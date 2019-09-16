Envista IPO: With Stable EBITDA, A Buy At 4x-6x EBITDA

Envista expects to use $1.3 billion of proceeds from debt financing to pay Danaher, which most investors will not appreciate.

The company expects to sign several debt agreements, which may increase the company's financial risk. Only the investors reading the company documentation carefully will get to know about it.

Goodwill and intangibles represent 77% of the total amount of assets. The company has acquired over 25 dental businesses in the last 15 years.

Note that Patterson trades at 8.6x EBITDA with Debt/EBITDA of 2.9x. In our view, Envista will be a buy at around that mark. A market opportunity will exist at 4x-6x.

Envista is said to be one of the largest dental products companies in the world. Among the different products sold, the company is selling orthodontics, digital imaging technologies, and implants.

With stable and positive FCF and EBITDA, Envista (NVST) is a name that private equity analysts and value investors will look into. The company's financial debt appears to be less appealing feature of Envista. The investors who don't mind buying companies with debt/EBITDA of more than 5x may be able to acquire Envista at 4x-6x EBITDA or more. In our opinion, once the IPO goes live, the company will trade at 6x-9x EBITDA.

Business And Market Opportunity

Envista reports two business segments: specialty products & technologies and equipment & consumables. As shown in the table below, the equipment & consumables segment was responsible for ~52% of the total amount of revenue in 2018, while the specialty products & technologies segment reported the rest of the revenue. The revenue of the latter grew by 9.8% in the last two years. The revenue from the equipment & consumables segment was equal to -4%. Notice that the company operates in the United States as well as the EU and emerging markets. The charts below offer further information on the revenue of each segment.

The company believes that the global dental products industry was responsible for revenue generation worth $23 billion in 2018. Notice that Envista included imaging tools, x-ray imaging systems, consumables, instruments as well as implants and orthodontics. See below for more on the estimated segment size:

Other researchers believe that the global equipment market size is smaller than the value given by Envista. The market opportunity may be a bit lower than $23 billion. According to Grand View Research, the global dental equipment market size is equal to $7.6 billion. With that, the research body did not seem to include implants, aligners, brackets, and other equipment. With that, it is interesting marking that Grand View Research expects the market opportunity to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. With this in mind, in our view, investors should not expect the company's sales to grow at much more than 4.5% y/y.

The image below offers further information on the total market size:

Balance Sheet - Many Acquisitions And A Lot Of Goodwill

As of June 28, 2019, the asset/liability ratio is equal to 5x. The company's financial situation appears quite stable. However, there are several assets, which may be risky and investors need to get to know. Also, after the IPO, the company expects to obtain more debt, which may lead to a decline in the asset/liability ratio.

First of all, it is not ideal that the balance sheet does not report the total amount of cash in hand. Investors should be wondering whether Envista will not need cash after the separation from Danaher Corporation.

Besides, as a result of the company's previous acquisitions, goodwill and intangibles represent 77% of the total amount of assets. The company has acquired over 25 dental businesses in the last 15 years. The company did not execute any transaction in 2019 and 2018. As a result, the prospectus does not include information about the assets acquired and the sums paid. It is not that great. 77% of the total amount of assets are represented by assets about which market participants don't know a lot. We could not find information about the EV/EBITDA ratio paid for the acquisition or whether the acquisition integration worked well in the 25 transactions. In our view, the lack of information is always detrimental to the valuation of companies.

See below a list of assets:

We know that as of December 31, 2018, 60% of the total goodwill was related to assets of the specialty products and technologies segment, and 40% is related to the equipment and consumables segments. This information can be useful for assessing the valuation of Envista.

On the liability side, as of June 28, 2019, investors may not worry about the total amount of liabilities. As shown in the table below, they were equal to $1.15 billion:

However, the company expects to sign several debt agreements, which may increase the company's financial risk. In total, after the IPO, Envista will have new debt of $1.55 billion. So, the total amount of debt will be equal to $2.7 billion. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Prior to the completion of this offering, we intend to (I) enter into a five-year, $250 million senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks, which we refer to as the "credit facility," (II) borrow approximately $1.3 billion pursuant to a term loan agreement we expect to enter into with a syndicate of banks (consisting of a three-year, $650 million senior unsecured term loan facility and a three-year, €600 million senior unsecured term loan facility), which we refer to as the "term loans," and collectively with the credit facility, as the "debt financing" and (III) enter into cross-currency swap derivative contracts on the U.S. dollar-denominated term loan to effectively convert the U.S. dollar-denominated term loan to obligations denominated in euros. As described in the section entitled "Use of Proceeds," the proceeds from such $1.3 billion of borrowings will be paid to Danaher as partial consideration for Danaher's transfer of the net assets of its Dental business to us. Source: Prospectus

With a debt of $2.7 billion and $6 billion in assets, the asset/liability ratio will be equal to 2.2x. Only the investors reading the company documentation carefully will get to know about it.

