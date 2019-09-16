Cabot Oil & Gas: 50% Upside

But I am lowering my PT on COG to $28 based on recent NYMEX weakness. Yet, that is still ~50% higher than Friday's close.

Given the company's estimated 2,900 drilling locations, fears that the company is "running out of inventory" are clearly overblown.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) had a mixed Q2 EPS report. It beat on the bottom line (by $0.03/share) but missed on revenue. However, given the crash in the price of natural gas, results actually came in stronger than I expected. As can be seen from the graphic below, NYMEX dropped steadily from around $2.50 at the beginning of the quarter to around $2.30 by the end of June:

Yet, Cabot was still able to deliver $181.0 million ($0.43/share) of net income and generate free cash flow ("FCF") of $72.7 million ($0.17/share). That obviously pales in comparison to the $308.4 million in FCF Cabot generated in Q1, but certainly bodes well as compared to the current quarterly dividend of only $0.06/share. That is, YTD COG has generated $381 million in FCF ($0.90/share), while the annual dividend obligation is only $0.36.share. Despite four dividend increases in the last two years, there is clearly room for more significant dividend increases in the near future.

COG's Advantage: Low Cost Breakeven Point

COG was able to generate significant free cash flow in Q2 even as the bottom fell out of the NYMEX gas price because it has arguably the lowest cost rock in the business. As the slide below shows, the company continues to reduce its all-in operating cost, which in Q2 was only $1.41/Mcfe. Note that is down a whopping 20% just from last year's $1.76/Mcfe average cost. That's mostly a product of having good rock and also because exploration and financing cost continues to fall on a per unit basis:

Running Out Of Inventory?

I'm not sure why the issue of "inventory run-out" keeps popping up with COG, but it does (see Josh Young's Seeking Alpha piece; COG: Are They Running Out of Core Inventory?). It may be due to investor concerns when they look at a map of COG's acreage position:

They must see that little blue dot and think, my God, they only have acreage in one play!? But the truth is: that blue dot covers arguably the best dry gas acreage in the country. And COG has an estimated 2,900 drilling locations to exploit in the play. Note that at the 2019 rate of an estimated 90 net new wells drilled, that inventory will last more than 3 decades (32.2 years to be precise).

While some wells will obviously be better than others, I have seen no credible report that "core" acreage is disappearing. In fact, one could argue that COG's demonstrated break even cost reduction is a sign that their wells are becoming even more efficient, not less so.

I should also mention that in July, COG said that it had acquired some adjacent acreage near its core properties, which should enable it to drill certain laterals almost 40% longer and add 100 bcf of production potential.

So, I hope this information will put an end to speculation that COG is somehow running out of inventory anytime soon. There may be a good reason not to invest in COG (i.e. the low-price of natural gas), but running out of inventory isn't one of them, in my opinion.

Price Exposure By Index

Another aspect of COG that I like about is that it is becoming more of a "utility-like" company with long-term contracts to supply natural gas to multiple electric generation plants and to the Dominion LNG terminal. Note that fixed-price contracts at a price ~$2.80 now compose about 20% of COG's price exposure. Investors have got to like that when the current price of NYMEX as of Friday's close was $2.61 and COG's all-in operating expenses are $1.41/Mcfe.

Buyback Heavy - Dividend Light

Note that in Q2, Cabot repurchased 5.1 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $24.63 (i.e. a cost of $126 million). Yet, COG spent only $38 million on dividends. That is a 3.3x over-emphasis on buybacks over the dividend. And the company just increased its buyback plan by an additional 25 million shares.

Management's allocation of FCF toward a massive over-emphasis on buybacks is a big concern. Most analysts generally believe buybacks are a much better deal for executive management as compared to ordinary shareholders. I agree. Also, with the stock trading at $18.81, it's clear all the stock the company bought back in Q2 at $24.63 did very little to help the ordinary shareholder.

Summary & Conclusion

The late summer sell-off based on the NYMEX price drop appears to be a great buying opportunity. COG continues to generate tons of FCF and continues to increase the dividend and buyback shares. Since Q2 of 2017, the company has reduced its outstanding share count by 10%. That said, management's overemphasis on buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders is an unwise allocation of its FCF, in my opinion.

I am reducing my PT on COG by $2 to $28/share due to a bigger than expected drop to the price of NYMEX gas during Q2 and management's insistence on over-emphasizing stock buybacks as compared to ordinary dividends. It's clear the company can afford a much higher dividend.

Yet, note my $28 PT is roughly 50% higher than Friday's close of $18.81. COG is a STRONG BUY.

