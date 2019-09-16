China's Unplayed 'Trump' Card Raises Stakes For U.S. Investors

China has been very restrained in its retaliation thus far but investors should not underestimate its ability to both endure and deliver economic pain.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been inching towards a new all-time high despite increasing recession fears and an unresolved trade war with China. The most recent surge out of a tight August trading range was prompted by an agreed meeting between the US and China in October. The news to restart trade talks wasn't surprising considering China called for both sides to calmly resolve the trade conflict without further escalation less than two weeks prior. Investors should use this quiet period prior to a potential trade meeting in October to hedge their market exposure because China's move may just be an effort to delay further escalation prior to its October 1st National Day than a sincere gesture to resolve the conflict.

China's October 1st National Day

October 1st, 2019 will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. This day is very important for China's leaders and all of the PRC's accomplishments will undoubtedly be on full display. This year, celebrations will be on a grand scale. In Beijing alone, organized performances involve as many as 90,000 performers. One way for Americans to comprehend the importance of this date is to imagine their top three holidays and combine them together. That's how important it is to China's leaders and many of its citizens.

That is also why China's leaders didn't want anything to displace the country's excitement for the upcoming festivals. Despite vowing to equally respond to any US escalation in trade tensions, China took a very restrained approach after President Trump's latest threat to further increase tariffs by 5% on already targeted imports. By not retaliating and by agreeing to meet next month, China has essentially induced a quiet period where any further escalation would unlikely occur.

For sure, we won't hear anything negative out of China prior to the conclusion of their National Day activities which lasts for about a week. On the US side, there have been rumors of potential deals such as a non-permanent detente upon minor concessions out of China. President Trump also postponed the incremental 5% tariff increase by two weeks to mid October. The combined silence from China and continued positive spin from the US side could be a recipe that fuels a continued melt up until October.

Trade Progress Unlikely To Occur

What happens after China concludes its National Day could be a complete reversal of its timid response in the two months prior. It was less than a month ago China vowed to 'fight the trade war to the end' while calling President Trump's tariffs 'barbaric'. What turned out to be rhetoric in August could evolve into actual retaliation.

For those who follow the Chinese media on a regular basis, the general theme recited over and over has been that the current US administration cannot be trusted. Last month Ruan Zongze, vice president of a state run think tank, noted:

Continued U.S. escalation has cast doubts in China about whether the U.S. would even honor the terms of a trade deal, according to Ruan. "Many in China will say, 'If we make a deal, could this deal really work, or work for how long?' Trust is disappearing," he says.

Just days ago Chinese President Xi even told another head of state he doesn't 'trust' President Trump. I don't think this is earth shattering news considering portions of the US media often calls out misleading statements from the current administration including the Washington Post's Trump's false or misleading claim index. How anyone could think a trade deal could be reached when one side doesn't trust the other is puzzling to say the least.

After all, China's actions have displayed no indication they will deal unless a complete reversal of President Trump's trade actions against China and its companies are reversed. What China has offered thus far includes:

Increased purchases of US products, including a gradual increase of purchases totaling $1.2 trillion dollars over a six year period. Improve protection for intellectual properties which include upgrading their IP judicial system with new laws and courts to prosecute offenders. Lowering restrictions on foreign ownership to give US companies greater access to China's huge consumer base.

However what China will never agree to are actions that loosens control over their economy. From China's perspective, the trade war has been more about US attempts to impede China's 2025 plan. Actions by the US have only reinforced the need and importance of China 2025. The US blacklisting of Huawei has only hasten changes to move forward 2025 and reduce their reliance on the US.

So unless the US can accept primarily economic concessions outlined above, there will unlikely be any long term permanent trade resolution. What has happened thus far only included minor concessions to delay the escalation of the trade war. Let's examine some of the major steps in delaying tariff escalation during the past year:

November 2018 G20 meeting: The US agreed to delay tariff increase until January 1, 2019. China agrees to buy more US products. The delay was then extended to March 1, 2019.

February 2019: China agreed to buy more US agricultural products and included a plan to buy $1.2 trillion in US goods over a six year period. The US delays March 1 st tariff increase indefinitely.

tariff increase indefinitely. May 2019: The US finally increases tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports to 25% after talks go nowhere. China retaliates on a smaller scale including suspending agricultural purchases.

August 2019: The US imposes tariffs on the final $300 billion of Chinese imports at 10%. Again China retaliates on a smaller scale which prompted the incremental 5% tariff increase on most Chinese imports.

Now in September 2019, President Trump offers a 'goodwill' gesture by delaying October 1st tariffs by two weeks in return for soybean purchases. The latest action doesn't mean much considering the US delay might be more an effort to reduce tariff effects from hitting US consumer holiday purchases since mid-October is around the cutoff point for imports to become available for holiday sales. It's a win for China as well since a 5% delay on $300+ billion of annual imports would be worth over $12 billion in revenue at the mere cost of 600,000 tons of soybeans, or under $200 million in total value at current prices. At this cost ratio, China would likely drag out tariff escalation as long as it can.

China's 'Trump' Card

President Trump has argued the $419 billion US China trade deficit in 2018 equates to US leverage since China has more to lose with tariff increases. By limiting the argument to just the trade deficit, the US has a valid case. However like everything in life, things are not that simple.

The fallacy of this argument assumes US corporate exposure is limited to direct trade. The US has long moved away from a manufacturing economy to one that exports less tangible concepts and brands. The shift away from a low margin manufacturing base has allow the economy and corporate profits to grow much faster than in the past even as trade deficits expand.

