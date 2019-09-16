Perspecta - Building Scale And Momentum In Government IT Contracting

Introduction

Perspecta (PRSP) offers a unique combination of talents and contracts within the government IT contracting business. Little known due to its renaming and complicated history of growth through spin-offs and add-on acquisitions, Perspecta has yet to find a sizable base of institutional investors. Yet, through work on legacy contracts and sizable new bids, Perspecta could be a break-out performer among a small group of pure-play government IT contractors. Valuation of Perspecta appears exceptionally attractive, compared to competitor CACI International (CACI), a much more popular midcap stock. Timing of investment in stock of Perspecta appears opportune, as finalization of federal budget mark-up is set to conclude during September and October 2019.

Spin Out from DXC Technology

Look back a year to the June 2018 spin-off of Perspecta from DXC Technology (DXC) to review Perspecta's first year of trading history. Motivated by a desire to separate public sector contracting from business services focused on corporate clients, DXC Technology distributed 1 share of Perspecta PRSP to shareholders for every 2 DXC shares held. Opening for trading at $26 per share in June 2018, Perspecta stock is still at the same price in September 2019, causing me to wonder if most shareholders actually know what they own. Meanwhile the stock of DXC Technology traded down (61%) from its high of $85 per share in December 2018 to today's price of $36 per share.

Perspecta and DXC Technology are still connected by management oversight, with Perspecta's Chairman of the Board Mike Lawrie also serving as Chairman of the Board of DXC Technology. Business strategies, however, are totally separate, as there is little congruity between the government IT contracting business and private sector business services. There are no more lock-ups of stock or restrictions on activity, except for the strict division of public sector from private sector clients. Cross-licensing of IT technology will continue, providing a rationale for management oversight of both Perspecta and DXC Technology (and their respective CEOs, Mac Curtis at Perspecta and Mike Salvino at DXC Technology) by Chairman of the Board Lawrie.

Perspecta just held its first shareholder meeting, in August, 2019. Independence from DXC Technology granted Perspecta an opportunity to prove itself as a pure play on government IT contracting. But does it really need to prove itself ? Take a closer look.

DXC Technology was also a "put-together" company, a previous 2017 spin-out that combined business IT services from Computer Sciences (CSC) with "enterprise services" portions of HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company). Based on current ownership through the spin-out of Perspecta from DXC Technology, Perspecta might be viewed as half Computer Science and half HPE. Look a bit closer, however, and we see that Perspecta's ancestral connections grant it far more status in government IT contracting than its single year of public existence would indicate.

Consolidation of Legacy Contracts with Acquisitions

Perspecta's history encompasses many touchpoints that will sound familiar to investors with long memories for IT contracting. Seeded by small pieces of EDS and General Electric Aerospace, Perspecta's established position in IT government contracting actually dates back more than 40 years. These 2 streams that came together to merge into Perspecta were each formed and reformed in the crucible of years of nibbling by private equity. First seeking to identify low multiple technology businesses that could provide cash flow, the game of building capital for private equity investors then became focused on acquisition of smaller companies to add growth. Here is how it happened.

Remember Electronic Data Systems (EDS) by its prior ticker symbol ? Remember H Ross Perot, founder of EDS ? While Perot's greatest success for EDS was with enterprise clients, the first government contracts were "facilities management" and claims payment services for Medicare and Medicaid, dating from the early years of the Medicare system. Look on the list of Perspecta's contracts and we see CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). While Perspecta's list of contracted services for CMS includes plenty of cloud and networking services, we also see Application Hosting Services for "applications requiring mainframe computing capabilities", also "program management staff to support CMS-specific activities as it relates to data center operations and governance", and this one "Fee for Service Claims Processing Service for Part A, Part B, DME, VA and RHHI claims processing". All this sounds so familiar to those of us who remember EDS. These Perspecta contracts are all in the category of "Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (MA-IDIQ)", meaning they remain good until cancelled.

EDS sold out to GM in 1984, then came public again, almost intact, in 1996. In May, 2008, Hewlett-Packard acquired EDS for $14 billion. In 2009, now part of Hewlett-Packard, EDS was re-branded as HP Enterprise Services, that eventually became HPE when Hewlett-Packard split in 2 pieces in November 2015, separating printers and PCs from HP Enterprise Group (HPE). Then, less than 2 years later, HPE spun off Enterprise Services in 2017 to merge with Computer Sciences (CSC) private sector business, forming DXC Technology. From DXC Technology emerged Perspecta in June, 2018, as described above. This is the first of the 2 streams.

Now we turn to the private equity that drives the Perspecta story from behind the scenes. The private equity fund that put the rest of Perspecta together is Veritas Capital, starting from 2010, now almost 10 years ago. Perspecta's 2019 proxy reveals that Veritas Capital still owns 14.3% of Perspecta, controlled by Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital, who serves on the board of Perspecta. The Veritas Capital stream to Perspecta starts with General Electric Aerospace and NASA's Apollo Program.

