Bechtle Stock Jumped 33% YTD - No Room To Run

Fundamental valuation points to very limited upside from 0% to 15%, while peers imply significant downside of more than 50%.

Sales growth sliding towards 7% from 11% over 2019-21 on the back of a softer macroeconomic environment.

Bechtle's stock returned 33% YTD vs. its benchmark index's, TecDAX, +17%, but the key question remains is there room for any further upside.

Stock Running Hot - Time To Sell

Since the beginning of the year, Bechtle's (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR:BC8] stock returned +33%, beating its benchmark index - MDAX - by a +13% and TecDAX +17%. The key question remains if there is room for any further upside. In order to answer it, we look at the key stock drivers this year to understand this overperformance and whether they're sustainable going forward.

February 6 - Q4 prelims release - market wasn't convinced, with stock declining by -1% on that day and -5.1% during the three-day trading period.

The top line was quite strong with organic growth of 15.5%/21.1% rep. EBT margin went down 10bps to 4.5%, which was the result of PPA and integration/acquisition costs of around 15bps. Adjusting for those, the margin stayed flat at 4.6%. The market reaction could be mainly explained by the rising uncertainty in the macro environment and Bechtle's outlook for 2019 (released on CMD). We point out that MDAX was also declining by -3.7% over the same three-day period.

March 15 - Capital Market Day - The first stock reaction was rather moderate at + 1.9%; however, in the following three days, it turned more optimistic with + 6.4%.

Bechtle published its full set of results as well as the outlook for 2019. Once again, the guidance was reiterated, with very significant growth in sales and EBT. This usually implies a 10% to 20% growth range. The outlook wasn't surprising, given that majority of that growth should come from its recent big acquisitions (Inmac Wstore with c. €500m in sales and BT Stemmer with c. €70m). Despite the management repeatedly mentioning declining organic growth dynamics towards the end of the year, the market wasn't buying it.

May 10 - Q1 19 results release - market was euphoric with the stock up + 9.6% on the first day and + 11.5% during the next three days.

Despite management's cautious view during the CMD, organic growth was on point at +15.3% on strong comps (Q1/18 +18.4%), while keeping its EBT margin flat at 3.7%. Outlook was confirmed, with management seeing no signs of deterioration. Market has clearly reacted on the strong top-line growth, with flat margin being mainly the result of product mix (hardware vs. software).

August 9 - Q2 19 results release - sharp stock decline of -5.1% on the first day and -11.3% on day 3.

We believe the stock reaction was unjustified - growth dynamics in Q2 increased even further, +17% org sales growth. EBT margin was down 10bps to 4.4% - once again product mix driven. Management sounded much more optimistic once again confirming the guidance with no signs of any deterioration. We believe growing macro uncertainty, double-digit growth rates soon coming to an end, and the stock running hot prior to the Q2 release, +43%, was the main reason for the market reaction.

Chart 1: Stock performance was quite strong so far

Source: Image created by author with data from Boerse.de

Five Stock Drivers Supporting Bechtle's Rich Valuation

1. Strong track record - raise and beat philosophy - 5% guidance beat

Being a "true German", management tends to be rather conservative with its guidance. Over the past five years, Bechtle has managed to constantly overdeliver on its guidance. The guidance has also been raised in two out five times and Bechtle is looking at the strongest year so far with c. 24% top-line growth - clearly beating the upper end of its guidance. Going forward, we see the company reverting to its long-term guidance of between 5% and 10% or "significant growth" (original wording). We maintain our conservative view for the coming years with growth just slightly above 7%, putting us at the midpoint of the guidance, as a softening macro environment is burdening the group's growth. However, given its history, we won't be surprised at any further upside to the guidance.

Chart 2: Conservative guidance raises chances for positive surprise

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

2. Continuous market beat of at least 5% is set to continue

Over the past years, Bechtle has managed to constantly beat the market by an average of 7% per year. Given the company's high exposure to the German market with c. 66%, we have looked at the German IT spending market. During 2013-18, the growth was rather moderate with 3.7% CAGR - well below Bechtle's organic growth of 11% during the same period. The company has mainly benefited from high volume (hardware business), in particular laptops, tablets and smartphones - still low electronics penetration at mid-cap clients (aka Deutsches Mittelstand). Going forward, we see organic growth sliding towards 7-8% - in line with the management expectations, as economic slowdown catches up, with IT spending growth dropping by c. 100bps to c. 2.8% CAGR 2018-21. We reckon the overall picture will remain intact, with growth to continue to outstrip that of the market at around 5% by 2021.

Chart 3: Bechtle overgrew German IT spending by an average of 7.3%

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle, Bitkom

Given that around 45% of sales are generated outside Germany (in other parts of Europe), we have also looked at the EU IT spending. During 2013-18, the market growth was below that of the German market at 2.6% (vs. Germany's 3.7%) and well behind Bechtle's organic growth of 11%. Going forward, we see IT spending follow the path of the German market, sliding to 1.7% CAGR 2018-21, with Bechtle continuing to outperform the market by c. 7.8%.

