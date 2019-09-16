The Long-Term Bull Case For CAD/JPY

Traders with a long-term mindset should watch CAD/JPY as a potential bullish positive-carry trade opportunity, which could pay off over many months and even years.

Given Canada's exposure to oil, and the safe-haven nature of gold, the oil-to-gold ratio is also important. While this ratio is near long-term lows too, a monthly close above that of April 2019 could pave the way for a strong bull case for CAD/JPY.

Oil strength itself often occurs alongside strength in other risk assets such as equities, while the Japanese yen tends to sell off during times of risk-on activity.

The CAD/JPY pair is one market barometer of risk-on activity. The Canadian dollar tends to strengthen on the back of oil strength.

The Canadian dollar versus the Japanese yen, or CAD/JPY, is a pair traditionally associated with risk-on activity. This is perhaps more a function of the Japanese yen involvement than the Canadian dollar, although the Canadian dollar is associated with oil strength.

By virtue of oil strength often also correlating positively with other risk assets such as equities, a stronger Canadian dollar is often viewed as a risk-on, bullish signal. That is, especially when combined with a weaker yen, which is viewed as a risk-off currency (often sold short as a cheap funding currency, to fund acquisitions of various risk assets both nationally and internationally).

The CAD/JPY dynamic is therefore worth monitoring. At the moment, the pair appears to be coasting at long-term support levels. The chart below, using monthly candlesticks, shows long-term CAD/JPY price action. Notice how the current price of around 81.35 is close to long-term support which rests in the region of 77.50 to 70.50 (the region that would include the lows of 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2016).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent charts presented herein.)

I would pay most attention to those lows in 2008 and 2009. Due to the global financial crisis, the ensuing volatility created some fluke price action. Rather than finding the very lows of these periods, it is best to find a trading range around these areas, and drawing a line in the middle of those areas, to estimate where the market deemed the instrument's price as being at 'fair value', so to speak.

We can do this by revisiting the 2008/2009 lows on the weekly time frame, finding a trading range, and then drawing a horizontal line at the midpoint, like so:

The line depicts 78.797, which we can round up to 78.80 for the sake of simplicity. This I view as a key level for the long term. Going back to the monthly price chart, the significance of this level becomes clearer in light of more recent price action.

Although CAD/JPY tested this support in the years that followed 2008/2009, through to about 2011/2012, since then the support has held strong. Other tests occurred in 2016, and even this year in January and August. This level is pivotal. Where are yield differentials travelling? On the daily time frame, the chart below plots CAD/JPY yield differentials using both one-year (red line) and two-year (green line) and five-year (blue line) bond yield spreads.

Thankfully for the Canadian dollar, all of these spreads are positive. The one-year spread is rising, now at +1.974%. The two-year spread stands at +1.886%, and the five-year spread stands at +1.765%. Notice that most recently, while these differentials have steadied lower (in line with CAD/JPY price action), they are now picking up with higher highs and higher lows (in the short term, at least).

While the Canadian dollar has in recent days steadied and found weakness, any retracement is liable to being bought up. It appears that CAD/JPY could find strength in the weeks and months ahead, as the yield spreads are starting to pick up again, and as they remain firmly in positive territory.

On the other hand, the moving averages are lining up for further downside. Notice in the chart below that the 50-day moving average (green line) remains firmly under the 200-day moving average (red line).

With CAD/JPY finding resistance around the 200-day moving average, it might be best to consider the possibility of further downside retracements while yield differentials come back down to consolidate at higher levels. Nevertheless, the possibility of a strong, upward reversal is now building. With the positive-carry potential of this trade, too, this could provide traders with a long-term opportunity to borrow the yen to fund Canadian dollar purchases.

Note also that the 20-day moving average (green line, below chart) is ticking up towards the 50-day moving average (red line, below chart), right around the long-term support level (which has already been tested and apparently confirmed).

It is important to stress that a long-term view would be needed here, as further re-tests of long-term support are possible. Nevertheless, the Canadian dollar is possibly shaping up for some multi-month and even multi-year bullishness.

Given oil is important to the Canadian economy, and usually provides CAD with strength, and given that gold is often viewed as a 'safe haven' of sorts in addition to the Japanese yen, it would follow that the oil-to-gold ratio would correlate with CAD/JPY. The chart below demonstrates the correlation on a long-term, monthly time frame.

Notice recently that with gold rallying and oil remaining somewhat tepid, the gold/oil ratio is making lower highs, however, it is at least stabilizing. What we would want to see, from the perspective of CAD/JPY, is the oil/gold ratio finding higher levels; ideally above the last monthly-close high of April 2019.

If the ratio can find higher highs, this could provide confirmation for CAD/JPY bullishness (in line with stabilizing/rising yield differentials, and ideally strengthening moving-average trends).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.