GE Aerospace began with government consulting, making electronics and systems including radar and secure communications equipment, as well as satellites for both military and commercial customers. GE Aerospace first contracted with NASA when the agency was created in the mid-1960s. In 1993, GE Aerospace was sold to Martin Marietta for $3 billion. In 1995, Martin Marietta merged with Lockheed to form Lockheed Martin (LMT). Five years later, the Systems Integration division from GE Aerospace, still with most of the military and space contracts (and, of course, patents and patent extensions) originating from the 1960s was spun off to form The SI Organization, sold by Lockheed Martin to BAE Systems for $1.7 billion in November 2000, offset by almost ($600) million impairment. The SI Organization was acquired by Veritas Capital in November, 2010 for undisclosed terms.

At the time it acquired The SI Organization, Veritas Capital was seeking acquisitions to build on its previous 2009 acquisition of Kroll's security clearance business, that also served government agency clients. Kroll's business of vetting and clearing government employees was renamed KeyPoint Government Solutions by Veritas Capital. At the time when Veritas acquired Kroll, customers included Office of Personnel Management, Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Department of Justice, Coast Guard, Army National Guard and Los Angeles Police Department. Several of these agencies remain Perspecta clients. Today Kroll's security clearance business is known as KeyPoint "trusted workforce", seeing increasing demand from many government agencies as heightened security concerns drive increasing data requirements for identity analysis.

After 2010, SI Organization became the Veritas Capital telecom and space acquisition vehicle, acquiring PhaseOne Communications in February 2012, and in 2013, acquiring Applied Communications Sciences, the long lost telecom research orphan of Bell Labs. Known first as Bellcore after the break-up of AT&T in 1982, this innovative telecom business was acquired by SAIC in 1997, later sold to private equity and then to Ericsson, where it was renamed Telcordia. Ericsson was forced to spin out Applied Communication Sciences from Telcordia "to mitigate government concerns" on Telcordia being owned by a non-US company. This legacy Bell Labs business includes government contracts, and, of course, patents and patent rights, now managed by Perspecta and DXC Technology. SI Organization acquired QuinetQ North America in May, 2014 for its contract with NASA Goddard. In July, 2014, SI Organization changed its name to Vencore. With Kroll (then known as KeyPoint Government Solutions), SI Organization became part of Vencore Holdings. This is the entity that merged with the DXC Technology spin-out to become Perspecta.

I delve into history for investors considering Perspecta as an investment for the first time because one cannot appreciate the depth and breadth of Perspecta's established business of government IT contracting without understanding that it is based on more than 40 years of technology and relationships developed by large US corporations for both military and civilian government agencies. Perspecta is a longstanding member of the club, not a newcomer to IT contracting.

Additional acquisitions will add to this solid base of contracting experience. After 1 year as a public entity, Perspecta closed the acquisition of Knight Point Systems for $250 million, completed Aug 1, 2019. Knight Point Systems brings incremental expertise in "digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity and agile DevSecOps environments". An accretive transaction, Knight Point Systems is expected to add $25-$30 million annual revenue to Perspecta in the first year of ownership.

Funded and Unfunded Backlog

Perspecta reports its funded backlog at $1.9 billion as of June 2019, while total backlog (including contracts awarded but not yet specifically funded by Congressional appropriation) is $10.4 billion. As shown in the table below, 61% of the backlog is defense and intelligence contracts, with the remaining 39% serving civilian and health care US government agencies.

Perspecta appears to have achieved impressive participation among the desirable "Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity" contracts that are required for the daily functioning of the the US government. Perspecta's website, see it here, discloses that Perspecta is included in 5 different government wide BPA (blanket purchase agreements) with contracts and schedules specified through GSA (General Services Administration). GSA serves as the gatekeeper and payor for most US government agencies, directly compensating contractors on the behalf of US agencies for authorized work. In addition to the 5 GSA IDIQ contracts, Perspecta cites 2 US Army BPAs covered by government wide IDIQ contracts, plus 4 contracts specific to US Army agency awards. Perspecta also is shown to be paid on 2 IDIQ contracts for US Air Force and 2 for US Navy. Civilian intelligence and security IDIQ contracts include DHS (Department of Homeland Security), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and NOAA (National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration). US agency contracts covering health care administration IT services include NIH (National Institutes of Health), the VA (US Department of Veterans Affairs) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in addition to the IDIQ services provided to CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid), which I discussed above.

These IDIQ contracts ensure that Perspecta's base of recurring revenue is solid. Revenues on these IDIQ contracts will continue even during periods when new awards may be delayed. Barring a government shutdown (an eventuality that appears to have been eliminated for 2 years by the actions of Congress and the Trump administration during the spring and summer of 2019), financial pressure on Perspecta should be limited to management choices on the cost of bidding on incremental contracts.