Declining Sales, But Growing FCF

In the last two years, sales increased by only 2%, and the costs of sales increased by 4.89%. As a result, the gross profit margin declined from 58% to 56%. The decline in the gross profit margin will not alarm investors. However, it will not be appreciated by growth investors, who may pass on this name. Also, notice that in the six months ended June 28, 2019, sales declined by 2.5%, and the gross profit margin declined to 55%.

Envista is a name to be followed carefully by private equity analysts and value investors. The company is marking a lot of restructuring efforts, which will most likely not hurt the company. Also, adjusted net earnings increased from $342 million in 2016 to $343 million in 2018. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

The productivity improvement and restructuring related charges incurred during 2018 include $23 million of cash charges and less than $1 million of noncash charges. The productivity improvement and restructuring related charges incurred during 2017 and 2016 include cash charges of $29 million and $23 million and $7 million and $11 million of noncash charges, respectively. Source: Prospectus

As shown in the table below, the Pro Forma 2018 EBITDA equals $490 million, and 2018 FCF is equal to $327 million, 5.6% more than that in 2017. With a debt of $2.7 billion, the company's debt/Pro Forma 2018 EBITDA equals 5.5x.

Use Of Proceeds

Envista expects to use $1.3 billion of proceeds from debt financing to pay Danaher, which most investors will not appreciate. Investors should get to know that Envista reports positive FCF and Adjusted EBITDA. With this in mind, the company will most likely be able to continue its operations without selling additional equity. In our view, stock dilution risk does not appear to be significant on this name. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

We intend to pay to Danaher, as partial consideration for the Dental business Danaher is contributing to us in connection with the separation, all of the net proceeds we will receive from the sale of our common stock in this offering, including any net proceeds we receive as a result of any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, and approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds from term debt financing that we will enter into prior to the closing of this offering. Source: Prospectus

6x-9x EBITDA Would Be Reasonable

Envista believes that it is the leader in many of the company's served markets. The company has not mentioned any single competitor in the prospectus. Owler offers a list of companies that compete with Envista. However, they seem to be all private companies, which is not great. They do not help assess the company's valuation. See the image below for more details on the matter:

As shown in the chart below, we identified six companies operating in the dental industry. Most of them trade at 8.6x-23x EBITDA with revenue growth of -10% to 5%, gross profit margin of 21%-73%, and Debt/EBITDA of 1.9-2.9x. The charts below offer further information on the matter:

Envista reports better gross profit margin than most competitors. Also, its sales are not declining at a larger pace than that of many peers. If the company did not have a significant amount of debt, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio would be close to 12x-17x. However, with the Debt/EBITDA ratio close to 5.5x, in our view, the shares will most likely trade at 6x-9x EBITDA. Note that Patterson (PDCO) trades at 8.6x EBITDA with Debt/EBITDA of 2.9x. In our view, Envista will be a buy at around that mark or a bit higher. A market opportunity will exist at 4x-6x EBITDA.

Notice in the table below that Envista may have to pay most of its debt obligations in more than 5 years. As a result, most investors will not care a lot about the company's debt, which will most likely enhance the company's EV/EBITDA ratio.

Controlled Company Without An Independent Board Of Directors

Envista's most detrimental feature is that the company will be, after the IPO goes live, a controlled entity. See in the table below that the parent company will own 80.6% of the total amount of assets.

Also, the company does not expect to have an independent Board of Directors, which most investors will dislike. It means that the company may make decisions to benefit the controlling shareholder, which may not be in the interest of minority shareholders. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Risks

If investors don't appreciate Envista's financial risk, the demand for the stock after the IPO may not be significant. As a result, the share price could decline.

The dental industry is sensitive to economic conditions. In some countries, taking care of teeth is not the number one priority. When the economy is not doing great, they may go less to the dentist or choose not to correct abnormal alignment. With this in mind, if there is an economic crisis, the company's sales may decline quite a bit, which will lead to a decline in the company's stock price.

Conclusion

Envista appears to be making efforts to maintain positive FCF and EBITDA. Private equity analysts will most likely appreciate this name. We only see two problems. Firstly, the company's financial debt is quite significant. Also, the fact that Envista will use the proceeds to pay the most significant shareholder will not be appreciated in Wall Street. With all this information in mind, we believe that after the IPO goes live, a ratio of 6x-9x EBITDA will be very reasonable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.