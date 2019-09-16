Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking

Shareholders will be better off to call it a day here.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) was once a stock market darling which could do no wrong.

In fact, countless times, I would see in the comments section of my articles that I was a great contrarian indicator: read my articles and do the opposite, was often stated.

It is possible, that once again this is yet another contrarian indicator. But I felt it worthwhile reporting my point of view nonetheless.

Because even though I was (with the very helpful benefit of hindsight), too early calling a top to Salesforce, it appears to me, notwithstanding this past week's rally, that Salesforce's shares are unchanged over the past year. Also, that Salesforce has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same period.

Overall, I posit that the risk-reward balance has turned negative and that investors are better off to sidestep this investment, for now.

Best Management In The Game?

There was a time that whenever Salesforce would make an acquisition, co-CEO Marc Benioff would go off on some financial media outlet and pronounce his clear vision, and the stock would jump. Time and time again, fanatic (and often emotional) shareholders would then proceed to exult praises over this company.

The problem, however, is that acquisition-led growth is a very challenging game.

First off, common sense. You are having to make continuously bigger acquisitions to move the needle.

Secondly, you are less and less likely to find bargains the bigger the acquisitions become. These bigger companies, for instance, Tableau, which was acquired for just under $16 billion, are much more likely to be fairly priced.

Thirdly, the vast majority of acquisitions fail to be deemed a success. Why? Because you have corporate cultures which often don't get along. You have a very aggressive entrepreneurial company, which is the reason it got acquired in the first instance, and then, they are asked to take a back seat to the acquiring company? No wonder why most acquisitions fail. Of course, this is not to mention, that many times, synergies between the two are close to nonexistent.

Fourthly, when numerous companies are essentially playing in the same pond, as other players have been doing for a while, the fish become quite scarce.

All in all, this sort of growth-led inorganic growth is a strategy which works well, until it doesn't.

Digging Around For Free Cash Flow

The game for Salesforce is singularly focused on one crucial aspect: revenue growth. Anything after that is up for grabs. But at all costs revenue growth must continue.

Does it matter that shareholders are getting heavily diluted? Not really. For as long as its top line continues to grow by approximately 26%, little else matters. What about non-GAAP adjusted EPS? And the fact that this is only looking to grow at the top end by 3% year-over-year in fiscal 2020? No, that doesn't matter either.

Furthermore, Salesforce will continue to recommend that investors focus on its strong operating cash flow because this does not account for its main cost, which is payment in stock, and also it does not factor in its expensive acquisitions.

In the above graph, I have assumed that stock-based acquisitions are a 'real' cost to shareholders, and I've also netted out strategic investments.

Even if this sounds a little complicated, don't worry. If readers simply have a vague understanding of the overall trend is, that the bigger Salesforce becomes, the bigger the loops it has to jump through to grow its top line, that's enough.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

As I've highlighted several times throughout, it's not only Salesforce which is playing this game. Many of its peers, for example, Cloudera (CLDR) are involved in this same endeavor of using M&A to bolster their top-lines.

So it is perhaps understandable why, when looking at the above table, Salesforce does not stick out as particularly outlandishly overvalued.

Key Takeaway

To be absolutely clear, I'm in no way arguing that Salesforce is anything less than an amazing company.

My whole assertion revolves around the fact that even though Salesforce has been a very good investment over the past several years, and has amply rewarded shareholders, that going forward from this point it will offer investors an increasingly negative risk-reward profile.