Pipeline of Proposals and 2019 Contract Awards

On the conference call for 1Q FY 2020 results (ended June 30, 3019), Perspecta's CEO cited $24 million contract proposals submitted, not yet awarded, up from $17 billion submitted during the previous year. The increase demonstrates not so much incremental bidding activity but an increase in the average size of targeted proposals. Perspecta has a good win record on contracts up to $1 billion. Now, as a newly public company, Perspecta is in a stronger position to bid on contracts in the range of $1-$5 billion, and has even set its sights on a few contracts larger than $10 billion.

Perspecta has been allowed to compete for a broader range of management on the US Army ITES-3S contract, a total potential contract size of $12 billion. This contract is listed on Perspecta's website in a position indicating the highest dollar value of all Perspecta's existing IDIQ contracts. Increasing participation from sub-contractor to position of prime contractor would be a huge win for Perspecta, an unpredictable upside factor for the stock. It appears Perspecta is unlikely to end up with any less than they already have, and possibly they could be awarded a much larger share of Army ITES-3S.

Another signal of increased aggressiveness is Perspecta's protest last week of the $12.4 billion award of DOD EOS to CSRA/General Dynamics. The Defense Enterprise Office Solutions contract focuses on email and collaboration in the cloud, areas that Perspecta is confident are well covered by its prior experience with many US government agencies. Press coverage by Federal News Network notes, read it here. "Perspecta is arguing that if GSA had done its evaluation properly, Perspecta, not CSRA, would have been selected. Perspecta also alleges that CSRA has a conflict of interest".

Year to date for 2019, Perspecta's new contract awards, modifications and extensions total $4.6 billion, as shown in the table below.

Compared to Perspecta's current annualized revenue base of $4.3 billion, these new contract awards represent a book to bill ratio of 1.07x, a favorable start to what could be a big year for Perspecta.

Favorable Timing on Finalizing US Federal Budget

The end of September and the beginning of October 2019 looks like a favorable time for the stock as Congress finalizes the US budget for FY 2020 (ending September 2020). Now that Congress is back in session, Congressmen and Senators are eager to finish their work, so they may have more time to devote to their 2020 election efforts. As the broad terms of the Budget Act of 2019 are already in place, last minute "mark-ups" are still required to appropriate funds to specific agency contracts. Much of this work is normally done by Congressional staff, and completion should not be controversial. A short term CR (continuing resolution) may be required for some contracts, but most planned appropriations should be set by the end of October, 2019.

According to the terms of the Budget Act of 2019, DOD spending is to be increased by $323 billion through the end of FY 2021. For FY 2020, defense spending is set to increase 3.1%, while civilian agencies will see spending increase by 4.5% (including catch-up for amounts previously restricted by sequestration). Speaking of sequestration (automatic spending reductions required by law), it was abolished by the Budget Act of 2019. That, together with suspension of the US federal debt limit until July 2021, means that the threat of federal government shutdown has been averted. This provides a far more favorable scenario for US government contracting than I have seen during the past 8 years.

Attractive Valuation

I contrast Perspecta's current valuation and earnings growth to a more popular mid-cap stock, CACI International, in the table below. Note that Perspecta is valued at a much lower P/E ratio on expected EPS, while market cap to annualized revenue is the same as CACI International, also a mid-cap stock with revenues devoted to government IT contracts.

Market cap for Perspecta at $4.3 billion compares to $5.5 billion for CACI International. Perspecta's shares are trading at 12X EPS for both calendar years 2019 and 2020, while CACI International shares are trading at 21X 2019 calendar earnings and 17X 2020 calendar EPS. Expectations for EPS growth are significantly higher for CACI International, at 15% growth, while Perspecta has guided analysts to expect 8% EPS growth.

I have also attached an analysis of Perspecta's valuation compared to CACI International on the basis of total capitalization (adding total debt to market capitalization) relative to Adjusted EBITDA for the most recently completed fiscal year (March 2019 for both Perspecta and CACI International).

Perspecta is valued at 9.1X adjusted EBITDA, compared to 15.4X for CACI International. I think CACI International's stock shows a full valuation, having had a terrific run, up more than 50% year to date for 2019. In contrast, Perspecta's valuation looks attractive, in light of its undiscovered status.

Conclusion

Understanding Perspecta's technology offerings in its historical context helps to clarify why investors should feel comfortable with this unfamiliar midcap stock. I conclude that this is a good time to be considering investment in government IT contracting through choice of a pure play stock at a time when government spending trends appear favorable. I see Perspecta as a clear BUY, based on its established participation in IDIQ contracts, its potential for significant upside revenue surprise, and Perspecta's status as an underfollowed government IT services company.

