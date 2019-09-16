Higher Production Levels Make Tethys Oil Even More Resilient

Investment Thesis

Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF) is a low-cost oil producer which can remain cash flow positive at a lower oil price. The recent increase in production volumes will allow Tethys to thrive at an even lower oil price. If the price of oil recovers above $70 per barrel, we will be looking at record earnings and free cash flows.

Figure 1 - Source: TradingView

Recent History

Tethys Oil produced record quarters in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 when Brent Oil was above $70 per barrel. The price of oil has since declined some, but Tethys Oil has continued to produce reasonably good quarterly results.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports

The main reason we saw a jump in sales and earnings in Q2 2019 was due to higher production levels, which has persisted in Q3. We also saw operating expenses decrease to $12M in Q2 from $14.2M in Q1. Q2 expenses are more in line with what we have seen historically.

Figure 3 - Source: Monthly Press Releases

The added capacity in block 3&4 is an encouraging sign that the block has more to give for the foreseeable future. Preparations are being made to start exploration in block 49 as well. Block 49 has a higher potential given the fact that Tethys owns 100% compared to only 30% in block 3&4, but the uncertainty is much higher.

Figure 4 - Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

LTM and NTM Financials

Tethys Oil owned 1,954,163 shares as of Q2 2019, that has changed temporarily due to incentive programs, but I will rely on 34,213,694 weighted average number of shares from Q2 2019 for our calculations.

Operating expenses, depletion, depreciation & amortization, and administrative expenses have been reasonably stable over the last 4 quarters despite some variations in volumes and the oil price. I will consequently assume those costs to remain the same going forward. Other costs are small and vary from positive to negative, so I will disregard them.

During August of 2019, we saw production levels above 13,000 barrels of oil per day. I will assume 12,500 barrels of oil per day going forward which is the middle of guidance. I am using a Brent Oil price of $66 per barrel which is approximately where we are at after the large jump higher today.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Results & Own Estimates

Even after an intraday increase in Tethys Oil of about 13% today, the forward EV to Earnings below 5 is very attractive.

Tethys Oil will pay out 8 SEK in dividends and redemptions during 2019, which is about $28M at the current FX rate and number of shares outstanding. The company has a very large cash position of $62.5M after Q2 when the majority of the 2019 payments were made. Given the size of the current cash position and the fact that it will grow until 2020, even with lower oil prices, I would be very surprised if the company did not distribute at least 8 SEK per share again. That is a dividend yield just over 9% given the current stock price.

Conclusion

I have been long Tethys Oil for some time, and I continue to increase my position at any significant declines in the stock. I am somewhat surprised this company is not better recognized in a market starved for yields.

Until such time, I am happy to collect a 9% dividend yield which is secure unless we see an extremely depressed oil price for an extended time period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THYOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Tethys Oil on OMX Stockholm.