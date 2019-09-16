NIC Inc.: Building Digital Toll Bridges In The Cloud

The price tag looks okay at the moment, if we look at the historical averages of price multiples, bond yield and growth potential.

The business possesses several durable competitive advantages and should have a sizable runway for further growth.

Overview

For many value/quality investors, the toll bridge is a dream business. it is a natural monopoly, enjoying almost no competition, a cash cow, generating recurring sales (in cash), and a wealth builder, requiring little CapEx to maintain day-to-day operations.

In reality, such a business is rare or seldom available to stock investors. This is exactly what makes NIC Inc. (EGOV) interesting and attractive as an investment. The Kansas-based company builds digital solutions for governments to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. It typically absorbs upfront development costs but charges transaction commissions whenever users enjoy the online government services it builds (e.g., renewing vehicle registration, purchasing national park tickets).

NIC has gained traction among multiple states and federal entities, as described below. Essentially, the company brings the toll-bridge business to the next level - building its digital version in the cloud!

Economic Moat

As we learn from the company's annual report (see below), the majority of the business is conducted through the transaction-based funding model, which provides predictable, small-ticketing cash streams.

Such a model does not consume government budget and can also save taxpayers' money, which competes favorably with traditional outsourcing partnerships, and hence, helps the business gain more contracts.

Most of NIC's recurring transactions are well protected by the long-term contract and high switching cost. Also, the niche-market focus on B2G (business-to-government) IT services adds to the durable competitive edges here. The company possesses its deep and unique understanding of government needs, reflected by the proven fit of its cost-effective transaction-based model. As a result, the wide economic moat at NIC contributes to the stable and reliable returns on capital over the years (see below).

As you can see below, the annual free cash flow has been closely in line with annual net income, displaying the high quality of earnings.

The digital toll bridges built by NIC need very little follow-on spending except for some necessary updates and maintenance. This is why we see the CapEx as a percentage of sales below 5% most of the time over the past decade (see below).

Moreover, it is worth mentioning the recession-resistance of NIC's revenue stream. The company demonstrated the ability to generate highly attractive growth rates through the Great Recession (see below). Many of the government services are mission-critical, as people would need to renew driver licenses, pay property taxes, or conduct background checks anyways no matter how the economy goes.

Long-Term Prospect

The growth strategy at NIC is two-fold:

Increase revenue streams from existing government relationships

This is measured by same-state revenue growth (9% in 2018), one of the company's KPIs. Vertical diversification is the main driver here. For example, to address the national prescription opioid epidemic, RxGov, NIC's flagship prescription drug monitoring technology, promotes better patient care through transparent, predictive, actionable data. This is expected to evolve into a powerful suite of solutions in the company's healthcare vertical. On the inorganic front, the company's recent acquisition of Complia should provide a massive runway with regard to the cannabis licensing and registration domain.

Develop new government relationships

Around half of the states have not joined the enterprise-wide partnership (i.e., portals that provide state-wide services to multiple government agencies) with NIC, signaling some room for customer acquisition. What is more important is that many such states are highly populated, including California, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Remember that NIC's sales are mainly driven by the transaction volume.

On average, Wall Street analyst forecast a low-teens CAGR in EPS for the next couple of years, which is in line with my projection of the long-term prospect at NIC.

In the end, the growth opportunities mainly lie in new "toll bridges" to be built and increasing traffics across all existing "toll bridges."

Risk

As a value/quality investor, I look at the fundamental factors possibly causing permanent loss of capital. In the case of NIC, loss of "toll bridges," or customer churn, is something that shareholders should keep their eyes on.

For example, at the end of 2018, the company has 15 contracts of enterprise-wide partnerships and the contract with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that can be terminated by the other party without cause on a specified period of notice. Collectively, revenues generated from these contracts represented approximately 45% of the company's total revenue last year.

As the overall number of government contracts is limited at NIC, the loss of a contract with one or more government partners, as a result of the expiration, termination, or failure to renew the contract, if not replaced, could significantly reduce the company's revenues and profitability.

Valuation

As you can see below, major price multiples are near or below their respective historical averages, showing fair valuation.

Over the past 10 years, both P/FCF and EV/EBIT (two of my favorite valuation metrics) trended down, although spiking up a bit for the trailing twelve months.

I would say that a 3.3% free cash flow yield is not bad for a toll-bridge business like NIC that can still grow at double digits. This is especially the case if you assume the 10-year government bond yield of below 2% would last for the foreseeable future.

Summary

NIC Inc. essentially builds digital toll bridges on the cloud, which leads to a sustainable competitive advantage for the business, reliable cash streams and little requirement of CapEx for operations. The company should have a decent long-term growth prospect thanks to the digitization trend in government services.

Moving forward, investors should, in particular, watch out for customer churn as well as same-state revenue, especially the organic growth portion.

The stock price looks fair at the current level. Long-term buy-and-hold investors could establish a small position in EGOV here and accumulate more share over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

