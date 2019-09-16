The European Central Bank Had To Do Something - But This Monetary Policy Might Not Be It

The markets didn't take it all well at all.

Industrial production figures show us that they needed to do something, but this?

The European Central Bank's Problem

The setup of the eurozone means that there's no central control of fiscal policy. But there is, as there obviously will be in a monetary zone, central control of monetary policy. This means that said monetary policy is going to be floating over a variety of fiscal ones and probably isn't going to be correct for any of them.

Still, the ECB must try and so they are.

The Actual Solution

As we know Greece is a bombed out economic case, Italy has significant debt problems. But other than that, well, things are pretty OK in the eurozone. The French, Spanish and Portuguese economies are growing for example. The problem is Germany. Partly, a dependence upon a slowing China as an export market. Partly that they're running a tight fiscal policy - significant budget surpluses - when perhaps they should be having a looser one.

One useful solution for the more general slow growth across the zone therefore being Germany to spend more domestically. But no one, certainly not the ECB, has the power to push this.

So, A Problem

Industrial production is not doing well in the eurozone:

Euro zone industrial production disappointed again in July, falling 0.4% m/m and building on a 1.4% drop in June. In yearly terms, production plunged 2%, significantly worse than the 0.8% decline recorded for the past year. At least the details weren’t so bad; capital goods production rose by a strong 1.8% m/m, though this reversed only half of June’s decrease, while durable consumer goods output added 1.2%. Production declined across all other subsectors. Across major countries, industrial output dropped everywhere but in France, where it rose by a marginal 0.2% m/m.

Industry isn't all of an economy but Germany is the overwhelming influence in the eurozone one and industry is much more important to the German economy than to other rich country ones.

So, What Does The ECB Do?

Well, the ECB uses the tools it's got. When all you've got is a hammer - when all you've got is monetary policy:

The European Central Bank went all out during its September meeting. Not only did it cut its deposit rate to -0.5% from -0.4%, but it also announced a new round of open-ended quantitative easing, to the tune of €20 billion of purchases per month. Adding to that, it extended the maturity of its TLTRO III programme while also easing its modalities, linked its forward guidance on rates to the 2% inflation target, which sounds like wishful thinking, as well as introduced a two-tier system for excess reserve remuneration. The euro plunged following the bank’s decision, as the package was more than markets could have hoped for.

Or as PNC said in their briefing email:

Finally, President Draghi called on Eurozone governments to make fiscal policy more stimulative, saying that monetary policy alone will not be enough to support the Eurozone economy. He even called on governments with high public debt (unstated, Italy is the Eurozone’s largest public borrower) to increase fiscal stimulus through automatic stabilizer programs, which are programs like unemployment benefits that pay out more when the economy weakens.

IHS Markit is predicting perhaps another 10 bps cut in rates in December.

My View

I know, I know, I'm not in favor of the euro anyway. But this is all rather why I'm not in favor. We don't and largely cannot have fiscal and monetary policy working together as they're simply not under the control of the same people nor even for the same reasons.

The Investor View

My opinion is that monetary policy has gone about as far as it can. There's a limit to how negative rates can go. The big signal is therefore any announcement on changes in fiscal policy.

Specifically, the policy announcement which would actually make a difference - and thereby significantly perk up markets - would be a German decision to increase spending, possibly reduce taxes, and thereby reduce the budget surplus and in doing so expand domestic demand.

That might be a long time coming but that's the thing to be looking for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.