Chart 4: Beat was even higher for EU IT spending of 8.4%

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

3. Leading market position - #1 in generating scale and growth

Being an industry consolidator, Bechtle continued to defend its leading position in the German System House (SH) market for four years in a row. In the past few years, Bechtle has only slightly increased its market share of est. 23% in 2016 to est. 25% in 2019. In addition, its SH division has also outstripped SH market growth at c. 16.1% (all in) vs. 13.1%, respectively. This leading market standing provides the company the necessary scale to 1) further its customer reach; 2) establish long-term partnerships with leading OEMs (Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), HP (NYSE:HPQ) etc.); 3) better its price/margin negotiation, albeit rather limited; 4) get attractive bonuses and kickbacks (usually at the end of the year) given high volume sales; and 5) win long-term government contracts (i.e. EU software contract for seven years with a €52m annual volume). We strongly believe Bechtle will continue to defend its market position and ripping the benefits going forward.

Chart 5: Bechtle with 25% market share and above market growth rates

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle, ChannelPartner

4. Strong growth across all segments is set to continue

Bechtle has managed to consistently deliver double-digit organic growth at 11.8% CAGR 2016-18 and well above +8.5% its peers (on a reported basis). The growth was largely attributed to its 1) diversified customer base; 2) large volume business; and 3) long-term government projects (c. 30% of total) providing some degree of visibility. The growth was roughly split between the System House business with an 11.8% CAGR, including large-volume and long-term government projects, as well as Managed Service business (c. 15% of sales) with an estimated 30% to 40% recurring revenue share (Bechtle doesn't disclose it).

E-commerce showed the highest organic growth at 12.7%, which is mainly comprised of bulk commodity merchandise sales, similar to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) online shopping, but for B2B customers.

Going forward, we see solid growth to continue, albeit at a slightly slower pace towards a 9.5% CAGR 2018-21, beating its peers' growth of 5.1%. Overall, we see growth dynamics to start reflecting somewhat softer economic environment in the coming years.

Chart 6: Top line is set to grow at 12.9% CAGR 2018-21

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

Chart 7: Both segments contribute to solid organic growth going forward

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

Chart 8: Bechtle is set to beat its peers by 4.4% going forward

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle, Bloomberg

5. Strong value generation - Benchmark beat at every point

Bechtle managed to beat its benchmark year after year at an average rate of 16.5% with a TR of 35% p.a. - most of which is driven by unprecedented stock performance. Starting 2015, MDAX returned 18.1% in growth whereas TecDAX 16.8%, both well below 34% BC8. The highest beat of 23% (MDAX) was in 2017 largely driven by strong fundamental growth followed by the guidance upgrade.

YTD stock appreciation was very strong at 34%. The key question remains is there any room for upside? We try to answer this question in the part on valuation (see "fundamental valuation points to limited upside"). The short answer would be rather limited.

Chart 9: Unprecedented stock return - persistent benchmark beat

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle, Boerse.de; MDAX/TecDAX - price index

Five Stock Drivers Supporting The Sell Case

1. Rather "unspectacular" portfolio set-up

Bechtle praises itself for being an industry consolidator and occupying the leading market position in the German System House market. However, the current portfolio set-up, which consists solely of partner products and which it was very successfully reselling, won't be expanded by any proprietary products going forward. The company doesn't see itself as a software developer, but first and foremost as a reseller and partner, therefore in-house products do not have any material impact on the group's financial position.

Bechtle's business model rests on two pillars:

a) IT System House - Bread & Butter core business (63%/62% of total sales/EBIT)

The IT System House & Managed Services segment spans the entire IT value chain and comprises a product-oriented business with an estimated 60% of sales and a service-oriented business accounting for c. 40% of sales. In order to benefit from emerging market trends, the company's main focus lies, among others, on digitalisation, cloud, security and IT as a service. In general, Bechtle procures and resells the hardware and software products necessary to establish the customers' IT infrastructure. The more service-centric part of the business focuses on IT consulting in the sense of planning, project management, hosting and managed services. Bechtle operates more than 70 system houses with a particular focus on the DACH region. Medium-sized customers (defined as businesses with 20 to 2,000 PC workstations) still remain the target group, generating the bulk (c. 80%) of the revenues.

Chart 14: Bechtle spreads its System House tentacles across the DACH region

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

b) IT e-Commerce - International bit (37%/38% of total sales/EBIT)

Alongside its SH&MS segment, Bechtle runs a comprehensive retail business, offering more than 70,000 different products and mainly targets medium-sized companies and the public sector. In regional terms, Bechtle operates its retail market place in 14 European countries. According to the company, it occupies leading market positions in Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. In order to boost its online sales, Bechtle has set up an online market place, which can be easily accessed by customers on its website, bechtle.de. The entire product catalogue is now available electronically, with prices and delivery dates updated overnight.

Chart 15: With e-commerce grabbing other European countries

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

Being a domestic player, Bechtle generates the majority of its revenue in Germany (c. 60% of sales) and c. 40% in Europe, with a strong footprint in France and Switzerland. The company generates the majority of its sales in the public sector (32% of total sales), followed by industry and manufacturing (27%), and the service industry (23%). Such customer diversification makes it less susceptible to economic downturn, as public sector tends to invest more in those times.

