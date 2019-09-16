PVH Corp.: Growth Challenges Beyond Modest Chinese Tariff Impact

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a global apparel manufacturer controlling a number of iconic brands including 'Calvin Klein', 'Tommy Hilfiger' and its "Phillips-Van Heusen" line. It's been a difficult operating environment for the industry as consumer shopping habits change with the increased penetration of e-commerce resulting in declining traffic at brick and mortar apparel stores that traditionally feature PVH products. The stock has experienced significant volatility and is now down 37% from highs earlier in the year. In recent weeks, considering improved market sentiment, PVH has bounced over 30% from its lows in August although we see longer term challenges remaining. This article recaps the latest earnings release along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

PVH Q2 Earnings Recap

PVH reported its Q2 earnings on August 28th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.10, $0.22 ahead of expectations while GAAP EPS of $2.58 missed expectations by $0.12. Earnings in Q2 increased from last year although this was based on a noncash gain related to an equity investment in its Australian operations adding $113 million in Q2. When combined with Q1 results, EPS is lower year to date. The story has been tepid revenue growth, up just 1.3% y/y in Q2 and lower margins. Gross profit is down this year, with the gross margin of 54.5% in Q2, down from 55.6% last year. A 9% increase in SG&A this year has also been a weak point.

During the conference call, management blamed the weak operating environment on traffic trends in North America and Asia which has been a theme among retailers. The company resorted to more sale-discounts and promotions to move its products.

We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which saw continued outperformance by our European businesses. However, our businesses in North America and across China experienced weak traffic trends, including the impact of protests in Hong Kong, resulting in a more promotional environment.

In terms of China and the impact from the U.S.-China trade dispute, the company highlights that only "10% to 12% of U.S. required production" comes from China down from 30% three years ago. By these measures the overall impact to PVH earnings is relatively modest. During the quarter the company accelerated receipt of goods into the U.S. in anticipation of tariffs set to take effect in October, which drove an 8% increase to inventory levels.

There is a greater concern within individual product segments such as neckwear, as it's explained that 95% of all neckwear in the world is coming out of China while PVH claims to have a 50% market share in the United States. In this regard, certain products are more affected than others. Management is incorporating the proposed tariffs into its full year guidance. A $0.20 negative impact in context is only about 2.5% of the full year earnings. Relatively modest all things considered. From the earnings press release:

The 2019 guidance incorporates the impact on certain of the Company's products of tariffs imposed and expected to be imposed by the U.S. on goods imported from China into the U.S., including (I) $250 billion of total goods imported from China into the U.S. (Tranches 1, 2 and 3) currently at 25%, with an expected increase to 30% in October 2019, and (II) $300 billion of total goods imported from China into the U.S. (Tranche 4) at 15% expected to be imposed in September 2019 and December 2019. These tariffs are expected to have a negative impact of approximately $0.20 per share in 2019.

Management is guiding for full year EPS in a range of $9.30 to $9.40, compared to $9.60 in 2018. The full year estimate is also a revision lower from a previous guidance in a range of $10.20 to $10.30 presented in the Q1 earnings release. Reading into the numbers, the weaker outlook is based on sluggish growth beyond China. Revenue outlook for the year was also revised lower to a disappointing 1% growth from a previous full year 3% growth target.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Within the environment of tepid growth, we describe the financial conditions and balance sheet position for PVH as all-in-all stable. Free cash flow of $482 million over the last twelve months is up from the annual level of 2018 at $461 million while gross leverage at 2.3x is down from levels above 3x in 2016. The issue for PVH comes down to sentiment which has been deeply negative in the retail apparel space, and we see this continuing regardless of any developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 10.2x (forward P/E ratio of 9.x), which compares to a 5-year average of 15.6x. By this measure the stock is historically inexpensive, but in our view this discount is justified considering the trends lower in the company's financial margins and greater uncertainty today. We think the pricing power of the company's products across most brands is weakened in the current retail environment. Department stores which typically feature many of the company's brands, have been a particularly weak segment of retail with declining store traffic. The result here is that consumers may begin to always expect lower prices and the promotions to continue for the catalog of PVH brands. Margin pressure is our long-term concern.

Considering a peer group that includes VF Corp. (VFC), Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL), Tapestry Inc. (TPR), and Guess Inc. (GES); we note that PVH's current EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.2x is about average. The differences here are largely related to various levels of growth and profitability margins. PVH is more leveraged than others with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x although this ratio has favorably trended lower in recent years. The point here is to show that PVH doesn't necessarily stand out as incredibly cheap (or expensive) when compared to peers in terms of EV to EBITDA and also price to earnings.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates for PVH see earnings growth near 10% per year through 2021. From the chart below, the move in estimates lower in recent months highlights the poor sentiment and management's revisions lower this quarter to the growth outlook.

Takeaway

At 9.6x forward earnings, there is a case to be made that PVH is "cheap", but the risk is that growth will continue to underperform. Investors here need to decide on whether this is a glass half-full or glass half-empty type of scenario. We think that between the revisions lower to guidance, falling margins, and the weak trends in the broader apparel retail industry; there are enough reasons to stay cautious on this stock.

We rate PVH as a hold in the context that shares have already rallied 30% in the past month, following favorable headlines of a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute, balanced by the deep discount to historical valuation levels. The challenge here for PVH as we see it is an "organic recovery" beyond the macro and sector trends. Going forward, we want to see a trend higher in the gross margin and more robust sales figures from the 'Calvin Klein' line as a measure of brand momentum.

