Shannon goodwill and intangible assets impairment charges.

*** Excludes $0.3 million of amortization of intangible assets and $2.4-3.4 million of stock-based compensation.

For the full-year 2019, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $420m to $428m Approximately -$10m $410m to $418m* -21% to -19% Y/Y -18% to -16% Y/Y Gross margin 46.8% to 48.8% Approximately -$0m 47.9% to 49.9%** Operating margin 11.4% to 15.0%*** Approximately $24m to $26m 17.6% to 20.6%****

* Excludes $10.4 million FCI results (January to May sales)

** Excludes $5.7 million of FCI results (gross profit), $5.0 million of Shannon inventory write-down, and $0.3 million of stock-based compensation.

*** Excludes yet to be determined Shannon goodwill and intangible assets impairment charges.

**** Excludes $3.0 million of FCI results (operating profit), $5.0 million of Shannon inventory write-down, $1.0 million of amortization of intangible assets, and $14.8 million to $16.8 million of stock-based compensation.

So better times ahead with Q3 revenues expected to grow 10-15% sequentially and Q4 revenue sequential growth between 15-20%. This is due to both controller as well as SSD solutions growth. Management argues that they have much better H2 visibility because of some clients plans.

In controllers, unit growth will be stronger than sales growth due to mix. SSD solutions will grow sequentially in Q3 and Q4 as well due to the Shannon Open Channel SSD and Ferri. Sales in 2019 will still be down sharply from last year though, but growth will return quite strongly next year.

For the year, eMMC and UFS sales will decline meaningfully from last year although stabilizing or even increasing next year.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins, non-GAAP gross margin was 51.5% and operating margin was 18.4% in Q2.

Gross margin is better on the controller side compared to the SSD solution side (Shannon and Fermi), but, this year, the latter is especially troublesome as the company had to write off $5M of Shannon inventory and sell the rest of the inventory (legacy SATA products) at just a couple of points of gross margin.

The reason is the falling NAND prices, as the inventory was built with NAND that was priced much higher and also because demand for SSD solutions is at a low.

Add to that the ASP decline in controllers as demand shifts to cheaper controllers simply because the shift to PCIe gives such a performance boost (especially over HDDs) that a high-end controller matters less for the mass PCIe market.

So, this is why non-GAAP gross margin will be 48-50% in Q3 and ends up in the 46% range in Q4, down significantly from 51.5% in Q2. This is really 4-6 points lower than where the company usually is, but this should improve next year:

Controller demand shifts to PCIe and UFS 3.0 controllers with higher ASPs.

Recovery in SSD solutions margins as there will be no more inventory sales and a recovery in SSD solutions with a shift to higher margin products like the Open Channel SSDs (although the ramp itself is bad for gross margin as SSD solutions have lower gross margin).

The fall in operating margin isn't a surprise and mostly a result of lower sales.

Cash

From the earnings PR:

Other Financial Information (in millions) 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments $345.2 $281.0 $364.2 Bank loans -- -- $12.0 Loan repayments -- -- $8.7 Capital expenditures $2.9 $1.2 $3.2 Dividend payments $10.9 $10.9 $10.8

During the second quarter, the company spent $2.9M of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools, and other items.

The company still has $345M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments (up $64M, $44M of which due to the sale of FCI). Despite the share buyback program, there has been some mild dilution from incentive pay the last five years:

Data by YCharts

The company pays a great dividend with the yield standing at nearly 3.5% and they have a $200M buyback program which has used only $35M so far.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $2.08 this year rising to $2.90 next year, the shares don't look expensive to us.

Conclusion

The company is passing some rough time mostly because of their Shannon SSDs which suffered from a decline in NAND prices, saddling the company with expensive inventory just when demand is shifting from SATA to PCIe and NVMe, as well as Open Source SSDs of which the company is a pioneer.

While management predicts good visibility and a recovery in H2 and next year, we can understand that investors are hesitant, with the disappointing Shannon history and the upcoming large impairment charge (even if that is a non-cash item).

However, management sees better times ahead, albeit at somewhat lower gross margins (at least for the rest of the year), the share price doesn't strike us as expensive, the balance sheet is very sound and the company pays a really substantial dividend.

The company is also still a technology leader, so we think investors can pick up some shares from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.