WTI At The Same Price As July Big Whup. Don't Fall For The Hype; Let's Take The Other Side. Also, It's Fed Week

As bad as it might be for the Saudi, it is not really going to affect the US negatively.

Oil scare hype, don't fall for it!

Last night just before WTI trade opened, the word was crude would pop 20%, then 15%, and then 11%. Now we are trading between 59 and 60 for a 10% pop. This after being plastered all over the news this was the biggest hit to the oil production in history. Too bad this didn't happen just a few years ago when the US was dependent on imports. The US is now a net exporter, and this is a very different time. There is an over-supply in a time when consumption is not growing dramatically. I don't want to regurgitate what I wrote yesterday. It's just that true to form the media, and all the commentators are talking up the risk. But we have the greatest value weighing machine known to man: the markets. The markets tend to overreact when there is a lack of visibility, but in this case, it is plain to see. We are hardly down at all. There is plenty of oil. This terrible attack, whoever is responsible, is not going to hurt anyone except the Saudis, and eventually Iran and the Houthis. True to form Trump has announced that he is opening the oil reserve, and we will export every drop of oil we can. So please don't try to trade oil to the long side; you will get hurt.

Let's take the other side of the debate

The OIH, XOP and XLE are all up strong this morning. I want to bet against that being sustainable. Let's talk about creating some Put spreads. OIH is the oil services ETF. OIH is up 7%. I want to bet that OIH will substantially lose this rise over the next several weeks or sooner. So let's take a late October expiration; it's currently trading at 14.

Buy Open 1 contract (100 share equivalent) OIH October 25 expiration 14 strike (in the money) for $1.03

And spreading it

Sell Open 1 contract OIH October 25 expiration 12 strike for $0.31

If you bought an out-of-the-money strike of 13.5, the price would have been lower. This is only an educational example for those who are thinking about how to put on an options trade. Buying Open signifies that you are going Long. Sell Open, signifies that you choose to sell an option to capture premium (potential profit) Selling Open and Buying Close. So by Sell Open the lower-priced Put, you are capturing the 31 cents to offset the cost of the Long Put. You should almost always look to spread Calls and Puts to lower your costs. Next up is XOP. XOP is the small-cap weighted E&P oil names.

XOP is trading at $25.63, up $2

Buy Open 1 XOP contract October 25 expiration 24.5 strike for $3.04

Sell Open 1 XOP contract October 25 expiration 23 strike for $0.52

XLE is trading up about 3 points. XLE is the ETF for big-cap oil names. This is the one sector that if it breaks below your Put spread and you are looking for a dividend payer; it gives a 3.7% dividend.

Buy open 1 XLE contract 64 strike October 25 Expiration for $2.06

Sell open 1 XLE contract 60.5 strike October 25 Expiration for $1.45

Consider betting against these heavily shorted oil names

These are heavily shorted small-cap names. Once they are covered, they will drop like rocks as the price of WTI comes back to more normal levels. A fast money trader is welcome to create Put-spreads on these individual names. If you are comfortable with options, realize that these options will likely not have too much liquidity and make sure you have wide spreads. You don't want to end up owning these flea-bitten dogs.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) up 17.42%

SW Energy (NYSE:SWN) up 11.66%

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) up 24.67%

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) up 10.8%

You can take your pick of other high pops in the oil sector like individual oil services names or other names.

The prices in the above examples will vary a lot since options in this case will swing widely on every new piece of hype. In these examples, I have given you the spread, so for XLE, the long Put cost is $2.06 and the short Put - selling the put means that you are getting paid for the short put - is $1.45 so the overall cost in this example is really $0.61. The prices will vary, but the template is real.

We seem to have forgotten that this is Fed Week

The lower futures are being assigned to the Oil "crises", but really if this was a normal Monday of a Fed week, the futures would be down anyway. Powell is widely assumed to lower the funds rate to 0.25%. What the market is worried about is what Powell will say afterward. Most people believe that one more rate cut is on offer. It would make sense that Powell would pull back on that thought, and that might roil the market depending on how he says it. I am on the side of Powell not messing up. His last conference after a rate move was quite good, and I think he can finesse this one too. So I think the rally moves on after Wednesday. The next stop is the Trade Talks at the end of September.

China's slowdown deepens

China states that Industrial output growth weakened to 4.4% in August, the weakest in 17.5 years. I think this sets up a narrative that China will make an offer to Trump for an interim-trade relationship that will seek to freeze tariffs and bellicose tweets. Trump will have to be able to claim victory to help his election prospects, but he must do it in a way that will make China lose face. Still, this helps the expectation that the September meeting will be positive.

Last week's two IPOs

I like Cloudflare (NET) and SmileDirectClub (SDC) not so much. Cloudflare is a small-cap cloud-tech service name that has security and infrastructure for websites. SDC is in a rapidly commoditized business that will be primarily about execution and lowering costs. It might be successful, but I have no insight about it. I see TV advertising for another brand called "Candid" and there will be others. 3M (MMM) has been rumored to enter this market. I see this all as negatively affecting Align Technology (ALGN) and even advocated a Put option on it. It was trading at 398 and is now at 177, so maybe that call was late to the party. I am convinced that 34 times earnings might still be too high for this name, especially if a name like MMM really does come in.

This Week's Earnings Announcements that I find interesting

Tuesday, September 17: Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Chewy Inc. (CHWY), FedEx Co. (FDX)

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Chewy Inc. (CHWY), FedEx Co. (FDX) Wednesday, September 18: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Thursday, September 19: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.