M&A Updates: 2 Potentially Interesting Nano Cap Bank Acquisitions

Further two situations are very similar all cash nano cap ($10m and $35m respectively) bank acquisitions. Both target companies used to be mutual holding companies until the conversion to conventional banks. Aside from being listed in pink sheets and low liquidity, the reason for the spreads might be uncertainty towards the final price of the consideration.

CAFCU - Ben Franklin Bank (OTCQB:BFFI) All Cash Merger

Spread: 10%-14%. Closing: early 2020

Corporate America Family Credit Union (CAFCU) is acquiring pink sheet listed Ben Franklin Bank (OTCQB:BFFI). The price is set at $10.33-$10.70/share (two year high) in cash, subject to certain adjustments (more details below). Transaction has been approved by the board and is still subject to Ben Franklin stockholders approval. Closing is estimated in early 2020. Worth mentioning that BFFI is very illiquid, but given the timing, it still might be possible to acquire a considerable position.

Downside is 27%, but might vary due to upcoming Q2 report.

Ben Franklin Bank has two branches in Illinois and a total of 93m assets (Q1 ‘19). It does not operate profitably and has lost over $200,000 in ‘18 and $82,000 in Q1 ‘19. The transaction comes at 1.31x TBV, which is considerably lower than other Midwest peer M&A multiple (here and here), but again this is a 2 branch loss making bank.

CAFCU is a privately held financial services company that provides consumer and real estate loans. They have 20 branches out of which 10 are in the same part of Illinois as BFFI. I haven’t been able to find any other acquisitions made by them.

Both branches of BFFI operate in the same area as CAFCU Illinois branches.

TRFCU - West End Bank (OTCPK:WEIN)

Spread: 5%-11%. Closing: Q1 2020

Three Rivers Federal Credit Union is acquiring West End Bank for $34.91-$36.81/share. Transaction has been approved by the board and has yet to be approved by the target company shareholders. WEIN is also very illiquid.

West End Bank operates four branches in Indiana and has about $300m in assets. The acquisition comes at 1.23x TBV. Unlike BFFI, WEIN is profitable and had $1.4m of net income in ‘18 and 391,000 in Q1 ‘19. Annualized Q1 ROE stands at 5.25% and net income per share at $0.37.

TRFCU owns 16 branches in 7 Indiana and Ohio counties and I also haven’t found any other acquisitions made by them.

Downside is 19%, but might vary due to upcoming Q2 report.

So at the time of the conversion, both companies had to create a liquidation account and main question here is whether the funds from that account will have to be distributed to depositors or not. This apparently could make a significant impact on the consideration (press release): “Since the sale of assets and liabilities to a credit union by an institution which had converted from mutual to stock form under the current federal rules has not yet been implemented by any other institution, there are certain uncertainties associated with the treatment of the liquidation account. As a result, we cannot predict at this time whether the organization will be required to distribute the remaining liquidation account to certain depositors”. Nonetheless, in the annual report of WEIN (one of the target companies) the distribution of liquidation account is mentioned only in case of complete liquidation: “The liquidation account will be maintained for the benefit of eligible holders who continue to maintain their accounts at the Bank after conversion. The liquidation account will be reduced annually to the extent that eligible account holders have reduced their qualifying deposits. Subsequent increases will not restore an eligible account holder’s interest in the liquidation account. In the event of a complete liquidation of the Bank, and only in such event, each account holder will be entitled to receive a distribution for the liquidation account in an amount proportionate to the adjusted qualifying account balances then held.” So I haven’t encountered this kind of situation myself yet and while the spreads are attractive, I cannot comment anything else on the liquidation account distribution risk. So any ideas and thoughts will be very much appreciated.

