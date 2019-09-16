First Look At WeWork's IPO

This compares to a prior valuation of $47 billion, the price at which SoftBank last invested into the company. SoftBank has committed to buying ~$750 million additional shares.

Among the high-profile IPOs of the year - Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Slack (WORK) and Pinterest (PINS) - none have seen gains except for the latter, but none also had as difficult of a time going public as WeWork (WE) (officially labeled "The We Company", but more commonly known by the name of its original flagship brand). In the weeks since WeWork has filed its S-1 document, institutional investors have torn into the offering and criticized WeWork's funhouse accounting, loose governance, and extreme valuation.

In an effort to push its IPO through the market despite difficult resistance, WeWork has made extraordinary concessions to investors to improve the marketability of its offering. Ultimately, until we know WeWork's final valuation and offering terms (with the rate of change in these IPO plans outpacing any other, it's difficult to tell where these will land), we can't be certain whether WeWork will be a buy or a bust. We can, however, unpack the S-1 and dive into the company's financial details to get a better sense of what WeWork's valuation entails.

Recent changes to WeWork's IPO

The first update that WeWork has made - and definitely the most eye-catching - is the company's proposed drop in valuation. As most investors know, WeWork was once one of the most highly valued unicorns in the world, with its last SoftBank-led round giving the company a vaunted valuation of $47 billion. As we've seen with earlier high-profile IPOs, high valuations have often proven to be more of a liability than an asset, and WeWork came in prepared to suffer a down round. Recently, Reuters reported that WeWork may be considering a drop in valuation to as low as $10-$15 billion (that number was previously at $20 billion).

At the low end of that range, WeWork would have lost nearly 80% of its value relative to a prior valuation of $47 billion in a round led by SoftBank, the company's largest investor (and also a customer, as SoftBank leases space from WeWork) that has invested $11 billion into WeWork to date. SoftBank plans to double down on its WeWork investment as well, by planning to purchase "at least $750 million" worth of shares in the IPO, potentially in a bid to firm up confidence in the offering. Note that SoftBank already owns roughly ~20% of WeWork, on par with CEO/founder Adam Neumann's stake in the company.

That brings us to the second biggest change in the offering - updated governance provisions, intended to curtail Neumann's influence over the company. The personal dealings that Neumann has with WeWork, as owner of several of the buildings that WeWork leases from, as well as the $6 million in branding fees for use of the word "we" that Neumann was paid (and has since returned), have drawn immense scrutiny from investors. In response, WeWork has rolled out changes to the company's oversight procedures, laid out in the following page on the company's updated S-1 filing:

Figure 1. WeWork governance changes Source: WeWork S-1A filing

Is the valuation cut enough?

It remains to be seen whether WeWork's valuation cut (which is still not finalized) as well as governance updates will be enough to entice investors into filling the order book. However, it's still useful to stack up WeWork's estimated valuation ranges against its current financials. Here's a look at the company's most recent results:

Figure 2. WeWork financials Source: WeWork S-1A filing

Before we dive into the numbers, however, it's useful for investors to understand WeWork's core business model. At its heart, WeWork leases space from other landlords (which include, unfortunately, its own CEO in four out of 528 locations that WeWork operates - per a disclosure in page 200 of WeWork's updated S-1 document), then invests in heavy capex to modernize the space and turn it into the buzzy, startup-friendly work environment that WeWork is known for. WeWork calls these locations "communities", and as of the end of 2Q19, WeWork operated 604,000 workstations across its locations, with a total development pipeline of 1.9 million workstations.

This raises a question at the heart of WeWork's offering: is WeWork a value-added service with "members" that "subscribe" to its offerings (rather than tenants that pay rent - decidedly much more uncool verbiage), or is it simply a rental arbitrage company - no different than leasing an old apartment, sprucing it up a little, and throwing it on Airbnb for short-term leases?

WeWork has strived to emphasize that renting a WeWork workstation leads to per capita cost savings (versus building out an office space of your own), comparing the relative costs in the chart below:

Figure 3. WeWork lease cost comparison Source: WeWork S-1A filing

WeWork has also stressed the growing mix of enterprise customers within its tenant base, assuaging investors from the concern that too many of WeWork's customers are flighty, churn-prone startups. That enterprise mix is up to 40% as of the end of 2Q19, up two points from 38% at the end of FY18.

Back to the raw numbers - over the past six months, WeWork has generated $1.53 billion in revenues, more than double the prior year period. Hands down, this makes WeWork one of the fastest-growing startups (at least, among the >$1 billion revenue group) in the world, and for a business that's as capital-intensive as WeWork's, that growth rate is truly impressive. WeWork's run rate is also soaring, up to $3.3 billion as of the end of Q2:

Figure 4. WeWork revenue run rate Source: WeWork S-1A filing

A useful back-of-the-envelope calculation - at WeWork's supposed "new" valuation of $10-$15 billion, the company would be priced at ~3-5x its current revenue run rate. That valuation has come down markedly from the days when WeWork was essentially priced like a software/internet stock at double-digit forward revenue multiples.

Funhouse accounting?

Still, WeWork's reduced valuation can't fully make up for the fact that the company is showing egregious losses. WeWork - no different than a slew of other tech startups before it - has come up with customized financial metrics in order to distract from its loss picture.

In particular, one metric that WeWork and its bankers want us to focus on is "contribution margin excluding non-cash GAAP straight-line lease cost". If you bridge the table below to WeWork's GAAP income statement, you'll notice that WeWork has essentially added back virtually all of its costs in order to show a positive contribution margin of ~22% in 1H19:

Figure 5. WeWork contribution margin calculations Source: WeWork S-1A filing

Naturally, this raises some questions. Yes, the company is trying to show unit economics - but is it reasonable to believe that there are no sales and marketing costs to run a building once it's up, especially when startups turn over so frequently? Is it rational to take out growth expenses, as well as the administrative expenses tied to these buildings?

On a GAAP basis, WeWork lost $904 million in the first six months of FY19, a -59% net margin (versus the company's pro forma 22% contribution margin). While these two margins do represent fundamentally different concepts, we want to highlight more attention on WeWork's GAAP losses because they illustrate the fact that WeWork is unlikely to cross any traditional profitability metric for years, despite its supposed favorable unit economics.

Key takeaways

Few companies have been put through the ringer during the IPO process as WeWork has, and the company has made tremendous concessions on both valuation and internal governance in order to smooth out the process. In spite of these changes, WeWork's high-cost business model and questionable accounting still gives investors pause - although now, we have a chance to buy shares of one of the world's most prominent real estate startups at a third of its previous price or less. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.