Despite The Headwinds, AllianceBernstein Is Still A Buy For Income Investors

AllianceBernstein is by no means a leader of the asset management industry. However, my analysis reveals that the company can weather the storm and still distribute attractive dividends to investors.

Investment thesis

AllianceBernstein (AB) shares have gained 7% in 2019. This comes on the back of a financial performance that was in line with analyst estimates. At today’s market price of $29.98, shares are trading at a yield of 7.94%. As a partnership, the firm is distributing all of its earnings to its partners (shareholders) as a cash return. This is what makes the stock an attractive investment. The asset management industry is facing multiple headwinds including the exponential growth of passive investing, growth of robot advisory solutions, and the risk of an economic recession in the next couple of years. Even though AllianceBernstein will likely report negative growth in earnings and revenues in fiscal 2020, which would lead to a reduction in its cash distributions, the sheer size, and scale of the company will ensure the firm’s success in the long-term. Even under a depressed economic condition, dividend payments will provide an attractive return to investors. Opportunistic income investors should buy AB.

Company Profile

AllianceBernstein is a global asset management firm. As of June 30, 2019, the firm had $580.8 billion in assets under management (AUM). The firm has three investment services: private wealth, institutional, and retail. Geographically, the company has a presence in the US, Europe, Japan, and over 20 emerging markets. The firm’s investment classes include equity, fixed-income, and alternative assets such as private equity, hedge funds, and funds of funds. Its investment strategies, on the other hand, include active equity strategies, passive equity strategies, taxable fixed-income, tax-exempt fixed income, and alternative investments. In addition to investment services, the company offers research, trading, and brokerage services to institutional clients.

Industry Analysis

Equities currently account for 38% of AllianceBernstein’s AUM, fixed-income 51%, and alternative investments 11%. Further, about 55% of the firm’s AUM comprises of US securities. In 2018, the company derived 45% of its earnings from actively-managed equities, 31.21% from taxable fixed-income, 7.56% from tax-exempt fixed income, and 13.77% from alternative investments. The company’s revenues are closely linked to the value of assets under management. Consequently, fund flows and changes in market prices in the four segments, which collectively account for over 90% of the firm’s revenues, have a significant effect on the company’s performance.

Funds flow in the asset management industry are positively correlated with market returns. In the year-to-date period, the S&P 500 has had a return of 19%. On the other hand, the MSCI ACWI Index, which measures the performance of equities globally, has risen by 14%. Equity market performance in 2019 has been generally positive.

The fixed income market has also performed well in 2019. For instance, the Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, which covers high yield US corporate bonds, has increased by 8% this year. Similarly, the JPM EMBI Global ETF that tracks the performance of emerging markets bonds has returned 9.3% in the year-to-date period. Fixed income market returns are highly correlated. Consequently, the returns of the two ETFs reflect the performance of most bond markets.

Despite the positive equity returns, most firms in the industry have been experiencing net outflows in equities this year due to poor performance relative to benchmarks. For example, according to data published on August 29, 2019, by ICI, long-term equity mutual funds had net outflows of $27.51 billion between July 31 and August 28, 2019. In both the US and non-US categories, the industry has recorded net outflows in 2019. The beneficiaries of the outflows have been taxable and municipal long-term bonds and passive equity funds. Taxable bonds mutual funds, for instance, had net inflows of $6.5 billion in the four weeks starting from 31 July 2019.

In contrast to most firms in the industry, AllianceBernstein has been able to avoid outflows in its actively managed equities segment by offering differentiated products and above-market returns over the 3 to 10-year holding period. However, net inflows to the equity segment have been low in 2019 compared to net inflows to the fixed-income segment. For instance, the equity segment had net inflows of $1 billion in the first half of 2019 relative to $6.8 billion for fixed income. In 2018, the actively managed equities had net inflows of $10.1 billion.

Given that the company derives most of its revenues from actively managed equities, its revenues could be affected significantly in the future if the industry trend of net outflows from equities and net inflows to fixed income and passive equities continues. The company’s AUM for passively managed equities is negligible relative to total AUM, suggesting that the firm is uncompetitive in this segment. Besides, actively managed equities have higher base fees and performance fees than fixed-income securities and passively managed equities. Consequently, the firm cannot replace the revenues lost in the former through inflows to the latter.

Financial Performance

The company's revenues have grown in the last five years. In general, the growth is attributable to increases in the market value of assets under the firm's management. The company reported appreciation in the market value of AUM and, consequently, higher performance and base fees because these charges are linked to the value of AUM. The increase in market value was due to security picking skills since the firm outperformed benchmarks over 3 year, 5-year, and 10-year holding periods. For instance, the company performed better than 7 out of 10 equity benchmarks over the 5-year holding period. The firm, however, reported lower first-half revenues this year relative to the same period last year because of a fall in performance fees. As a result, its revenues for the full year 2019 are likely to be lower than in 2018.

