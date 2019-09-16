CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major

The company is still overvalued compared to its European counterparts, but its best in class profitability and low are the main culprits.

CVX’s oil equivalent production tops, thanks to the strong shale oil performance, signaling that the company is delivering on its prospects.

Investment thesis:

Since our last take on Chevron Corporation (CVX), where we adopted a neutral recommendation, following high market expectations and difficult oil and gas pricing, our view on the company has improved. Indeed and after the company published solid 2Q2019 results, we believe that CVX will continue to outperform the market, as liquids output reaches historic highs thanks to the fast ramp up of its Permian assets. Besides, the company’s best in class profitability and low ratio makes it a prime investment in front of the next economic recession.

Source: TradingView

With crude oil prices stabilizing and natural gas markets invigorating, CVX’s upstream outlook is set for a rebound

Since the beginning of the 3Q2019, crude oil prices have stabilized near the $55 per barrel threshold, following looming recession signs in core global economies and intensifying the trade war quarrel between the U.S. and China. In front of that, the production cut agreement set by OPEC+ members has partly offset a weakening crude oil demand growth, which explains the complex’ steadiness.

Yet and even if the two largest economies of the world are about to begin a new round of negotiations, the upside remains limited, as U.S. shale oil production continues to weigh on prices.

Source: Tradingview

On the other side, natural gas futures have slightly rebounded recently, following the weakness registered in the summer months. While demand for the flammable commodity remains strong, thanks among others to the coal to gas switch initiated in the power sector, the flammable complex is still oversupplied, dampening bull optimism.

Source: Tradingivew

In this context, CVX’s earnings in the upstream division are expected to slightly improve in the 3Q2019, contributing to the appreciation of the company’s share value.

In its last quarterly report, CVX delivered solid results, in spite of missing slightly analyst’s EPS expectations by $0.05 per share and posting a revenue short of the consensus, down 1.29B to 38.85B.

Nevertheless, net oil equivalent production topped during the quarter, reaching 3.08 billion barrels per day, thanks to the moderate lift in U.S. net liquids production, up 2.9% (w/w) to 710m barrels per day and the robust natural gas output advance, up 5% to 7.3 Bcf/d.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

While that contributed to offset low oil and gas prices during the quarter, CVX also benefitted from the Anadarko termination fee, adding $740m to its revenue. Yet, CVX resumed its share buyback program in May and expects to repurchase $5b shares per year in the third quarter, according to Michael Wirth, Chevron’s CEO, which is likely to sustain the share price going forward.

Furthermore, with earnings surging 50% (q/q) to $5.9b and free cash flow advancing fivefold (q/q) to $3.5b, CVX is proving that its integrated model is delivering strong operational results in spite of depressed energy markets.

Going forward, we believe that the company is well positioned to both return significant FCF to shareholders and fund its 3-4% five-year growth CAGR guidance, thanks to the medium-term production growth in the Permian basin.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Valuation metrics:

Since our last take on the subject, the oil and gas complex has continued to suffer, with market capitalizations declining for our entire peer group.

CVX still looks expensive compared to its European counterparts in both 2020e P/E and EV/EBITDA. Indeed, while Total (TOT), British Petroleum (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) are trading in average at 4.51x and respectively 9.76x, CVX is way above, 6.46x and 15.5x.

Yet, the company is the most profitable of our comparable group, with a 2020e net margin of 8.82% versus 7.48% for TOT and 6.3% for its American peer, Exxon (XOM).

Besides, CVX has a strong balance sheet and its low leverage ratio of 0.45x for 2020 surpasses its main competitors, indicating healthy financial position will enable the company to easily navigate through the next economic recession.

Furthermore and even if the company is not delivering the highest yield of our peer group, but its 4.08% annual dividend is still attractive and with the restart of its share buyback, shareholders optimism will improve.

Source: Marketscreener.com

In this context, we believe that CVX will outperform its peer group in the following months, thanks to its strong balance sheet and its best in class profitability. Besides, the company proved to be able to tackle low crude oil and natural gas prices in the 2Q2019 by increasing output in its most prolific U.S. plays and we expect it to continue going forward. That being said and in spite of CVX’s unattractive valuation compared to its European peers, we believe that CVX constitutes a prime investment for long-term holders.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.