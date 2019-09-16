Razor Energy: A Call Option On Soaring Oil Prices

Given its low valuation and its risk profile, the company is an interesting call option to much higher oil prices over the short term.

Which Canadian oil and gas producer has the highest short-term potential if WTI prices suddenly skyrocket?

Following the drone attack on a Saudi Arabian oil plant, speculation around a strong increase in oil prices emerged.

If you're interested in the oil and gas industry, you probably thought about the consequences of the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities this weekend. Shortly after the news, speculations around a significant hike in oil prices emerged.

Oil and gas producers would benefit from such a development, at least in the short term. These events contribute to the volatility in oil prices, but the long-term impact is uncertain.

Besides, I've been writing a lot about Canadian oil and gas producers over the last several quarters. I estimate many of them are undervalued because of temporary infrastructure issues.

Thus, the potential short-term impact of these attacks made me wonder: Which Canadian producer would benefit the most from a sudden increase in oil prices?

The idea isn't about a long-term investment decision. Instead, the goal is to identify a Canadian oil and gas producer with the highest upside potential in the short term if oil prices soar, for any reason.

And Razor Energy (OTC:RZREF) is an interesting candidate to consider.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Why Razor Energy?

All Canadian E&P (Exploration & Production) companies produce a mix of liquids and gas. But I'm mostly interested here in the consequences of an increase in oil prices. Thus, I'm looking for companies with a high percentage of liquids production.

Besides, I'm also looking for a producer with a high debt load, high costs, and a low valuation, as it must be a leveraged bet on oil prices over the short term.

1. High liquids production

The chart below lists Canadian producers with the lowest gas production as a percentage of total production (in green).

Source: Author, based on company reports

I excluded integrated producers as lower margins from refineries would limit the upside potential from higher oil prices.

Canadian producers are mostly exposed to Canadian oil prices, but I assume differentials to WTI prices will stay standard.

We now have a list of 10 companies to work with. Let's move on to the next criteria.

2. High leverage

As I'm looking for a leveraged bet, I'll select companies based on their debt profile.

Based on the annualized Q2 earnings, the producers with the highest net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratios are MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Razor Energy.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But if I take into account the decommissioning liabilities - also called asset retirement obligations (ARO) - Razor Energy is by far the most levered company.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides, Razor Energy's capital allocation decisions aren't optimal. The company pays a dividend despite its huge debt load and the lack of profits (more on this in the next section).

I had already discussed in a previous article a few quarters ago why the dividend wasn't a good idea, and the situation didn't improve. Since the end of last year, net debt increased from C$54.2 million to C$60.6 million, and quarterly production decreased from 4,907 boe/d to 4,143 boe/d.

Besides, there's a sense of urgency. The C$45 million amended term load facility is due by January 2021. The company needs higher oil prices in the short term to refinance its debt with acceptable conditions.

3. High costs

The table below shows that, during Q2, Razor Energy didn't generate a positive total netback despite an average WTI price of US$59.80/bbl. In contrast, the other oil producers operated at a profit. The difference is mostly due to high operating costs.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table doesn't show the 10 producers I consider in this article for an easy-to-read comparison.

Besides, Razor Energy's hedges preserve the upside potential.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The company will receive the difference between the NYMEX WTI oil index less the difference between the ceiling price and the long upside call strike price if WTI prices exceed the strike price of the long upside call. The short story is Razor Energy's hedges won't offset a strong increase in oil prices.

4. Low valuation

The market values Razor Energy at a discount to its peers, which makes sense given the high leverage and the high costs.

Razor's flowing barrel valuation is C$18,233/boe/d while the market values most of the other producers between C$27,111/boe/d and C$55,400/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Price-to-adjusted funds flow, based on the annualized Q2 results, also shows Razor's low valuation. The market values the company at only 1.55 times its annualized Q2 adjusted funds flow. And this ratio is also lower compared to most of the other producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The market also values Razor's reserves at a discount to its peers. For instance, EV/PDP reserves of C$6.95/boe is well below the range of C$7.75/boe to C$22.99/boe for the other producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In any case, the low valuation associated with high debt and high costs makes Razor Energy an excellent speculative candidate to profit from a sudden increase in oil prices.

What's the potential?

Of course, there's no guarantee the stock price will react to higher oil prices. But the potential for a strong stock price increase is significant. Besides improving profits, higher oil prices will alleviate short-term pressure on the company because of its leverage.

To estimate the upside potential, I assume an average WTI price of US$80/bbl and a differential of 10% between WTI and the Canadian oil prices.

Based on the Q2 product mix, the table below shows the company would realize a total price of C$74.03/boe in such a scenario.

Source: Author

Assuming royalties represent 15% of the realized price, total netback would exceed C$13/boe.

Source: Author

Based on the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance at 4,650 boe/d, annual profits would reach C$22.6 million (C$13.33/boe * 4,650 boe/d * 365 days).

With a stock price at C$1.6, the market capitalization of C$24.15 million represents only about one year of profits if WTI prices reach US$80/bbl.

And assuming a 12x multiple to the profits while holding production flat, the market values the company at a 91% discount to my fair value estimate.

Source: Author

At a WTI price of US$80/bbl, my estimation of fair value corresponds to an upside potential of 11.2 times the current stock price.

As a comparison, and with the same assumptions, Crescent Point's (CPG) upside potential is "only" six times the current stock price, without taking into account its unfavorable hedges.

The evaluation of the exact upside potential isn't that important though. The point is to highlight Razor Energy's higher upside potential in the short term if oil prices soar.

Conclusion

Because of its high debt, high costs, and low valuation, the company is a leveraged bet on oil prices in the short term.

The potential stock price of about C$18 per share at a WTI price of US$80/bbl corresponds to a significant upside. But the downside protection is limited. Even if WTI prices stay stable at about US$55/bbl, the company won't generate any profit while facing a debt wall. Besides, management persists in paying a dividend.

Thus, as a long-term investor, I'm not interested in investing in Razor Energy. But the company is an interesting Canadian producer for investors looking for a short-term call option on oil prices.