Over the last 5 years, revenue from the private client segment has improved steadily. However, the majority of revenues are derived from the retail segment, which could become an obstacle for the company if capital markets deliver underwhelming results in the future.

In line with revenue growth, the firm’s operating income also increased progressively over the five-year period. Moreover, the income generally grew at an increasing rate. As a result, the operating margin was higher in 2018 than in 2014. The growth of operating margins is attributable to the nature of the company’s operating expenses. As most of the expenses are fixed, they do not respond to increases in revenues. Consequently, revenue increases in periods of rising security prices lead to higher operating margins. The company reported lower operating income in the first and second quarter of 2019 due to a decline in revenues. Therefore, its operating income for the year could also be lower than in 2018.

The company pays out most of its earnings as dividends in accordance with a partnership agreement requiring the distribution of all cash flows. In 2018, for instance, the firm distributed 99% of its earnings. Between 2014 and 2018, the company’s dividend increased from $1.89 to $2.88—a compounded growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is, however, expected to pay a lower full-year dividend in 2018 given the decline in operating income in the first and second quarters of the year. Morningstar projects that the company's total dividend for 2019 will be $2.24. At the current share price, the payout represents a dividend yield of 7.7%—still a high return for income investors.

Growth opportunities

Asia high-yield bonds (excluding Japan) are trading at yields of up to 10%. Thus, the company could increase its fixed-income revenues from the region by allocating more investment capital. Besides, the region has fewer defaults due to the high availability of credit, and its bonds have a low correlation with US Treasuries. Therefore, increasing investment in the high-yield bonds will lower the company's portfolio risk. In the second-quarter earnings presentation, the firm reported increasing inflows from its Asian clients seeking to profit from the high yields. The management continues to focus on Asia ex-Japan to drive future earnings. The declining interest rate environment in this region is expected to result in net inflows to the fixed income products of the firm. In fact, this is already evident by the increasing retail bond fund sales in this region.

The firm's revenues are likely to increase over the 3 to 5-year holding period because of its global diversification strategy. Due to a stronger US economy relative to EU and other developed economies, the strategy has caused some of the company's portfolios to underperform US benchmarks over the 1-year holding period. The strategy has, however, proved successful over the long-term as indicated by the above-market performance of the firm over the 3-year to 10-year holding periods.

Risks

A major threat to the company's performance is falling fees in the industry. Consequently, the firm did not earn higher base fees and performance fees in the second quarter despite recording growth in assets and management. The company has also been losing research business because clients are shifting to lower fee electronic trading.

Another key risk to the firm's performance is the occurrence of a global recession. Until recently, a recession was a tail risk for the company. However, its odds have increased with the US-China trade war, the China economic slowdown, and the fears of a disorderly Brexit. Economic slowdown leads to net capital outflows from asset management firms because of negative security returns. For example, AllianceBernstein's revenues declined from $4.5 billion in 2007 to $2.9 billion in 2009, while assets under management fell from $776.4 billion to $448.6 billion.

Valuation

Based on P/E multiples, AllianceBernstein is undervalued. The company is trading at a P/E of 12.50 against an industry average of 20.53 (Eikon). In the first and second quarter of 2019, the company paid dividends per share of $0.64 and $0.56, respectively. From these payments, Morningstar estimates that the firm’s full-year dividend will be $2.24. Taking the projected dividend to represent EPS since the firm distributes all its cash flow, the company’s value per share using the industry P/E ratio is $44.75. On the other hand, the current market price of its stock is $29.25. Consequently, AB looks considerably undervalued. However, we should take into account the many aspects of the firm’s business operations that are lagging behind that of its peers. For example, BlackRock leads the asset management industry by providing a range of passively managed products that has helped the company gain from the secular trend of embracing passively managed investment products. AllianceBernstein, on the other hand, will likely fall victim to this trend. AllianceBernstein’s competitive advantages are not as strong as that of its peers, which justifies a lower earnings multiple for AB. Shares have traded at an average P/E of 12.18 over the last 5 years. At a trailing P/E of 12.50 at present, AB looks fairly valued.

Conclusion

Despite being fairly valued, there’s a reason why investors should consider investing in AB: the high dividend yield. With a yield of 7.94% and stable business operations, AB would be a nice addition to an income investor’s portfolio. However, achieving an acceptable level of portfolio diversification should prevail over investing in high-yield stocks. Therefore, investors need to assess their portfolio positions to determine whether AB would fit into their portfolios.

