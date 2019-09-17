Buy Annaly Capital Management's Preferred Shares

For investors looking for relatively safe income, NLY preferred shares are some of the best.

NLY-I is the best valued preferred share from NLY at recent prices.

This research report was produced with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Who doesn’t need a little safety.

We have often been an advocate for investors looking to Annaly’s (NLY) preferred shares for a great way to earn some relatively safe income. Today’s article will primarily be about a preferred share from NLY.

We cover the common stock regularly for subscribers of The REIT Forum. We will briefly cover the common stock and then move into the preferred share.

We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 168.

NLY’s common stock

NLY diversified their portfolio into multiple segments. It looked fancy, but had very little impact on their operating results. They are still mostly (78%) investing in the “Agency RMBS” strategy. Annaly calls it the “Annaly Agency Group”. Annaly can decide which sectors to invest in, but as long as they invest mainly in Agency RMBS, their performance should mostly depend on Agency RMBS. They aren’t really to the point of being a “hybrid” yet.

We went into much greater depth in an article for subscribers.

Our current outlook on Annaly’s common stock is moderately bullish. Shares trade at a small discount to our recent estimates of book value. The increase in Treasury yields over the last week has been favorable. We don’t normally highlight increasing yields as favorable for residential mortgage REITs. Because Treasury yields fell so hard in August, the increase in yields is positive.

NLY preferred share

Investors DO NOT NEED to swap positions to earn a solid return with preferred shares. However, there are occasions where it can pump up the returns. We look for those opportunities as a way to maximize our wealth. However, finding those opportunities also means that we steer investors into the undervalued shares at the right time. For a buy-and-hold investor, that means greater income and greater portfolio value.

NLY-F (NLY.PF) and NLY-G (NLY.PG) both put on strong rallies recently. It appears investors are becoming more interested in the low-risk shares with a fixed-to-floating feature. Why was NLY-I (NLY.PI) left out of the rally? Shares of NLY-I deserve some love also. We believe they are clearly the best choice among these 3 shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

NLY-I carries an annualized yield-to-call of 6.13%, which is materially higher than the rates for NLY-F. The only higher annualized yield-to-call for a risk rating 1 preferred share comes from NLY-G.

Why would investors want NYL-I instead of NLY-G?

Because the floating rate on NLY-I will carry a spread of 4.989% rather than 4.172%. When both shares are callable (the same date they start floating), NLY-I should be worth materially more because it will produce more income.

For shares that have a floating rate, you can easily see when the floating starts. In practice, this is generally the same date that their original call protection ends. We check to be sure and record the date here.

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function in the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates.

Floor?

The floor section indicates if there is a floor in place after the floating rate begins. Floors are very unusual.

Unusual Rules

The unusual rules section includes any very unique factors. The two normally shown here are “floor” and “convertible”.

Final thoughts

For investors looking to get into Annaly preferred shares, NLY-I is at a reasonable price. NLY-F and NLY-G were options recently but rallied well into our hold range. In the current market environment, we believe investors should primarily invest their portfolios in risk 1 and risk 2 investments. Safer investments with a better balance sheet are better equipped to weather a significant market downturn.

NLY preferred shares are some of the safest securities in the sector.

The charts for this article come straight from “Preferred Shares Week 168”. You can see the date listed in the top left corner of the charts. While NLY-I wasn’t quite within our target buying range on 9/8/2019, they dipped on 9/13/2019 to enter our target buy range. As of 9/13/2019, we followed our own buy rating and purchased shares of NLY-I. To fund the purchase, we sold shares of NLY-F. Our outlook on NLY-F is currently neutral.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-I. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.