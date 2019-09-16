Natural Gas: Still Room To Move Up Though Upside Potential Is Becoming Limited

Upper level ridge/heat shifts to the West U.S. in the 6-15 day time frame; warmth to relax and return closer to normal levels across the eastern U.S.

Warmer than average temperatures to encompass much of the country over the next two weeks; near to record breaking temps possible next week over the South.

EIA's inventory build came in less than consensus at 78 BCF; supply remains nearly unchanged week/week while demand increased week/week.

Natural gas futures go on a late session rally Friday to finish higher after being neutral much of the day; October contract finished 4 cents higher.

Investment Thesis

Given Friday's late session run-up in prices, short covering may not be over just yet. However, based off of market activity over the past week, short covering may be reaching a point of slowing down after a major run-up in prices over the past month. There are some underlying bearish fundamental variables that indicate some headwinds and thus downside risk in prices. Right now, seasonality is looking like the primary mechanism/driver of prices. Fundamental variables should begin having more of an effect on prices over the next 30-45 days. With that said, prices should remain within a range with prices poised to push higher before going lower.

Natural gas prices close higher on Friday after a late session rally; additional short covering may be in the offing

On Friday, the front-month October natural gas futures contract settled higher up 1.70%, or 4 cents ($0.040), to $2.614, the November contract higher 4.8 cents ($0.048) to $2.653, and the December contract up 4.2 cent ($0.042) to $2.800. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 2.02% to $22.72.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher on Friday 6.35% and 4.38% at $22.10 and $16.85, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 6.42% and 4.10% at $93.31 and $22.92, respectively. Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the natural gas contract prices over the next 7 months.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Thursday's EIA injection report comes in less than consensus, but still larger than last year and the 5-year average

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 78 BCF for the week ending September 6. This fell on the lower end of the trading range of 75-94 BCF, and was lower than consensus estimates of 82 BCF. The build of 78 BCF for the week ending September 6 is compared to the 68 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 73 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 3,019 BCF vs. 2,626 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,096 BCF. That's 393 BCF higher than last year but 77 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 3 and 4 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of September 2-6.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

EIA weekly supply/demand report reveals a week/week increase in demand which production remaining steady

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week production was little changed, just slightly down 0.1 BCF/d, from 96.6 BCF/d to 96.5 BCF/d, for the week ending September 11. That puts the year/year at a surplus of 6.9 BCF/d (96.5 BCF/d vs. 89.6 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand increased 0.7 BCF/d, from 84.4 BCF/d to 85.1 BCF/d, for the week ending September 11, with the year/year up 5.8 BCF/d (85.1 BCF/d vs. 79.3 BCF/d). Overall, the report was in favor of demand with the week/week increase compared to supply, which remained nearly unchanged week/week.

Decreases in marketed and dry production were offset by an increase in Canadian imports.

The week/week increase in demand came largely from increases in U.S. consumption (power and industrial) outweighing decreases in LNG feed gas.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending September 11.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending September 11.

Source: EIA

Figure 7 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Friday's Baker Hughes report shows another drop in U.S. rig count

Baker Hughes in its latest weekly report indicated a fourth consecutive week of drops in total active U.S. rig counts. The report showed that total active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell another 12 to 886. This includes a drop of 5 to 733 in oil rigs and a drop of 7 to 153 in gas rigs.

Warmer than normal temperatures and above average demand expected over the next couple of weeks; next week to see strong warmth/heat across the east-central U.S. into the southern U.S. with near record to record breaking temperatures across the southern U.S.; cooling demand expected to decrease as we move towards late September

On the weather front, a second upper level trough/low pressure system is dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska and will settle over the Northeast Pacific, western Canada and the western U.S. this weekend. Another upper level trough will develop over the northwestern Atlantic or off the Northeast U.S. and eastern Canada coasts. Sandwiched in between these bookend upper level troughs will be a broad area of strong upper level ridging that will develop over the central/east-central U.S., central Canada into the southern U.S.

The upper level ridge axis and higher geo-potential heights will be strongest from the north-central U.S. into central Canada and because of that will see the greatest temperature anomalies next week (particularly early to mid next week). Overall, this weather setup over the next 5 days or through the middle of next week will yield cooler than normal temperatures over the northwest and northeast quadrant of the country, while temperatures will run warmer than normal across central Canada, the central/interior U.S., the southern U.S. to the mid-Atlantic. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 15-20) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 15-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The jet stream pattern in the 6-11 day time frame will flatten out. This will allow for temperatures to run normal to warmer than normal across much of the country. Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 7-12 day (September 21-26) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 11 to 16-day time period, upper level ridging looks to establish itself and strengthen out West which would give way to upper level troughing across the eastern U.S. This will relax temperatures even more across the eastern half of the country with temperatures running closer to normal levels while temperatures across the West/Northwest U.S. running warmer than normal. Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 11-12 day (September 25-26) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Temperatures run normal to warmer than normal over the next couple of weeks across a vast majority of the country. Weather-related demand will run above normal, but given where we are in the season and the fact that the warmth/heat is not expected to be bonafide in the 6 to 16-day time period suggest that weather will play more of a bearish role between the second half of September through the first half of October. Warmer than normal temperatures will serve as an increasingly bearish variable for the natural gas market as we move through the month of October.

Injections over the next month looks to remain steady running near normal levels to above normal levels ultimately giving way to steady contractions in the storage deficit.

The bulls have had their run with the recent short cover rally. However, given the recent market activity since prices reached $2.64 on September 10th, short cover rallying looks to be near exhausted and upside potential appears to be limited. Warmth/heat is required to be bonafide to support prices higher between now and the early parts of October. That doesn't look to the case. Early season cold as we move into the month of October (particularly the second half of October) will be required to support prices higher from a pure weather standpoint. Taking all of this into consideration, downside risks to prices are increasing.

Expect a price range between $2.45 and $2.75 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $19.50 and $24.50.

Figure 12 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 13 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 14 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 14: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.