China has shown a tremendous appetite for US products and brands. The Chinese consumer has long viewed US products as superior in quality and US brands as prestigious. For the same reason why many Americans might view a Chinese brand as low quality, the Chinese consumer views US brands as high quality whether justified or not. This has been why luxury, athletic, consumer electronics, automobiles, and even fast food brands have been extremely successful in China. What trade critics of China often forget is that revenues generated from these brands are not exported to China in a physical sense.

S&P 500 companies had about 4.3% out of $11.25 trillion in revenue exposed to China in 2018. That's $484 billion in revenues which exceeds the $419 billion in trade deficit with China in 2018. With most finished goods no longer produced in US, the actual trade deficit with China has been overstated but more importantly China's ability to retaliate very underestimated.

From a trade standpoint, China cannot match tariffs on an absolute dollar level. However China can hit US corporate profits extremely hard by making it more difficult if not impossible for US businesses to make money in China.

The most obvious form of retaliation would be boycotting US brands. China has used boycotts in the past with varying success over political issues that were not directly tangible to the Chinese consumer's wallet. On the other hand, US tariffs on Chinese products have had a direct economic impact on the Chinese working class. Thus calls for boycotts by either the government or by the population could be more widespread than previous boycotts against China's Asian neighbors. The South Korean's deployment of THAAD missiles caused a boycott that resulted in one of the largest Korean consumer conglomerates to completely exit China after already investing $9.6 billion in the country.

However China doesn't have to go to such extremes. Since China is primarily a state run economy, the government could just issue incremental value added taxes on certain 'foreign entities' it deems a danger to the economy. China already stated a 'blacklist' was being compiled after the US banned Huawei and other Chinese technology companies from doing business in the US or with US companies. VAT levels similar to US tariffs on imported Chinese products would make it very hard if not impossible for US companies to compete in China. China could also use permitting/zoning excuses to literally shut down any business it wants. Investors should keep in mind none of these actions would be unprecedented.

US market exposure would be far greater than the potential 4% revenue loss if China decided to go nuclear in this economic sense. S&P 500 profits would likely drop by a greater degree since many US companies have operational risk in China. South Korea's Lotte Group didn't exit China because boycotts resulted in over 70% revenue declines. It exited China because those revenue declines caused operational losses far greater in magnitude.

So why would China play this 'trump' card? After all, hitting US companies in China would at least in the short term have negative impact on its domestic economy. It's really a lose lose for both countries. If China believes US trade policy has been based more on restraining China's development towards its 2025 goal rather than on just the trade deficit, it will never make a deal. Anyone thinking China would make a permanent deal that hinders the country's goal of becoming more self sufficient is delusional.

If China also believes the fundamental structure of US China relations has permanently changed, it would be more inclined to act against existing US companies doing business in China to accelerate the development of Chinese counterparts to replace them. Brands that are viewed favorably for quality and prestige could easily be earmarked as symbols of capitalism acting directly to hinder China's desire for prosperity. All US consumer brands would be easily replaceable and thus the most vulnerable. Just as many Americans wouldn't miss the availability of ZTE or Huawei phones, it wouldn't take much time for the Chinese consumer to forget about certain carbonated beverages, hamburgers, or coffee shops sporting US logos.

While nationalism might be the initial cause in shifting the Chinese consumer's spending habits, the inherent perception of US brand superiority and prestige that has existed in the Chinese psyche for decades could fade as the quality of Chinese products improve similar to how perceptions of Japanese products changed in the US decades ago.

Red October

For many investors, October has always been a memorable month. Some of the worse market declines occurred in October. Last year the S&P 500 lost almost 7%. For one reason or another, the markets always seem to find an excuse to sell off in October.

This October might not be an exception. While the quiet period caused by China's announcement to meet with US trade negotiators in October might cause the markets to melt up in the final weeks of September, news flow will undoubtedly increase next month. After all, China's goal could just be about getting through with its 70th anniversary without a major calamity caused by tweets in the weeks prior. Minor incremental positive news to keep the US placid should be expected through the end of September.

While China's celebration and parades will be a spectacle, the government could also use this event to 'rally' its population against the perceived unjust US policies. Retaliation which China vowed would be at equal levels could soon follow. It's no secret President Trump views the strength of the US stock market as a key to his reelection success. If China believes it could gain negotiating leverage, it could retaliate against US business with exposure in China. While the material damage to S&P 500 profits would be meaningful, the psychological damage to investor sentiment could be magnitudes greater. The stock market after all is just a snap shot in time of investor sentiment.

Final Thoughts

Even if China doesn't play this trump card, it's still extremely unlikely the trade dispute would get resolved on a permanent basis for reasons detailed above. Business uncertainty regarding the long term relation with China has already caused global growth deceleration with some major countries already bordering on recession. S&P 500 profits have already stagnated at historically high valuations as the chart below shows. S&P 500 capitalization to sales ratios have surpassed levels witness during the 2000 dotcom era.

(Chart from Yardeni.)

In addition, two key recession indicators raise risks for the US economy in the following quarters. The inversion of the 10 year/3 month yield has been accurate in predicting recession since 1969. The Fed's own recession probability has also crossed 30% which again has been 100% accurate in the past half century.

(Charts from the New York Fed. Shaded columns represent periods of US recessions.)

These factors combined should in my opinion cause investors to remain cautious and hedge their market exposure should the markets continue to melt up in the ending days of September. Hopefully China doesn't play its trump card but the continued escalation in tariffs without any step back doesn't look promising for a positive trade resolution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.