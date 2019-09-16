ENN Energy: Positive On Diversification Beyond Gas Distribution, But Recent Proposed Share Transfer Creates Overhang

Controlling shareholder ENN Group is selling a 32.81% interest in ENN Energy to a Shanghai-listed company ENN Ecological; both ENN Group and ENN Ecological are controlled by ENN Energy's Chairman.

The company is guiding for 15%-20% gas sales volume growth for FY2019 which will be driven by acquisition of gas projects and further industry consolidation.

ENN Energy is diversifying beyond its core gas distribution business into integrated energy and value-added services, which have created new growth drivers for the company.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XNGSY) (OTCPK:XNGSF) [2688:HK] currently trades at 15.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E representing a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 13 times. The valuation premium is partly justified by its diversification beyond its core gas distribution business to integrated energy and value-added services, its gas procurement advantage with its parent's LNG terminal and M&A opportunities in the gas distribution business.

However, with ENN Energy's share price hitting an all-time high of HK$89.70 in August 2019 and a recent proposed share transfer by its controlling shareholder, these are signs that ENN Energy is no longer cheap. I suggest a lower entry price of HK$68.50 pegged to 13 times FY2019 P/E, the stock's five-year historical average forward P/E.

ENN Energy is among the largest privately-owned gas distributors in Mainland China. It had 201 city-gas projects in China spanning over 19 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions and 82 integrated energy projects with a potential energy demand of 7,897 million kWh per year and a total installed capacity of 1,561 MW as of end-June 2019.

ENN Energy's Revenue And Operating Profit By Business Segment

Business Segment Segment Revenue As A Percentage Of Total Revenue For 1H2019 Segment Operating Profit As A Percentage Of Operating Profit For 1H2019 Retail gas sales business 57.5% 49.6% Sales of integrated energy and services 2.8% 3.7% Wholesale of gas 26.4% 0.7% Construction and installation 10.3% 34.3% Value added services and sales of products 3.0% 11.7%

Source: ENN Energy's 1H2019 Results Announcement

Parent’s LNG terminal And Establishment Of National Pipeline Operator Help To Lower Gas Procurement Costs

ENN Energy's parent ENN Group owns a Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, which allowed ENN Energy to sign long-term LNG procurement contracts with three international natural gas suppliers were implemented in 2H2018. The three international gas suppliers are Chevron (CVX), France’s Total (TOT) and Australia’s Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) (OTCPK:OGFGY). ENN Energy imported 500,000 tons of LNG in 2H2018 and plans to increase LNG imports to 1.44 million tons in FY2019. This gives ENN Energy a clear advantage over other gas distributors in China, with respect to securing cheaper gas especially during the winter period.

ENN Group's LNG terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, is China's first and largest private LNG import facility, and one of only 20-odd LNG receiving terminals in China. Also, the annual handling capacity of ENN Group's LNG terminal is expected to increase from 3 million tons currently to 10 million tons by 2022. The cost of imported LNG is expected to be approximately 5%-10% lower than domestic LNG and piped gas.

Positive On Diversification Into Integrated Energy And Value-Added Services

ENN Energy has been diversifying beyond its core gas distribution business into integrated energy and value-added services, which contributed 3.7% and 11.7% of the company's 1H2019 operating profit respectively.

ENN Energy's integrated energy business provides a customized and integrated energy solution comprising a mix of primary energy sources (such as biomass, industrial waste heat, geothermal heat, seawater and other renewable energy sources) to help clients save on energy consumption and reduce carbon dioxide emission at the same time.

The company operated 82 integrated energy projects as at end-1H2019, representing a significant increase from 62 projects and 46 projects as at end-FY2018 and as at end-1H2018 respectively. This led to a 92.1% YoY increase in integrated energy sales volume to 1,952 million kWh. Revenue and gross profit of the integrated energy business increased by 176.2% YoY and 635.7% YoY to RMB1,019 million and RMB206 million respectively for 1H2019. Gross margin almost tripled from 7.6% in 1H2018 to 20.2% in 1H2019.

