Vornado: Management's Motives Are Not Convincing

Counterintuitive as it seems, with the S&P 500 sitting close to all-time highs, it might be an excellent time to shop for office REITs. President Trump is calling out the Fed for zero interest rates, and lower rates have a positive effect on real estate assets. The treasuries yield directly influences cap rates, which are determined by the risk-free rate (on a bond with a maturity equal to the property’s expected holding period) plus the required risk premium. The premium depends on the specific property, market, and time. Thus, investors shouldn’t be surprised to see that the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is outperforming both the S&P500 and the NASDAQ, YTD.

While the overall REIT segment has been a solid performer, outliers do happen. Mall and office REITs performance has been somewhat disappointing, and it is still possible to fish for value in these subsectors. Those who follow me know my REIT investment philosophy is quite simple: look for high-quality assets and exceptional management teams and stick to the companies for the long-term. While I have recently analyzed and started a long position in SL Green (SLG) I decided to look also at Vornado Realty (VNO) to determine whether both represent compelling opportunities or one of the two is a better pick.

While SL Green Realty is the largest landlord of office real estate in Manhattan, Vornado is second with roughly 18 million sq. ft. of space owned in NYC. After the spin-off of its Washington DC portfolio, VNO generates 90% of its NOI from Ney York (split 75% office / 25% high-street retail). The company development pipeline has increasingly concentrated in the Penn District submarket, close to the new Hudson Yard development project. The requalification of the area seems a smart move by VNO, as it could have a positive spillover effect on the “Penn District.” The company highlighted the opportunity during its presentation at REITweek last June.

The differential between Hudson Yard asked rents starting at $99 PSF, and the current average of $64 PSF in place at Penn should bear substantial fruit for Vornado. The two remaining non-Manhattan properties, theMART in Chicago and 555 CALIFORNIA in San Francisco have also been good performers in recent years. In general, I think there’s a lot to like in Vornado's asset portfolio, which focuses on crown assets located in Times Square, The Plaza District, Park Avenue, and Grand Central. So, with regards to assets owned, the company easily fits my requirements.

Although the value of Vornado assets is beyond doubt, the company unlikely to possess a moat. The limited market share prevents Vornado from having pricing power above the competition, necessary to determine the company has some efficient scale. That is a shared trait for all the three major Manhattan office REITs, in fact, neither SL Green, Vornado, or Empire State Realty (ESRT) have the necessary scale to influence the overall market dynamics. The combined ownership of SL Green (8%), Vornado (4%) and Empire State (2%) are below any significant threshold.

Despite the lack of economic moat, VNO shares have seemingly become appealing with a generous dividend yield over 4%, and an extensive pipeline of new developments including 512 West 22nd Street, Farley Office, and Retail Building, 260 Eleventh Avenue and 606 Broadway and the entire Penn redevelopment project. The company has about $3.3 billion available dry powder for its pipeline and investments, with an estimated $2.1 billion available for new opportunities.

The large cash balance is also a reason why Vornado earns a solid Baa2 / BBB investment grade rating, which is one-notch above SL Green. SLG is roughly one turn net debt/EBITDA more leveraged than Vornado at 7.3x vs. 6.1x, but both companies have a solid balance sheet with ample liquidity. However, SL Green has less cash on hand than Vornado due to its substantial share repurchase activity.

Here is where things get saucy. Both Vornado's and SL Green's management teams have been very vocal with analysts about how large the discount to their NAV has grown to be. Both CEOs seems to believe their companies are screaming buys. SLG has presented its estimate of NAV at roughly $130 per share based on a 4.75% cap rate, implying an almost 40% discount from current trading levels. Vornado has not made such similar public statement, and NAV estimates are not readily available. In the latest article about Vornado on SA, fellow contributor Fieldston Financial estimated this number to be about $90 per share, implying a 30% discount from the present price. Part of the uncertainty hinges on the cap rate to be used for the high-street retail and non-NYC assets, but I also run a back-of-the-envelope calculation based on FY18 NOI and balance sheet data reported by Vornado:

Although my result is a bit more conservative, $90 seems attainable in 2019 as there are slightly more generous cap rates and a higher cash NOI available. Also based on NAV numbers, SL Green has committed big to share repurchases. Readers interested to learn more can also read the article of contributor Dane Bowler, which highlights in detail SLG’s plan. To sum it up, between raise cash from equity or debt, the company has taken a third way, recycling some fully appreciated assets to significantly reduce the share count and boost NAVps without taking on further leverage. Of the $2.5 billion registration, SLG has about $1 billion left, but shares have yet to appreciate.

