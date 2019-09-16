Nucor Corporation: Cheap Quality Stock With Much Pessimism Already Priced In

Pessimism has already been priced in but it has not happened yet. Maybe it will never happen.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) produces steel and steel products in the US: for example tubes, bars, sheets, and hot-rolled galvanized steel. The company is also a large recycler of steel. The company owns many factories mainly in the east part of the US, but there are also facilities in Canada and Mexico. In 2018 about 65% of the revenue came from its steel mills. The company also owns several joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. These 50% stakes might be worth about $500 million, so they represent only a small portion of the market cap. The company's strategy is to try to move to more advanced products to keep gross margins healthy. This strategy has been successful: gross margins have increased during the last 8 reporting years.

Why Nucor?

The reason I discuss this company instead of another US-listed stock is its cheapness, in particular low EV/EBIT, combined with a good score on many quality metrics. I source investment ideas using several quantitative strategies with high statistical returns. One of them is the Quantitative Value strategy from Wesley Gray and Tobias Carlisle. According to my implementation of this strategy Nucor Corporation is one of the best stocks among other US-listed stocks.

I always do conventional research into such ideas. I believe such research reduces investment risks. My research focuses on payouts and dilutions over the years, balance sheet strength, signs of financial distress, subsequent events, important disputes and issues involving any unethical behavior, insider pay, substantial shareholders and related-party transactions.

I think for statistical investors it is better to get an overview of these basic facts than trying to predict future business results. However there are currently 2 positives for the near future of Nucor. First, in June and July the company apparently raised its steel prices (see also here). That suggest little competitive pressure. A related tailwind are protectionist policies from the Trump administration. In the conference call in July the CEO said those policies have been expanded and confirmed they are effective (see also here). Furthermore I do not think such policies will be abandoned any time soon after Trump is succeeded. Longer term much depends on economic growth in the US, and therefore on demographics. I think that also suggests a good future for Nucor Corporation.

Disputes

A search on the company name and keyword “fraud” revealed several workers injury complaints, see for example Kenneth Stewart versus Nucor, won by Nucor. There were several other lawsuits, among others with customers but these cases are from very long ago.

The company writes on page 7 of its annual report it is not a major contributor responsible for any major cleanup, because it “long ago implemented environmental practices that have resulted in the responsible disposal of waste materials.” There may be good reasons the company says this. According to the Wikipedia page Nucor had several environmental issues. In particular in 2012 (details here) and in 2016 Nucor had to deal with air quality issues.

Payouts

The company paid very stable dividends during the last 10 years. During 6 of the last 10 years the company did small dilutions raising about $10.5 million. I think these dilutions are related to management compensation. Last year and also last 2 quarters the company spent a lot of money on buying back shares. During the last 4 quarters the company paid out $864 million through buybacks and $488 million in dividends. Most shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2018 probably for slightly higher prices than today’s share price. Still the company probably bought back 4-5% of the shares. Such a combination of substantial buybacks and dividends suggests much confidence of management in the future of the company and therefore good returns.

Balance sheet

The balance sheet is moderately levered with a ratio Tangible Assets/Tangible Book = 2.1. The current ratio is almost 4 and there is much more cash than current debt. Non-current debt however is $4.3 billion with average interest rate of almost 5%, with only small repayments this year and next year. The company also has an undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion. So I do not think the company is financially distressed. Moreover the company could use free cash flow to get rid of this debt in 2-3 years.

Related-party transactions and executive pay

For 2018 the company mentions 2 related-party transactions (page 17 of the proxy statement). The company employed the stepson of a high-end executive as a “melt shop supervisor” for $180k. The company paid $4.12 million to a transport company at least partly owned by the brother-in-law of another high-end executive for transporting products and materials.

Base salaries for the executives are approximately $500k except for the CEO who earns $1.4 million. In 2018 variable pay for the executives was extremely high. The total package of the executives was typically $5 million except for the CEO who earned $15.6 million. Such high variable pay increases chances of excessive risk taking.

I estimate total equity based compensation at about 0.3% of the market cap per year, or about $50 million.

When the Chief Digital Officer retired (at 62 or 63 years old) after 29 years he got a goodbye package of over $5 million.

Clearly Nucor pays its top-executives extremely well. Considering the size and performance of Nucor I do not think these payments are a red flag or a big negative for the stock though.

A negative for governance is that the CEO and Chairman roles are combined in the same person. This situation is about to end however since the CEO/Chairman is leaving at the end of December this year. A new CEO has already been selected so I suppose someone else will get the Chairman role. BTW, after the Chief Digital Officer got $5 million as a goodbye package I am curious how much the retiring CEO will get.

Substantial shareholders

Several big institutions own stakes above 5% (see also here). The top 10 largest institutional holders own together more than 40% of the company. At the moment the largest holder is The Vanguard Group. I consider investors like The Vanguard Group as passive investors. Positions of such investors do not suggest as much conviction in the stock as positions of active investors. But there are also actively managed funds in the stock, for example ClearBridge Investments with a stake of 2.39%. Capital Group with a stake of 2.14% is also an active fund manager. Anyway, that over 40% of the company is owned by 10 different institutional investors suggests a lot of trust in the stock. Lastly, several directors own for more than $1 million in shares. But they got these shares mostly from equity compensation.

Bottom line

With an EV/EBIT number of about 6 Nucor is extremely cheap. Such stocks have on average high returns. Moreover Nucor scores well on financial strength and several 8-year quality metrics. That makes high returns even more likely. So I recommend investing in this stock.

Since January 2018 the stock went down about 20%. Some have attributed this to concerns about steel production excess capacity resulting in lower steel prices. See the articles of Stephen Simpson published in September 2018 and December 2018. Others claimed supply and demand should stay in balance. The fact is that steel prices have been pretty stable since January 2018. Therefore I think the decline could be best attributed to general disinterest in stocks of brick and mortar companies without a clear growth story. The stock might also be cheap because people fear a recession and/or a rollback of favorable trade policies in the US.

I think much pessimism is already priced in, but it has not happened yet. Maybe it won't happen at all. For sure interests of investors will change again. Finally, we might be able to trust management: if the future was bleak, it's not likely they would have bought so many shares back.

Become a statistical investor. Investing is mostly a game of luck. Therefore it is dangerous to invest based on conviction with large positions. But investing with many small positions in undervalued stocks with statistically great returns works just as well. So that is what I do, with 7 proven global stock strategies. Join me: get a free trial of my newsletter on SeekingAlpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.