ENN Energy has 37 integrated energy projects under construction as of end-June 2019 which can add an incremental 20 billion kWh of energy supply every year, which is 2.5 times the 7,897 million kWh of energy supply per year that its current 82 integrated energy projects are currently generating. It is guiding for RMB3-4 billion of revenue for its integrated energy business in FY2019. The increase in the integrated energy business' gross margin to 20.2% for 1H2019 was partly due to the acquisition of a plant design company ENN Ubiquitous Energy Network from its parent which provides high-margin services, so gross margin for the integrated energy business should stabilize at 15% in the mid-term.

Value-added services have been another new growth driver for ENN Energy. These include the provision of energy-saving technologies, retrofitting services, gas insurance agency, floor heating installation and the sale of smart energy products such as smart gas meters, alarms, automatic shut-off valves and other energy-efficient gas appliances like cookers, space heaters, water heaters. Value-added services has significant growth potential, because it involves cross-selling to ENN Energy's existing client base. Also, value-added services help to increase customer stickiness, as ENN Energy now has more customer touchpoints with the provision of such value-added services.

Revenue for the value-added services business segment grew 125.4% YoY to RMB1,037 million for 1H2019, while gross profit was up 195.5% YoY to RMB659 million in the same period. Gross margin for the business segment was 63.5% for 1H2019.

The value-added services business segment contributed 11.7% of the company's 1H2019 operating profit, and ENN Energy expects this segment to account for 20% of earnings in future.

Gas Sales Volume Growth To Be Sustained Via M&A

ENN Energy delivered a decent 15.1% YoY growth in retail gas sales volume from 8,491 million cubic meters in 1H2018 to 9,769 million cubic meters for its core retail gas business. ENN Energy acquired 14 new city-gas projects in 1H2019, almost equivalent to the 15 new city-gas projects it acquired for full-year FY2018. It guides for a full-year 15%-20% growth in gas sales volume, which should be primarily driven by M&A i.e. acquisition of new projects. The company expects to spend RMB2-3 billion on new project acquisitions this year.

ENN Energy is targeting future acquisitions in Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Zhejiang where the company is among the top two gas distributors. The company sees plenty of M&A opportunities going forward, as the gas distribution market is ripe for consolidation with the larger listed players such as ENN Energy being superior to the smaller peers in terms of operating efficiency, cost control and access to capital. In other words, the smaller gas distributors find it difficult to compete with the market leaders like ENN Energy.

Recent Proposed Share Transfer Creates A Overhang On Its Share Price

On August 30, 2019, ENN Energy announced that its parent and controlling shareholder ENN Group International Investment Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Essential Investment Holding Limited will transfer all of the 369,175,534 ENN Energy shares (or 32.81% interest in ENN Energy) they own to Shanghai-listed energy production and energy technology engineering services company ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd [600803:CH] as part of an intra-group restructuring. Both ENN Group and ENN Ecological are controlled by Mr Wang Yusuo, ENN Energy's Chairman and executive director. On September 10, 2019, ENN Energy disclosed that the consideration for the proposed transfer will be settled by ENN Ecological by swap of assets, shares newly issued by the Purchaser and cash. Given the need to possibly issue new shares and also obtain relevant regulatory approvals, the proposed share transfer is expected to be completed in 2020.

The market did not take the news well, with ENN Energy's share price dropping from an all-time share price high of HK$89.70 on August 30, 2019 to as low as HK$76.40 on September 10, 2019. ENN Energy last closed at HK$79.70 on September 12, 2019.

In summary, ENN Energy's controlling shareholder has changed from private company ENN Group to Shanghai-listed ENN Ecological. Mr Wang Yusuo, ENN Energy's Chairman will see his stake in ENN Energy diluted, the extent of which depends on the financing mix of shares and cash to fund the proposed share transfer.

Valuation

ENN Energy trades at 15.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 13.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$79.70 as of September 12, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 13 times.

The stock also offers a trailing 1.5% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for ENN Energy are lower-than-expected gas volume growth, a slower-than-expected pace of diversification into energy solution services and a weaker-than-expected RMB (reporting currency) vis-a-vis HKD (the currency its share price is denominated in).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.