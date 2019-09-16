Patterson-UTI Energy Is Still Highly Risky, Even Around Its 10-Year Lows

The shareholders of Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) have incurred excessive losses in the last 12 months. The stock has plunged 50% during this period and is thus now trading around its 10-year lows. The depressed stock price may lead some investors to conclude that the stock has become a bargain. However, in this article, I will analyze why the stock still carries a high amount of risk.

First of all, the business environment in the energy sector does not seem adverse at first sight. The U.S. oil production has been climbing to new all-time highs for several years in a row and is expected by the EIA to keep posting new all-time highs for several more years. In fact, thanks to the boom in the shale oil production, the U.S. recently became the largest oil exporter in the world. Moreover, the number of active rigs in the U.S. has more than doubled since it bottomed in early 2016. These facts are likely to lead some investors to think that Patterson-UTI, which provides onshore oilfield services and products to the producers of oil and natural gas in North America, has become a great bargain near its 10-year lows.

However, this is far from true. The great technological advances that have taken place in recent years have made it possible to produce a record amount of oil with much fewer rigs than in the past. In essence, oilfield service providers have become victims of their own success. Halliburton (HAL), which is facing similar headwinds to Patterson-UTI, has admitted this permanent deterioration of its business.

Moreover, oil producers have become much more conservative in their investment spending in the last five years. The fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, led the most leveraged producers out of business. As a result, those who survived have taken their lesson and thus they have become much more conservative in their budgets; they try to operate within the strict limits posed by their free cash flows. The CEO of Helmerich & Payne (HP), which engages in drilling oil and gas wells, recently admitted this shift in the strategy of its customers and refused to predict a bottom in this trend, as he has already failed to predict it in a few occasions.

The unfavorable business conditions have taken their toll on the performance of Patterson-UTI. In the most recent quarter, the company lost $0.17 per share. While the loss was better than the analysts’ consensus by $0.04, the guidance of management was gloomy, as the average rig count is expected to fall from 158 in the second quarter to 142 in the third quarter. Moreover, the company is poised to post a loss for a fifth consecutive year in 2019 and is not likely to return to profits for at least another two years due to the aforementioned headwinds.

It is remarkable that Patterson-UTI spiked 13% on a single day three months ago thanks to a report that the company would pursue a sale of its pressure pumping unit for approximately $1.0 billion. The company’s pressure pumping unit is the 7th largest in the U.S. onshore sector, with a market share of 4.7%. As the reported deal value was more than half of the current $1.8 billion market cap of the stock, it is easy to understand why the stock jumped on the news. However, the stock pared half of its gains on the same day and has shed 18% since then.

It is also important to note that Patterson-UTI has a fairly leveraged balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $1.2 billion and hence it comprises two-thirds of the current market cap. On the one hand, this debt load is only 7 times the earnings of the company in its last profitable year, 2014, and hence it does not seem excessive at first sight. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI is very far from returning to that level of profitability and hence its debt is burdensome.

Fortunately, the company recently entered into a $150 million loan agreement that matures in 2022 and will use the proceeds to pay off the bonds that mature next year. According to management, there will be no term debt maturities until 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is certainly a positive development but the high debt load and the recurring losses year after year are still major risk factors.

To sum up, there are good reasons behind the striking divergence between the booming U.S. oil production, which keeps posting new all-time highs, and the stock price of Patterson-UTI, which is around its 10-year lows. Thanks to the great technological advances in oil production, producers are now able to produce more oil with fewer rigs. In addition, oil producers have become much more conservative in their budget spending in the last few years and hence it is unclear how many years it will take to Patterson-UTI to become profitable again. Overall, despite its almost 10-year low level, Patterson-UTI still carries a high amount of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.