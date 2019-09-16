Reversals Of Fortune

While the broad market saw modest gains and falling volatility last week, there were some sharp moves in components of the market that were notable.

Last week was a fascinating five days in capital markets. While the S&P 500 (VOO) was up just over 1% amidst falling volatility, there were some meaningful moves underneath the surface of U.S. markets that should be noted by Seeking Alpha readers. I covered one interesting market move in an article last week entitled "Super Short Squeeze" that showed that the most shorted S&P 500 stocks had been soaring relative to the broad market. In this article, I will highlight four additional pairs that moved in opposite directions, and discuss whether this recent reversal of trends is the start of a regime shift.

Long Treasuries and High Yield Corporate Bonds

August saw the fourth largest monthly gain for the Long Treasury Index (TLT) in data dating back to 1973 with long Treasury bonds up more than 10% on the month. Part of those gains were given back last week as the Long Treasury index fell more than 6%. This was the worst weekly performance for the long Treasury index since January 2009, a period where some of the "flight-to-quality" fears were being unwound during the Great Recession. It was not all bad news in fixed income markets. The favorable market tone, positive economic data, and limited rate duration meant the high yield bond market was able to tread water from a price perspective on the week.

Source: Bloomberg

Expect the long Treasury market to continue to trade with heightened volatility as the market refreshes its view of forward economic growth and monetary policy. A 6% move in one week is an extreme outcome for Long Treasuries, and volatility tends to beget volatility. For those seeking shelter from interest rate volatility, high yield corporate bonds may be an ineffective port. Low all-in yields and improving market tone has led to an onslaught of primary market supply that could cap further credit spread tightening.

Low Volatility and High Beta Stocks

Low Volatility (SPLV) stocks tend to feature tilts towards utilities, consumer staples, and REITs. These stocks tend to be more interest rate sensitive, and responded negatively to the aforementioned move higher in interest rates. High beta stocks (SPHB) took their cue from the firming market tone and solid economic data to stage a decent rebound, roughly tripling the return of the broad market.

Source: Bloomberg

While the sharp move in rates dented low volatility stocks, questions about the stage of the business cycle makes a foray into high beta stocks an aggressive play. I have shown that over long-time intervals high beta stocks tend to underperform the broad market and low volatility stocks with much higher realized risk. It is one of my least favored segments of the markets over time, and any bet on high beta stocks should be done as a tactical short-term trade.

Momentum and Value Stocks

Given the continued outperformance of Low Volatility stocks, these defensive stalwarts have become well-represented in Momentum indices. With Low Volatility waning and some idiosyncratic pressure on some of the tech giants, Momentum (MTUM) meaningfully lagged last week. Value (RPV), which is overweight Financials (XLF), responded positively to higher rates and rose sharply on the week. The firming market tone led some market participants to finally bet on the segments of the market that have been left behind during the 2019 rally.

Source: Bloomberg

One of Momentum's weaknesses as an equity factor is that it can be prone to crashes in a regime shift. In addition to being overweight Financials, Value is also overweight Energy (XLE), and could benefit from the turmoil emanating out of Saudi Arabia over the weekend. In a coming article, I will show how extreme the underperformance of Value has been over this cycle. While Momentum tends to be a mid-cycle phenomenon, and Value an early recovery stalwart, Value may be cheap enough to be a strategy that offers some downside protection in a down scenario (cheap relative valuation) and upside if the economic expansion re-strengthens (cyclical overweights).

Small Caps and Mega Caps

Like Value stocks, small caps (IJR) have been a neglected part of the broad rally in 2019. With a firming economic outlook, small cap stocks, which are viewed as more sensitive to the performance of the domestic economy, gathered strength.

Source: Bloomberg

I graphed the S&P Small Cap 600 versus the S&P 100 (OEF) above. Over long-time intervals, I believe that size offers market participants a structural premium. Size also cuts both ways. If the S&P 500 is our market benchmark, smaller stocks can outperform, but the largest stocks within the S&P 500 - like the S&P 100 - tend to underperform over time. The megacaps have done very well in this cycle as the tech sector has evolved into a "winner takes most" dynamic. That has not proven sustainable over time in U.S. capital markets, and I still expect S&P 600 returns to exceed S&P 500 returns to exceed S&P 100 returns over time.

This read-through on quickly shifting markets last week was a helpful source of framing for me, and I hope that this discussion is of use to Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,RPV,MTUM,IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.