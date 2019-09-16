Investing In Post-Lehman World

Timing the market is difficult, but "time in the market" and having the fortitude to invest more cash during bouts of market weakness can generate meaningful gains.

Investors who bought U.S. stocks just before Lehman's collapse - a historically ill-timed market foray - have still done very well over the past 11 years.

We just surpassed the eleven-year anniversary of the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, an infamous nadir during the Global Financial Crisis. There will be plenty of articles on the lessons learned in the post-crisis period marking this date, but one simple lesson sticks out most to me: the power of a long-term investing horizon.

The S&P 500 (VOO) closed at 1,252 that previous Friday on September 12th, 2008. The market had already entered bear territory with a -20% price change from the previous high of 1,565 from October 2007. On that Monday, Lehman Brothers would fail and Merrill Lynch would be pushed into the arms of Bank of America (BAC). On Tuesday, AIG (AIG) would agree to an extraordinary federal bailout. Less than ten days later, Washington Mutual would become the largest bank failure in history. From September 12th, 2008 through the low on March 9th, 2009, the S&P 500 would fall another 45%.

Those were heady times, but all was not lost. The chart below shows the cumulative return of the S&P 500, including reinvested dividends, from the day before the Lehman collapse through last week's close a full eleven years later.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

Investors who put their money in the market the day before Lehman Brothers failed have earned 10.6% annualized returns, including reinvested dividends.

There are plenty of market participants who are simply staying out of the market because of elevated market multiples, a belief that the record economic expansion is extended, or general global macro concerns that include a quixotic trade tiff. Sure, if you sold pre-Lehman and bought back in at the absolute lows in March 2009, you did not just make 10.6% annualized returns, but a scintillating 17.7%. That is really tough to do, which is why many active investors have underperformed the market over long time intervals. Many more people failed to get back into the market at all, and have not reaped the gains of a historic market run.

Even if you went back to the height of the tech bubble when the market reached a then all-time high on March 24, 2000, investors have earned roughly 5.6% annual returns to today. Admittedly, that is not a great total return and would have underperformed safer investments like long duration U.S. Treasuries over that period (7.2% annualized return), but I view that return as still adequate. From a market peak, and through two historic equity market drawdowns, investors have been paid to own U.S. stocks.

In America, it is often about "Keeping Up With the Joneses". How do you outperform your neighbor? You hold onto well-diversified equity portfolios when the average investor will lag the market due to poor market timing. How do you boost your returns over that period? It is not necessarily timing the market through timely exits and re-entries, but finding the ability to invest even more money when stocks have sold off by evaluating your spending habits and increasing your investment rate. If you can build a portfolio of strategies that generate structural alpha and are tailored to your overall risk tolerance even better.

Generating 10.6% annualized returns from the session before the Lehman bankruptcy is great, but continuing to add incremental investments during the Great Recession, sequestration and the U.S. downgrade, Greece and the sovereign debt crisis, the commodity correction, global trade tensions, and all of the other risk flares of the past decade-plus have made buy-and-hold investors more wealthy. As we sit near another all-time high eleven years post-Lehman, I think this is an important point for Seeking Alpha readers to consider.