Vornado’s management has become increasingly frustrated by analysts’ questions on buybacks, and during the latest earnings call, CEO Steven Roth reiterated the company position on the matter. He added that VNO is on a wait-and-see approach by looking at how the program will turn out for SLG, and did not forget to mention that the plan failed to achieve anything meaningful so far:

One of our pals is doing a buyback, okay? Very committed to it, okay? It hasn't worked yet.

Vornado management believes it can spend better on redevelopments and new projects. If no such opportunities are readily available, then the company thinks it is better off piling up more and more cash for later use. Fair enough, the reason may hold some ground, but what does not add up are the numbers used by Roth to justify the negative stance on buybacks.

Roth explained $1 billion of buybacks would only increase NAVps by about $1.5, which is not a meaningful amount. The statement does not make much sense, despite seemingly convincing the analysts present at the call. Let’s do some math: VNO has a present market cap of approximately $12.1 billion (0.9 billion of preferred treated as debt) and 191 million shares outstanding. At current prices, $1 billion would buy almost 16 million common shares (I would assume the price does not go up, as pointed out to be SLG’s case by Mr.Roth), or 8.4% of the current total outstanding. If VNO NAVps is $90, then buying back 8.4% shares would raise it by $90*(100/91.6) = $98.25, an increase of $8.25 per share. To say that $1 billion adds $1.5 of NAVps, one must believe the current Vornado’s NAVps is ($1.5/0.084)-$1.5 = $16.4 per share. And even if the $1.5 were to be intended as the additional NAVps obtained through the sale of $1 billion of assets, still the transaction would make sense. Am I missing something here?

The point is that while VNO management is free to believe that buybacks are done for the sole purpose to prop up the share price, I agree with Dane Bowler that “Buying back stock is literally buying its remaining pool of office assets (…). It is basically an arbitrage that creates value for shareholders every time it is executed.” And if you have 1) a market with a significant amount of new supply coming online, 2) an excellent pipeline of projects already funded, and 3) an equity market that under appreciates your portfolio, making use of such an arbitrage opportunity makes a whole lot of sense.

When considering the traditional P/FFO and P/NAV metrics, SL Green currently trades at a much more compelling valuation of 11.8x and 0.63x versus the 16.4x and 0.75x of Vornado. Both companies share the same primary risk (namely, employment conditions in NYC) and their balance sheets are both conservatively managed. Despite the One Vanderbilt concerns, I see SLG's discount vs. VNO (and SLG own’s historical averages) as undeserved.

Morningstar also pegs SLG as the better value. Despite using a different multiple (EV/EBITDA) and despite conceding VNO has a higher multiple over SLG (21.5x vs. 19.5x), SL Green comes out ahead (about 20% undervalued) vs. Vornado trading within fair value range.

Also, based on the stubborn refusal of VNO management to act on buybacks hiding behind improbable excuses, I am favoring SL Green's stance on the matter. I believe there are two possible outcomes:

Management teams are right that VNO and SLG shares are both undervalued. Hence, SL Green will outperform Vornado by holding less cash and re-investing in itself through its buyback program; VNO will outperform SLG because actual cap rates are compressed, and therefore the best course of action is to temporarily accumulate cash (in perfect Buffett style) for later use.

Both management teams are betting on a trend in the NYC office market: bullish in the case of SLG and more bearish for VNO. However, if Vornado's management is right and the bearish outcome turns out to be the right one, then what is the point of highlighting in calls and presentations how big the company discount to NAV currently is? While I can buy the claim that there are better bucks to be made with new projects, Vornado is also saying developments in which it has already invested are not a buy at this point. As such, the ultimate reason for not deploying a buyback would be that the NYC office market is overheated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.