2. Business model set-up puts a cap on margin expansion

By the virtue of the business model, Bechtle has only limited operating leverage and thereby a rather limited room for any margin expansion. In the past five years, the group's EBT margin ranged between 4.2% and 4.7%, the highest it has ever been. There is also a direct relationship (negative correlation) between top-line growth and the EBT margin. This means high sales growth of 14.4% and 15.5% as it was in 2017-18 resulted in EBT margin of 4.6% and 4.5%, a contraction of -10bps/-20bps, respectively. This is mainly due to 1) high volume business - high share of low-margin products (i.e. hardware); 2) growth in service business, with rising personnel expenses; and 3) unfavourable product mix. For the past 10 years, Bechtle has been expanding its Managed Service business (MS), for which it can command much attractive margins of between 7% and 8%, well above the 4.5% average group margin. However, MS expansion has been rather slow, currently accounting for c. 10% of the total sales or c. 15% of SH (where it's booked). Going forward (Vision 2030), Bechtle guides for 5% EBT margin or 50bps expansion from its current level of 4.5%. This should be mainly reached by increasing the share of the MS business, the only business segment with >5% margin.

According to company, there are no plans to develop in-house products, potentially boosting long-term margin prospects.

Given our sales growth assumption of around 7%, we see only slight EBT/EBIT margin improvement to 4.6% by 2021, similar to its historical levels.

Chart 10 High top line growth limits margin expansion

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

3. High working capital requirements, with no signs of improvement

By the same token, as a result of high sales volume/growth, NWC is usually high - between 13% and 16% of total sales. According to the company, 2/3rd of the inventory is committed to large volume projects; virtually zero price risk, as prices are set at the outset of the project. This is important given that inventory consists of products (i.e. laptops, tablets, keyboards, etc.) with substantial price decay. Overall, inventory makes around 6% of sales with a rather low volatility of between 5% and 6%. The biggest chunk of NWC falls on trade receivables ranging from 14% to 17% and largely attributed to large projects with low default risk. Going forward, we see NWC smoothing out towards 15.5% as a result of single-digit top-line growth.

Chart 11: Working capital is directly linked to sales growth

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

4. Large-scale projects burden FCF development

FCF (w/o dividends, including M&A) growth was always an issue for Bechtle and can be directly linked to 1) low profitability; 2) high NWC requirements; and 3) M&A policy - usually acquiring 5-6 targets every year with €10m to €20m cash outlay. The negative FCF of €140m in 2018 was largely the result of its acquisition activities of c. €232m (debt financed). Adjusting for those, FCF stood at €92m. In H1 18, Bechtle made the largest acquisition in its history and bought a French-based IT reseller for 10x EV/EBIT (see "M&A - it's all about people and customer reach"). Going forward, we see some FCF improvement to negative €28m in 2019, further picking up to €133m and €159m (no M&A assumed) with FCF yield improving from -4.9% in 2018 to +4.2% by 2021. We highlight moderate, single-digit growth benefits FCF growth, whereas strong, double-digit growth puts a burden on FCF.

Table 1: Moderate top-line growth fuels FCF growth - high growth translates into low FCF

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle

5. Fundamental valuation points to limited upside

Given the already strong stock performance, ~+33% YTD, we wonder whether there is any further upside to the stock. We have applied three valuation approaches:

DCF model - Factored in a) slow top-line growth of +12.9% over 2019-21 and subsequently shifting towards 2% in the long term; b) EBT margin between 4.4% and 4.6% while subsequently improving towards 4.8-4.9% in the long term; and c) WACC of 6.0% reflecting largely sensitivity to macro environment. The model yields fair value range of between €100 and €106, implying 10% to 15% upside potential. Peer multiples (both from EU and US) range between 7x and 9x EV/EBIT and 11x and 15x P/E for 2019-21, respectively. Those contrast largely to Bechtle's 14x to 17x EV/EBIT and 18x to 23x P/E, implying 75% premium. However, we point out historically the valuation premium stood at c. 45%, which can be explained by a superior growth profile of Bechtle: 11.8% vs. 8.5% for peers, a 3.3% beat. Going forward, the growth mismatch should be even larger of at least 4% with BC8 at 9.5% (org) vs. 5.1% for peers respectively. Historical valuation implies virtually zero upside to the current stock price. In the last three years (2016-18), EV/EBIT ranged between 19x and 14x vs. 14x and 17x (2019-21) and P/E between 21x and 27x vs. 18x and 23x - implying multiples contraction between -5% and -10%, respectively. This can be largely explained by declining top-line growth in the foreseeable future.

Chart 12: Peer valuation implies significant downside ~60%

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Chart 13: Historic valuation implies 0% upside - stock is "fairly" valued

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Conclusion

Bechtle's main focus lies in further scaling up its business - sell more volume products with the goal to get kickbacks from OEMs - an instant, one-off margin booster. However, inherent mechanics of business model limits any meaningful margin expansion as well as FCF growth going forward. Based on the current valuation levels and softening macroeconomic environment, with declining top-line growth, we see only limited upside potential for Bechtle.

